 

PDS Biotechnology Appoints Renowned Oncologist Otis Brawley, M.D. to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  34   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that Otis Brawley, M.D., has been appointed to PDS Biotech’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Otis Brawley, M.D. is a renowned oncologist and a seasoned pharmaceutical director who has served on several boards including the boards of companies developing and commercializing oncology products. Dr. Brawley is currently the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Oncology and Epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Brawley served as the Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at the American Cancer Society from 2007 through 2018, and is a former member of the FDA Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC). Dr. Brawley is a current member of the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Board of Scientific Counselors. Formerly, Dr. Brawley was a professor in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the Emory University School of Medicine. He was also previously a senior investigator at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and NCI. In 2013, he was the recipient of a Special Recognition Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Brawley is currently a director at Jackson Laboratories, a nonprofit biomedical research center focused on developing genomic solutions to disease including personalized, tailored therapeutics for individual cancers; formerly, he was a Director at the National Coalition for Cancer Research, and for the Theragenics Corporation, a publicly traded company with commercialized medical devices for brachytherapy, surgery and wound closure.

Dr. Brawley received an M.D. from the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency at Case-Western Reserve University and a fellowship in medical oncology at the NCI. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brawley to the PDS Biotech Board of Directors. His board experience as well as his prodigious experience in oncology, from both a regulatory and a clinical perspective, will be invaluable for our team at this important point in our clinical progression,” said Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech.

Seite 1 von 3
PDS Biotechnology Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PDS Biotechnology Appoints Renowned Oncologist Otis Brawley, M.D. to its Board of Directors FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
PDS Biotechnology Announces Feature in “Grand Rounds” Webinar hosted by Alliance Global Partners and Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
26.10.20
PDS Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Trial of PDS0101 in Combination with Standard of Care Chemoradiotherapy in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.07.20
47
Edge Therapeutics bald mit Phase 3 Ergebnissen