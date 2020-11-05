PDS Biotechnology Appoints Renowned Oncologist Otis Brawley, M.D. to its Board of Directors

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that Otis Brawley, M.D., has been appointed to PDS Biotech’s Board of Directors.



Dr. Otis Brawley, M.D. is a renowned oncologist and a seasoned pharmaceutical director who has served on several boards including the boards of companies developing and commercializing oncology products. Dr. Brawley is currently the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Oncology and Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Brawley served as the Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society from 2007 through 2018, and is a former member of the FDA Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC). Dr. Brawley is a current member of the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Board of Scientific Counselors. Formerly, Dr. Brawley was a professor in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the Emory University School of Medicine. He was also previously a senior investigator at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and NCI. In 2013, he was the recipient of a Special Recognition Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Brawley is currently a director at Jackson Laboratories, a nonprofit biomedical research center focused on developing genomic solutions to disease including personalized, tailored therapeutics for individual cancers; formerly, he was a Director at the National Coalition for Cancer Research, and for the Theragenics Corporation, a publicly traded company with commercialized medical devices for brachytherapy, surgery and wound closure.

Dr. Brawley received an M.D. from the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency at Case-Western Reserve University and a fellowship in medical oncology at the NCI. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brawley to the PDS Biotech Board of Directors. His board experience as well as his prodigious experience in oncology, from both a regulatory and a clinical perspective, will be invaluable for our team at this important point in our clinical progression,” said Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech.