Tredegar Board Declares Dividend
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 05.11.2020, 22:15 | 26 | 0 |
Tredegar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
The board of directors of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) declared a quarterly dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on January 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2020.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006058/en/
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0