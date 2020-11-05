Altair Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TROY, Mich., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing, today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “During the quarter new customer activity remained relatively strong and software renewals continued to come in as expected with several significant expansions, including in the automobile and aerospace sectors. We expanded our capabilities in high performance computing and material modeling with tuck-in acquisitions and the introduction of new internally developed solutions. Our organization continues to do a great job of developing and delivering valuable technology despite macro uncertainties.”

“Software product revenue increased 13% from the third quarter of 2019 to 83% of total revenue, which drove a year over year improvement in gross margins of over 400 basis points, while our recurring license rate rose to 92%,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “The proactive steps we took to control costs when combined with those impacted by COVID-19, had a positive impact on our operating expenses and profitability.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $87.8 million compared to $77.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Total revenue was $106.5 million compared to $100.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss was $8.5 million compared to net loss of $15.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Diluted net loss per share was $0.12 based on 73.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.22 for the third quarter of 2019, based on 71.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million, compared to $(2.3) million for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $0.4 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $9.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.00 based on 80.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to non-GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.13 for the third quarter of 2019, based on 77.8 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow was $(7.5) million, compared to $(3.3) million for the third quarter of 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

(in millions) Fourth Quarter 2020 Full Year 2020 Software Product Revenue $ 95.0 to $ 99.0 $ 373.0 to $ 377.0 Total Revenue $ 112.0 $ 117.0 $ 448.0 $ 453.0 Net Loss $ (13.3 ) $ (11.3 ) $ (26.6 ) $ (24.6 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (2.1 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 8.6 $ 10.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.0 $ 7.0 $ 40.0 $ 42.0

Conference Call Information

What: Altair’s Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, November 6, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic

(636) 812-6621, International

Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 1464885, Domestic

(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 1464885, International

Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair



Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, data analytics, and high-performance computing. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, our statements regarding COVID-19, our statements regarding our digital transformation efforts , and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,364 $ 223,117 Accounts receivable, net 88,514 104,984 Income tax receivable 7,091 7,264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,834 17,092 Total current assets 359,803 352,457 Property and equipment, net 34,401 36,297 Operating lease right of use assets 33,302 28,134 Goodwill 270,651 233,683 Other intangible assets, net 56,741 67,075 Deferred tax assets 5,631 5,791 Other long-term assets 19,174 19,708 TOTAL ASSETS $ 779,703 $ 743,145 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt $ 430 $ 430 Accounts payable 5,413 8,585 Accrued compensation and benefits 33,932 30,676 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,062 9,141 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 25,606 28,603 Deferred revenue 74,045 75,431 Total current liabilities 149,488 152,866 Long-term debt, net of current portion 215,945 178,238 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,395 20,174 Deferred revenue, non-current 8,513 8,136 Other long-term liabilities 21,123 26,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES 419,464 386,086 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 784 2,352 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 42,870

and 41,271 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 30,591

and 31,131 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 464,803 446,633 Accumulated deficit (95,491 (82,405 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,864 (9,528 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 359,455 354,707 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 779,703 $ 743,145





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue License $ 55,023 $ 46,853 $ 183,584 $ 180,127 Maintenance and other services 32,787 30,963 94,502 85,388 Total software 87,810 77,816 278,086 265,515 Software related services 6,170 7,956 18,548 25,635 Total software and related services 93,980 85,772 296,634 291,150 Client engineering services 10,868 12,803 34,386 37,265 Other 1,608 1,831 5,460 6,623 Total revenue 106,456 100,406 336,480 335,038 Cost of revenue License 4,477 4,371 12,851 13,146 Maintenance and other services 9,626 9,548 28,583 27,509 Total software * 14,103 13,919 41,434 40,655 Software related services 4,996 6,013 15,141 19,143 Total software and related services 19,099 19,932 56,575 59,798 Client engineering services 8,510 10,160 27,617 29,993 Other 1,427 1,649 4,422 5,858 Total cost of revenue 29,036 31,741 88,614 95,649 Gross profit 77,420 68,665 247,866 239,389 Operating expenses: Research and development * 30,678 29,667 91,115 87,012 Sales and marketing * 26,998 25,790 80,903 78,462 General and administrative * 20,905 20,706 63,499 60,886 Amortization of intangible assets 3,858 3,545 11,390 10,673 Other operating income, net (1,596 ) (536 ) (3,431 ) (1,702 ) Total operating expenses 80,843 79,172 243,476 235,331 Operating (loss) income (3,423 ) (10,507 ) 4,390 4,058 Interest expense 2,934 2,726 8,590 3,586 Other income net (782 ) (588 ) (1,852 ) (703 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (5,575 ) (12,645 ) (2,348 ) 1,175 Income tax expense 2,930 3,294 10,350 7,215 Net loss $ (8,505 ) $ (15,939 ) $ (12,698 ) $ (6,040 ) Loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing

net loss per share, basic and diluted 73,311 71,770 72,979 71,313





* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue – software $ 684 $ 384 $ 1,602 $ 727 Research and development 2,428 674 5,686 1,611 Sales and marketing 1,949 625 3,949 1,562 General and administrative 1,173 609 2,702 1,684 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,234 $ 2,292 $ 13,939 $ 5,584





ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (12,698 ) $ (6,040 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,916 15,836 Provision for credit loss 930 472 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,067 3,044 Stock-based compensation expense 13,939 5,584 Deferred income taxes (5,441 ) (741 ) Other, net 13 (16 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,213 10,185 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,055 ) (8,718 ) Other long-term assets 867 (1,443 ) Accounts payable (3,321 ) (420 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 1,274 (2,111 ) Other accrued expenses and current liabilities (5,847 ) 2,110 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (26 ) 188 Deferred revenue (2,452 ) 12,075 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,379 30,005 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (32,279 ) (709 ) Capital expenditures (4,006 ) (8,120 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (433 ) (473 ) Other investing activities, net 152 16 Net cash used in investing activities (36,566 ) (9,286 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving commitment 30,000 96,991 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,094 1,441 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters' discount and commissions — 223,101 Payments on revolving commitment — (127,941 ) Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes — (1,233 ) Other financing activities (401 ) (399 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 30,693 191,960 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 676 (1,065 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,182 211,614 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 223,497 35,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 245,679 $ 247,299 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow: Interest paid $ 320 $ 385 Income taxes paid $ 12,142 $ 7,163 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions $ 1,638 $ — Finance leases $ 117 $ 588 Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 208 $ 1,827





Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share – diluted, to net loss and net loss per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (8,505 ) $ (15,939 ) $ (12,698 ) $ (6,040 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,234 2,292 13,939 5,584 Amortization of intangible assets 3,858 3,545 11,390 10,673 Special adjustments (1) (950 ) 1,027 (372 ) 2,031 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (267 ) (688 ) (929 ) (1,103 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 370 $ (9,763 ) $ 11,330 $ 11,145 Net loss per share - diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.08 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ — $ (0.13 ) $ 0.14 $ 0.14 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 73,311 71,770 72,979 71,313 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 80,700 77,800 80,700 77,800





(1) Included in 2020 are a) $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and b) $0.6 million of severance expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Included in 2019 are a) nonrecurring severance expenses of $0.4 million and nonrecurring acquisition related costs of $0.6 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and b) impairment charges for royalty contracts of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:







(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (8,505 ) $ (15,939 ) $ (12,698 ) $ (6,040 ) Income tax expense 2,930 3,294 10,350 7,215 Stock-based compensation expense 6,234 2,292 13,939 5,584 Interest expense 2,934 2,726 8,590 3,586 Interest income and other (1) (1,041 ) (76 ) (1,501 ) 633 Depreciation and amortization 5,623 5,368 16,916 15,836 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,175 $ (2,335 ) $ 35,596 $ 26,814





(1) Included in 2020 are a) $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and b) $0.6 million of severance expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Included in 2019 are a) nonrecurring severance expenses of $0.4 million and nonrecurring acquisition related costs of $0.6 million for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, and b) impairment charges for royalty contracts of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (6,022 ) $ (1,863 ) $ 27,379 $ 30,005 Capital expenditures (1,476 ) (1,453 ) (4,006 ) (8,120 ) Free cash flow $ (7,498 ) $ (3,316 ) $ 23,373 $ 21,885

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net (loss) income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:





(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

December 31, 2020 Year Ending

December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (13,300 ) $ (11,300 ) $ (26,600 ) $ (24,600 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,200 7,200 21,100 21,100 Amortization of intangible assets 4,400 4,400 15,800 15,800 Special adjustments — — (400 ) (400 ) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (400 ) (400 ) (1,300 ) (1,300 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,100 ) $ (100 ) $ 8,600 $ 10,600

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:



