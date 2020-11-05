GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) (“GenMark” or the “Company”), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Canaccord Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.



GenMark’s management team is scheduled to present in a virtual setting on Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.