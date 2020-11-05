Mitek Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Revenue and Sets Financial Records

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com ) today reported record financial results for both its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2020. Total fourth quarter revenue increased 22% and full year revenue increased 20% year over year. These results were fueled by an increase in demand for both mobile deposit and identity verification capabilities, as more people and businesses transact online.

Total revenue increased 22% year over year to $30.6 million in a record quarter.

GAAP net income was $5.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income increased 31% year over year to a record $11.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Cash flow from operations was $6.7 million.

Total cash and investments were $62.0 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fiscal 2020 Full Year Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 20% year over year to a record $101.3 million.

GAAP net income was $7.8 million, or $0.18 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income increased 66% year over year to a record $28.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

Full year cash flow from operations was $24.1 million.

Commenting on the results, Max Carnecchia, CEO of Mitek, said:

“Fiscal 2020 was another outstanding year for Mitek and our third consecutive year with record revenue for each quarter. Mitek’s strong financial performance reflects the team’s commitment to helping our customers and partners navigate this challenging environment as they accelerate their digital transformation.”

Mitek is committed to providing convenience while preventing fraud in the digital world. The company’s technology ensures that more businesses can transact digitally and secure their platforms through easy, fast and secure identity verification. Also, Mitek remains the clear market leader with its remote check deposit solution, with thousands of financial organizations using its products, and more than four billion transactions processed.

New Board Member

Today, Mitek announced the appointment of Kimberly S. Stevenson to its Board of Directors. Ms. Stevenson is a technology innovator who has transformed processes at some of the industry’s leading companies including Lenovo, Intel, DXC Technology, and IBM. She is currently a senior vice president and general manager at NetApp, Inc. In addition, she serves on the board of directors for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings and previously held board positions with Riverbed Technology, Cloudera, and the National Center for Women and Information Technology. Ms. Stevenson has a Masters in Business Administration from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release relating to the company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the company’s long-term prospects and market opportunities are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the company’s ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, the extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken in response thereto impact our business, results of operations and financial condition, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the company’s products, the company’s ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation and the timing of the implementation and launch of the company’s products by the company’s signed customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the company are contained from time to time in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share that exclude stock compensation expenses, intellectual property litigation costs, acquisition-related costs and expenses, costs associated with our strategic process, executive transition costs, restructuring costs, income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments, and the cash tax difference. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In evaluating the company’s performance, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial statements prepared under GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the company’s operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of the company’s comparative operating performance from period-to-period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements, are useful to investors because they provide a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the company’s ongoing operating results, including results of operations against investor and analyst financial models, which helps identify trends in the company’s underlying business and provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures the company’s underlying business.





MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except share data)



September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,986 $ 16,748 Short-term investments 40,035 16,502 Accounts receivable, net 15,612 14,938 Contract assets 5,187 2,350 Prepaid expenses 1,338 1,487 Other current assets 1,968 2,105 Total current assets 84,126 54,130 Long-term investments 1,963 1,552 Property and equipment, net 3,610 4,231 Right-of-use assets 5,407 — Goodwill and intangible assets 54,958 57,041 Deferred income tax assets 13,484 16,596 Other non-current assets 5,606 2,347 Total assets $ 169,154 $ 135,897 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,909 $ 3,555 Accrued payroll and related taxes 8,882 6,410 Deferred revenue, current portion 7,973 5,612 Lease liabilities, current portion 1,819 — Acquisition-related contingent consideration 753 1,036 Restructuring accrual — 1,526 Other current liabilities 1,020 1,909 Total current liabilities 24,356 20,048 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 1,597 736 Lease liabilities, non-current portion 5,327 — Deferred income tax liabilities 4,649 5,555 Other non-current liabilities 982 2,225 Total liabilities 36,911 28,564 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 41,779,853 and 40,367,456 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively 42 40 Additional paid-in capital 146,518 132,160 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (323 ) (4,061 ) Accumulated deficit (13,994 ) (20,806 ) Total stockholders’ equity 132,243 107,333 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 169,154 $ 135,897





MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Software and hardware $ 17,972 $ 14,377 $ 54,152 $ 46,845 Services and other 12,666 10,641 47,158 37,745 Total revenue 30,638 25,018 101,310 84,590 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue—software and hardware 1,045 1,121 3,303 3,711 Cost of revenue—services and other 2,532 2,108 9,889 8,555 Selling and marketing(1) 7,302 5,946 27,646 24,550 Research and development(1) 6,096 5,141 22,859 21,873 General and administrative 5,902 4,118 22,284 19,861 Acquisition-related costs and expenses 1,691 2,202 6,575 7,563 Restructuring costs — (147 ) (114 ) 3,067 Total operating costs and expenses 24,568 20,489 92,442 89,180 Operating income (loss) 6,070 4,529 8,868 (4,590 ) Other income, net 61 350 541 602 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,131 4,879 9,409 (3,988 ) Income tax benefit (provision) (1,135 ) (1,597 ) (1,595 ) 3,264 Net income (loss) $ 4,996 $ 3,282 $ 7,814 $ (724 ) Net income (loss) per share—basic $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ (0.02 ) Net income per share—diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ (0.02 ) Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share—basic 41,770 40,252 41,410 39,341 Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share—diluted 43,101 41,635 42,533 39,341

(1) September 30, 2019 consolidated statements of operations reflect reclassifications to conform to the current year presentation.





MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

NON-GAAP NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 4,996 $ 3,282 $ 7,814 $ (724 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition-related costs and expenses 1,691 2,202 6,575 7,563 Intellectual property litigation costs 1,186 515 3,217 849 Insurance settlement received(1) — (1,000 ) — (1,000 ) Costs associated with strategic process — — — 1,224 Executive transition costs(2) — — — 251 Stock compensation expense 2,439 2,346 9,551 9,637 Restructuring costs — (147 ) (114 ) 3,067 Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (1,067 ) (879 ) (4,267 ) (4,851 ) Cash tax difference(3) 2,173 2,426 5,832 1,264 Non-GAAP net income 11,418 8,745 28,608 17,280 Non-GAAP income per share—basic $ 0.27 $ 0.22 $ 0.69 $ 0.44 Non-GAAP income per share—diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.21 $ 0.67 $ 0.42 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—basic 41,770 40,252 41,410 39,341 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—diluted 43,101 41,635 42,533 41,259





(1) The insurance settlement received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 relates to the recovery of litigation costs incurred in prior fiscal years. This amount is included in general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations. (2) Comprised of costs associated with the transition of the company’s former executive officers. Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude these transition costs as we believe that such expense is inconsistent with the normally recurring operations of our company and the inclusion of these costs makes it difficult to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance. (3) The company’s non-GAAP net income is calculated using a cash tax rate of 0% and 3% in fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively. The estimated cash tax rate is the estimated tax payable on the company’s tax returns as a percentage of estimated annual non-GAAP pre-tax net income. The company uses an estimated cash tax rate to adjust for the historical variation in the effective book tax rate associated with the reversal of valuation allowances, the utilization of research and development tax credits, and the utilization of loss carryforwards which currently have an overall effect of reducing taxes payable. The company believes that the cash tax rate provides a more transparent view of the company’s operating results. The company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 19% and 33%, respectively. The company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was 17% and 82%, respectively.

________________