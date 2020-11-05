 

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

05.11.2020, 22:05   

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for first quarter 2021. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-result ... to view the first quarter 2021 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Additional Call Details:

What: Peloton First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: 1-877-667-0469 (US) or 1-346-406-0807 (international), Conference ID: 3177399

Webcast: https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-result ...

The archived webcast of the conference call will be available following the call.

About Peloton

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Stabler
investor@onepeloton.com 


