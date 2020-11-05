 

iTeos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming virtual investor conferences in November:

Presentation:

Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

1x1 Investor Meetings:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 17 – Thursday, November 19, 2020

SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

A live audio webcast of the Credit Suisse presentation will be available on the News and Events section of iTeos’ investor website at https://investors.iteostherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of the tumor microenvironment and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with an aim to improve the clinical benefit of oncology therapies. The innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed to build on prior learnings in the field to have differentiated pharmacological and clinical profiles. The most advanced product candidate, EOS-850, is designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, in the adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. EOS-850 is being investigated in an open-label multi-arm Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors and encouraging preliminary single-agent activity was observed in the dose escalation portion of the trial. The lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is an antagonist of TIGIT, or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, a checkpoint that has a role in both inhibitory and stimulatory pathways in the immune system. EOS-448 was also selected to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or FcγR, and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC, activity. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 was initiated in adult cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:
Sarah McCabe, Zofia Mita
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
+ 1 212 362 1200
iTeos@sternir.com

Media Contacts:
Amber Fennell, Paul Kidwell
Consilium Strategic Communications
+44 203 709 5700
iteos@consilium-comms.com 


iTeos Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iTeos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...