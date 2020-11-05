MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

GAAP basis:

Net revenue was $156.6 million, up 140% sequentially, and up 96% year-on-year.

GAAP gross margin was 42.3%, compared to 50.2% in the prior quarter, and 52.4% in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were $100.8 million in the third quarter 2020, or 64% of net revenue, compared to $55.5 million in the prior quarter, or 85% of net revenue, and $45.2 million in the year-ago quarter, or 57% of net revenue.

GAAP loss from operations was 22% of revenue, compared to loss from operations of 35% in the prior quarter, and loss from operations of 4% in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash flow used in operating activities was $16.6 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $9.3 million in the prior quarter, and net cash flow provided by operating activities of $21.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.50, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.30 in the prior quarter, and diluted loss per share of $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP basis:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.0%. This compares to 63.7% in the prior quarter, and 63.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $61.1 million, or 39% of revenue, compared to $32.6 million or 50% of revenue in the prior quarter, and $30.8 million or 38% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was 19% of revenue, compared to 14% in the prior quarter, and 25% in the year-ago quarter.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.09 in the prior quarter, and diluted earnings per share of $0.23 in the year-ago quarter.

Recent Business Highlights

Completed acquisition of Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division broadening its existing connected home portfolio by bringing together a complete, scalable, complementary platform of connectivity and access solutions

Completed acquisition of NanoSemi, Inc., strengthening its IP portfolio for its 5G and WiFi base station solutions

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, we posted record revenue due to stronger-than-expected demand for broadband access and connectivity products, along with meaningful quarterly improvements in our infrastructure business. These results not only support our positive outlook for new revenues with our PAM4 DSP product for the 400G optical datacenter market and 5G wireless backhaul and access product offerings, but they also point to a new all-time high revenue guidance in the fourth quarter,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.

“We realized partial quarter contribution from the acquisition of Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division, which has exceeded our initial expectations of revenue and the potential for improving its cost structure. We are benefiting from the strong demand for increased data access bandwidth and its robust distribution inside the home using WiFi-connectivity. Additionally, on September 9, we closed the acquisition of NanoSemi, which will greatly strengthen MaxLinear’s 5G wireless infrastructure product offerings and our competitive positioning in the market. Overall, we are confident in exceeding our prior outlook driven by new product cycles, market share gains in our broadband business, and disciplined expense management,” continued Dr. Seendripu.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Outlook

The company expects revenue in the fourth quarter 2020 to be approximately $185 million to $195 million. The Company also estimates the following:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 40% to 44%;

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 56% to 59%;

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $107 million to $111 million; and

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $74 million to $78 million.

Webcast and Conference Call

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance (including specifically our current guidance for fourth quarter 2020 revenue, gross margins, and operating expenses) and statements concerning expectations of potential developments in our target markets, including management’s views with respect to the prospects for and trends in our broadband, connected home and 5G wireless and fiber-optic high-speed interconnect infrastructure markets. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions and our expectations with respect to the impact of our acquisitions of the Home Gateway Platform Division of Intel Corporation, which we refer to as the WiFi and Broadband assets business and NanoSemi, Inc. With respect to our acquisitions of the WiFi and Broadband assets business and NanoSemi, we face particular risks associated with our ability to successfully complete the integration of the acquired businesses and maintain relationships with employees, customers, and vendors. The WiFi and Broadband assets business and NanoSemi operate in jurisdictions materially affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which enhances integration risks, particularly relating to employee hiring and retention. The WiFi and Broadband assets business and NanoSemi have operations that differ from those of MaxLinear, and we may be unable to realize anticipated strategic, financial, and operating synergies. In addition, we have incurred incremental acquisition-related indebtedness, which will enhance specific risks relating to our ability to service interest and principal payments on our combined indebtedness and limitations on our operating flexibility based on financial and operating covenants in the applicable term loan agreements, including (without limitation) debt covenant restrictions that may limit our ability to obtain additional financing, issue guarantees, create liens, make certain restricted payments or repay certain obligations or to pursue future acquisitions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business and future operating results include, without limitation, the on-going impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including whether and the extent to which we will continue to benefit from work-from-home and similar initiatives as the situation progresses; risks associated with our ability to realize improved profitability from our WiFi and Broadband assets business and Nanosemi; intense competition in our industry; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; potential uncertainties arising from continued consolidation among cable television and satellite operators in our target markets and continued consolidation among competitors within the semiconductor industry generally; our ability to develop and introduce new and enhanced products on a timely basis and achieve market acceptance of those products, particularly as we seek to expand outside of our historic markets; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on customer demand and on our business and global financial markets in general; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; risks relating to intellectual property protection and the prevalence of intellectual property litigation in our industry; our reliance on a limited number of third party manufacturers; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop, including in particular markets we have entered more recently such as the 5G wireless and fiber-optic data center high-speed interconnect infrastructure markets but also existing markets such as connected home; and uncertainties concerning the outcome of global trade negotiations, export control limitations, and heightened geopolitical risks generally.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 5, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on July 23, 2020, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in MaxLinear’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which we expect to file shortly. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of November 5, 2020, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, income from operations as percentage of revenue, and diluted earnings per share. These supplemental measures exclude the effects of (i) stock-based compensation expense; (ii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2020, which we currently intend to settle in shares of our common stock; (iii) accruals related to our performance based bonus plan for 2019, which we settled in shares of common stock in 2020; (iv) amortization of purchased intangible assets and inventory step-up to fair value; (v) depreciation of fixed assets step-up to fair value; (vi) acquisition and integration costs related to our acquisitions; (vii) professional fees and settlement costs related to IP and commercial litigation matters; (viii) severance and other restructuring charges; (ix) impairment losses on intangible assets; and (x) non-cash income tax benefits and expenses. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with and do not serve as an alternative for GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our GAAP results of operations. These non-GAAP measures should only be viewed in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other one-time expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results. Among other uses, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation will be determined in part using these non-GAAP measures because we believe non-GAAP measures better reflect our core operating performance.

The following are explanations of each type of adjustment that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity incentive awards granted to our employees, directors, and consultants. Our equity incentive plans are important components of our employee incentive compensation arrangements and are reflected as expenses in our GAAP results. Stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be a significant recurring expense for MaxLinear. While we include the dilutive impact of equity awards in weighted average shares outstanding, the expense associated with stock-based awards reflects a non-cash charge that we exclude from non-GAAP net income.

Bonuses under our executive and non-executive bonus programs have been excluded from our non-GAAP net income for all periods reported. Bonus payments for the 2019 performance periods were settled through the issuance of shares of common stock under our equity incentive plans in March 2020. We currently expect that bonus awards under our fiscal 2020 program will be settled in common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Expenses incurred in relation to acquisitions primarily include amortization of purchased intangible assets and step-up of inventory and fixed assets to fair value, and acquisition and integration costs primarily consisting of professional and consulting fees.

Impairment losses relate to certain intangible assets.

Restructuring charges incurred are related to our restructuring plans which eliminate redundancies and primarily include severance and restructuring costs related to impairment of leased right-of-use assets or from exiting certain facilities.

Expenses incurred in relation to our intellectual property and commercial litigation include professional fees incurred.

Income tax benefits and expense adjustments are those that do not affect cash income taxes payable.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the historic periods disclosed in this press release appear below. Because of the inherent uncertainty associated with our ability to project future charges, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects as well as potential impairments, we have not provided a reconciliation for non-GAAP guidance provided for the fourth quarter 2020.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net revenue $ 156,633 $ 65,220 $ 80,020 Cost of net revenue 90,427 32,477 38,116 Gross profit 66,206 32,743 41,904 Operating expenses: Research and development 55,816 27,984 23,174 Selling, general and administrative 41,685 27,470 21,920 Restructuring charges 3,280 64 144 Total operating expenses 100,781 55,518 45,238 Loss from operations (34,575 ) (22,775 ) (3,334 ) Interest income 27 31 214 Interest expense (3,569 ) (2,183 ) (2,718 ) Other income (expense), net (719 ) (81 ) 1,098 Total interest and other income (expense), net (4,261 ) (2,233 ) (1,406 ) Loss before income taxes (38,836 ) (25,008 ) (4,740 ) Income tax benefit (2,191 ) (3,201 ) (26 ) Net loss $ (36,645 ) $ (21,807 ) $ (4,714 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.50 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.07 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 73,402 72,740 71,366 Diluted 73,402 72,740 71,366

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net revenue $ 283,880 $ 247,162 Cost of net revenue 154,169 116,101 Gross profit 129,711 131,061 Operating expenses: Research and development 109,489 74,877 Selling, general and administrative 93,787 67,838 Impairment losses 86 — Restructuring charges 3,833 2,477 Total operating expenses 207,195 145,192 Loss from operations (77,484 ) (14,131 ) Interest income 283 553 Interest expense (8,228 ) (8,546 ) Other income (expense), net (620 ) 429 Total interest and other income (expense), net (8,565 ) (7,564 ) Loss before income taxes (86,049 ) (21,695 ) Income tax benefit (12,128 ) (9,901 ) Net loss $ (73,921 ) $ (11,794 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (1.02 ) $ (0.17 ) Diluted $ (1.02 ) $ (0.17 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 72,729 70,755 Diluted 72,729 70,755

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (36,645 ) $ (21,807 ) $ (4,714 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 20,554 16,532 16,419 Amortization of inventory step-up 14,445 — — Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 579 397 380 Stock-based compensation 14,145 12,085 8,359 Deferred income taxes 3,834 (2,879 ) (1,379 ) Impairment of leasehold improvements 156 — — Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 1,464 — — (Gain) loss on foreign currency 601 20 (183 ) Excess tax benefits on stock based awards (152 ) (472 ) (61 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (63,569 ) 3,362 280 Inventory (17,349 ) (3,184 ) 5,108 Prepaid expenses and other assets (35,131 ) (669 ) 960 Leased right-of-use assets 79 (314 ) 1,309 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,958 6,020 (6,313 ) Accrued compensation 15,364 4,396 730 Accrued price protection liability 12,108 (2,132 ) 2,291 Lease liabilities (1,566 ) (1,279 ) (2,183 ) Other long-term liabilities (7,459 ) (816 ) 749 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (16,584 ) 9,260 21,752 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (5,196 ) (3,901 ) (1,219 ) Purchases of intangible assets (375 ) (13 ) (86 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (160,000 ) — — Net cash used in investing activities (165,571 ) (3,914 ) (1,305 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt 175,000 — — Payment of debt issuance cost (2,696 ) — — Repayment of debt — — (20,000 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 628 4,154 288 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (1,393 ) (1,024 ) (1,339 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 171,539 3,130 (21,051 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (71 ) 513 90 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,687 ) 8,989 (514 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 107,429 98,440 67,038 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 96,742 $ 107,429 $ 66,524

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (73,921 ) $ (11,794 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 53,819 49,928 Impairment losses 86 — Amortization of inventory step-up 14,445 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of discount on debt and leases 1,386 1,173 Stock-based compensation 33,057 24,313 Deferred income taxes (5,253 ) (12,455 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment — 46 Impairment of leasehold improvements 319 1,442 Impairment of leased right-of-use assets 1,508 2,182 Gain on extinguishment of lease liabilities — (2,880 ) Loss on foreign currency 375 330 Excess tax benefits on stock-based awards (530 ) (3,872 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (54,592 ) 3,160 Inventory (20,180 ) 3,971 Prepaid expenses and other assets (34,357 ) 916 Leased right-of-use assets 405 2,935 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 67,193 (1,431 ) Accrued compensation 23,121 1,414 Accrued price protection liability 5,439 (2,869 ) Lease liabilities (4,275 ) (6,487 ) Other long-term liabilities (8,721 ) 219 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (676 ) 50,241 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (10,132 ) (3,898 ) Purchases of intangible assets (388 ) (86 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (160,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (170,520 ) (3,984 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of debt 175,000 — Payment of debt issuance cost (2,696 ) — Repayment of debt — (50,000 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,270 6,221 Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (2,892 ) (11,166 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 174,682 (54,945 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 139 1,021 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,625 (7,667 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 93,117 74,191 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 96,742 $ 66,524

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,570 $ 107,362 $ 66,115 Short-term restricted cash 111 9 345 Accounts receivable, net 105,355 41,434 56,339 Inventory 104,471 34,284 37,642 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,546 7,489 4,679 Total current assets 350,053 190,578 165,120 Long-term restricted cash 61 58 64 Property and equipment, net 37,258 18,059 15,204 Leased right-of-use assets 11,876 8,942 18,719 Intangible assets, net 232,148 159,441 202,217 Goodwill 302,576 238,330 238,330 Deferred tax assets 72,537 76,371 64,046 Other long-term assets 1,270 1,281 3,065 Total assets $ 1,007,779 $ 693,060 $ 706,765 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities $ 211,374 $ 69,964 $ 63,119 Long-term lease liabilities 9,406 6,833 14,995 Long-term debt 372,457 207,486 206,622 Other long-term liabilities 17,734 6,802 8,678 Stockholders’ equity 396,808 401,975 413,351 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,007,779 $ 693,060 $ 706,765

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 66,206 $ 32,743 $ 41,904 Stock-based compensation 143 126 151 Performance based equity 180 109 — Amortization of inventory step-up 14,445 — — Amortization of purchased intangible assets 9,901 8,581 8,477 Non-GAAP gross profit 90,875 41,559 50,532 GAAP R&D expenses 55,816 27,984 23,174 Stock-based compensation (6,056 ) (5,040 ) (4,155 ) Performance based equity (6,190 ) (2,054 ) (45 ) Non-GAAP R&D expenses 43,570 20,890 18,974 GAAP SG&A expenses 41,685 27,470 21,920 Stock-based compensation (7,349 ) (6,920 ) (4,068 ) Performance based equity (2,991 ) (1,144 ) (279 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (6,057 ) (5,549 ) (5,722 ) Acquisition and integration costs (7,762 ) (2,090 ) — IP litigation costs, net (35 ) (54 ) (71 ) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 17,491 11,713 11,780 GAAP restructuring expenses 3,280 64 144 Restructuring charges (3,280 ) (64 ) (144 ) Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — — — GAAP loss from operations (34,575 ) (22,775 ) (3,334 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 64,389 31,731 23,112 Non-GAAP income from operations 29,814 8,956 19,778 GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (4,261 ) (2,233 ) (1,406 ) Non-recurring gain on reversal of liability — — (1,006 ) Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (4,261 ) (2,233 ) (2,412 ) GAAP loss before income taxes (38,836 ) (25,008 ) (4,740 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 64,389 31,731 22,106 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 25,553 6,723 17,366 GAAP income tax benefit (2,191 ) (3,201 ) (26 ) Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 3,724 3,605 894 Non-GAAP income tax provision 1,533 404 868 GAAP net loss (36,645 ) (21,807 ) (4,714 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 64,389 31,731 22,106 Less: total tax adjustments 3,724 3,605 894 Non-GAAP net income $ 24,020 $ 6,319 $ 16,498 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 73,402 72,740 71,366 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 75,324 73,772 72,506 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.33 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.32 $ 0.09 $ 0.23

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 129,711 $ 131,061 Stock-based compensation 417 428 Performance based equity 358 73 Amortization of inventory step-up 14,445 — Amortization of purchased intangible assets 27,063 25,379 Non-GAAP gross profit 171,994 156,941 GAAP R&D expenses 109,489 74,877 Stock-based compensation (14,842 ) (12,590 ) Performance based equity (9,994 ) (970 ) Depreciation of fixed asset step-up — (6 ) Non-GAAP R&D expenses 84,653 61,311 GAAP SG&A expenses 93,787 67,838 Stock-based compensation (17,202 ) (11,295 ) Performance based equity (5,271 ) (1,218 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (17,329 ) (17,312 ) Acquisition and integration costs (13,122 ) — IP litigation costs, net (149 ) (84 ) Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 40,714 37,929 GAAP impairment losses 86 — Impairment losses (86 ) — Non-GAAP impairment losses — — GAAP restructuring expenses 3,833 2,477 Restructuring charges (3,833 ) (2,477 ) Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — — GAAP loss from operations (77,484 ) (14,131 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 124,111 71,832 Non-GAAP income from operations 46,627 57,701 GAAP and non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (8,565 ) (7,564 ) Non-recurring gain on reversal of liability — (1,006 ) Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (8,565 ) (8,570 ) GAAP loss before income taxes (86,049 ) (21,695 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 124,111 70,826 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 38,062 49,131 GAAP income tax benefit (12,128 ) (9,901 ) Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 14,412 12,993 Non-GAAP income tax provision 2,284 3,092 GAAP net loss (73,921 ) (11,794 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 124,111 70,826 Less: total tax adjustments 14,412 12,993 Non-GAAP net income $ 35,778 $ 46,039 Shares used in computing non-GAAP basic net income per share 72,729 70,755 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 73,925 72,270 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.49 $ 0.65 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.48 $ 0.64

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit 42.3 % 50.2 % 52.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Performance based equity 0.1 % 0.2 % — % Amortization of inventory step-up 9.2 % — % — % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 6.3 % 13.2 % 10.6 % Non-GAAP gross profit 58.0 % 63.7 % 63.1 % GAAP R&D expenses 35.6 % 42.9 % 29.0 % Stock-based compensation (3.9 ) % (7.7 ) % (5.2 ) % Performance based equity (4.0 ) % (3.2 ) % (0.1 ) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets — % — % — % Non-GAAP R&D expenses 27.8 % 32.0 % 23.7 % GAAP SG&A expenses 26.6 % 42.1 % 27.4 % Stock-based compensation (4.7 ) % (10.6 ) % (5.1 ) % Performance based equity (1.9 ) % (1.8 ) % (0.4 ) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets (3.9 ) % (8.5 ) % (7.2 ) % Acquisition and integration costs (5.0 ) % (3.2 ) % — % IP litigation costs, net — % (0.1 ) % (0.1 ) % Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 11.2 % 18.0 % 14.7 % GAAP restructuring expenses 2.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Restructuring charges (2.1 ) % (0.1 ) % (0.2 ) % Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — % — % — % GAAP loss from operations (22.1 ) % (34.9 ) % (4.2 ) % Total non-GAAP adjustments 41.1 % 48.7 % 28.9 % Non-GAAP income from operations 19.0 % 13.7 % 24.7 % GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (2.7 ) % (3.4 ) % (1.8 ) % Nonrecurring gain on reversal of liability — % — % (1.3 ) % Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (2.7 ) % (3.4 ) % (3.0 ) % GAAP loss before income taxes (24.8 ) % (38.3 ) % (5.9 ) % Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 41.1 % 48.7 % 27.6 % Non-GAAP income before income taxes 16.3 % 10.3 % 21.7 % GAAP income tax benefit (1.4 ) % (4.9 ) % — % Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 2.4 % 5.5 % 1.1 % Non-GAAP income tax provision 1.0 % 0.6 % 1.1 % GAAP net loss (23.4 ) % (33.4 ) % (5.9 ) % Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 41.1 % 48.7 % 27.6 % Less: total tax adjustments 2.4 % 5.5 % 1.1 % Non-GAAP net income 15.3 % 9.7 % 20.6 %

MAXLINEAR, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit 45.7 % 53.0 % Stock-based compensation 0.2 % 0.2 % Performance based equity 0.1 % 0.0 % Amortization of inventory step-up 5.1 % 0.0 % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 9.5 % 10.3 % Non-GAAP gross profit 60.6 % 63.5 % GAAP R&D expenses 38.6 % 30.3 % Stock-based compensation (5.2 ) % (5.1 ) % Performance based equity (3.5 ) % (0.4 ) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.0 % 0.0 % Depreciation of fixed asset step-up — % — % Non-GAAP R&D expenses 29.8 % 24.8 % GAAP SG&A expenses 33.0 % 27.4 % Stock-based compensation (6.1 ) % (4.6 ) % Performance based equity (1.9 ) % (0.5 ) % Amortization of purchased intangible assets (6.1 ) % (7.0 ) % Acquisition and integration costs (4.6 ) % — % IP litigation costs, net (0.1 ) % — % Non-GAAP SG&A expenses 14.3 % 15.3 % GAAP impairment losses 0.03 % — % Impairment losses (0.03 ) % — % Non-GAAP impairment losses — % — % GAAP restructuring expenses 1.4 % 1.0 % Restructuring charges (1.4 ) % (1.0 ) % Non-GAAP restructuring expenses — % — % GAAP loss from operations (27.3 ) % (5.7 ) % Total non-GAAP adjustments 43.7 % 29.1 % Non-GAAP income from operations 16.4 % 23.4 % GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (3.0 ) % (3.1 ) % Nonrecurring gain on reversal of liability 0.0 % (0.4 ) % Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net (3.0 ) % (3.5 ) % GAAP loss before income taxes (30.3 ) % (8.8 ) % Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 43.7 % 28.7 % Non-GAAP income before income taxes 13.4 % 19.9 % GAAP income tax benefit (4.3 ) % (4.0 ) % Adjustment for non-cash tax benefits/expenses 5.1 % 5.3 % Non-GAAP income tax provision 0.8 % 1.3 % GAAP net loss (26.0 ) % (4.8 ) % Total non-GAAP adjustments before income taxes 43.7 % 28.7 % Less: total tax adjustments 5.1 % 5.3 % Non-GAAP net income 12.6 % 18.6 %

View source version on businesswire.com: