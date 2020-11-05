 

iMedia Brands Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8 30 a.m. ET

globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

CEO and interim CFO Tim Peterman will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13712618

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 8, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13712618

About iMedia Brands, Inc.
iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of niche lifestyle television networks, niche advertisers and complementary media commerce services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories. Its television brands are ShopHQ, BulldogShop, ShopHQHealth and LaVenta. Its media commerce services brands are Float Left Interactive and i3PL. Its advertiser brands include J.W. Hulme, Live Fit and Indigo Thread. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
IMBI@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Media:
press@imediabrands.com
(800) 938-9707

 




