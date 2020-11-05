Universal Electronics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020

“Our strategies to develop differentiated advanced products, license technology, expand our margins and improve our profitability continue to successfully build upon our foundation for sustainable growth,” said Paul Arling, UEI’s chairman and CEO. “In fact, our adjusted non-GAAP margins - both gross and operating - on a year to date basis through September are the highest levels we’ve achieved in the last ten years. And, this is just the beginning of the next phase of our market evolution: the convergence of traditional TV, on-demand content and streaming apps, which is driving increased demand for our technology. Over the years, our customers’ have introduced numerous wireless control devices using our chip technology and proprietary QuickSet platform to power 2-way, IP-connected home entertainment and home automation control. In October, we unveiled the most recent example with Liberty Global. We are very excited about our customers’ product development roadmaps. Looking ahead, we believe UEI will continue to be the foundation of wireless control for countless next-generation, voice-enabled platforms and our technology will continue to lead marketplace innovation.”

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

GAAP net sales were $153.5 million, compared to $200.7 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $153.7 million, compared to $200.9 million.

GAAP gross margins were 28.8%, compared to 23.2%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 30.0%, compared to 26.8%.

GAAP operating income was $10.2 million, compared to $6.1 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $17.0 million, compared to $18.7 million.

GAAP net income was $6.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 million or $0.19 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $13.1 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to $14.3 million, or $1.01 per diluted share.

At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $67.1 million.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30: 2020 Compared to 2019

GAAP net sales were $458.4 million, compared to $578.8 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales were $458.9 million, compared to $577.0 million.

GAAP gross margins were 27.3%, compared to 20.8%; Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margins were 29.8%, compared to 26.0%.

GAAP operating income was $24.8 million, compared to $3.9 million; Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income was $46.5 million, compared to $49.1 million.

GAAP net income was $26.4 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million or $0.25 per share; Adjusted Non-GAAP net income was $37.3 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, compared to $37.3 million, or $2.66 per diluted share.

Bryan Hackworth, UEI’s CFO, stated, “Our strategic investments in R&D as well as our corporate restructuring efforts have resulted in UEI becoming a much more profitable company delivering an adjusted operating margin of 11.1 percent of sales and cash flow from operations of $39.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. This, coupled with the list of advanced products scheduled to be launched, provides for a bright future. Currently, we believe our best use of cash is to repurchase our shares in the open market. Our Board of Directors has approved a plan, contingent on share price, to repurchase up to 500,000 shares over the next three months. Over the past three and a half decades, during times with macroeconomics pressures, we have consistently emerged a stronger company. We believe the same will be said for 2020.”

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $174.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 are expected to range from $0.54 to $0.64, compared to a GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales to range between $150 million and $160 million, compared to $174.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to range from $0.93 to $1.03, compared to Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.90 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 Adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share estimate excludes $0.39 per share related to, among other things, excess manufacturing overhead costs, stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, changes in contingent consideration relating to acquisitions, litigation costs, foreign currency gains and losses and the related tax impact of these adjustments. For a more detailed explanation of Non-GAAP measures, please see the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics discussion and the Reconciliation of Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Results, each located elsewhere in this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, UEI provides Adjusted Non-GAAP information as additional information for its operating results. References to Adjusted Non-GAAP information are to non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not required by, in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. UEI’s management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of UEI, for budget planning purposes, and for making operational and financial decisions and believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, help investors evaluate UEI’s core operating and financial performance and business trends consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Additionally, management believes these measures facilitate comparisons with the core operating and financial results and business trends of competitors and other companies.

Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales is defined as net sales excluding the revenue impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and the impact of stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants. Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. and costs of implementing countermeasures to mitigate this impact, excess manufacturing overhead costs including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, factory transition costs, the loss on the sale of our Ohio call center, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense related to the increase in fixed assets from cost to fair market value resulting from acquisitions and employee related restructuring costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses are defined as operating expenses excluding costs incurred related to implementing countermeasures to mitigate the impact of the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs on products manufactured in China and imported into the U.S., stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles acquired, changes in contingent consideration related to acquisitions, costs associated with our International Trade Commission litigation efforts and employee related restructuring and other costs. Adjusted Non-GAAP net income is defined as net income excluding the aforementioned items, the reversal of a social insurance accrual related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, foreign currency gains and losses, the related tax effects of all adjustments as well as the effect of a reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018, and certain net deferred tax adjustments. Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted Non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share-related data)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,146 $ 74,302 Accounts receivable, net 128,094 139,198 Contract assets 11,530 12,579 Inventories 115,750 145,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,768 6,733 Income tax receivable 1,536 805 Total current assets 329,824 378,752 Property, plant and equipment, net 84,549 90,732 Goodwill 48,526 48,447 Intangible assets, net 19,617 19,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,678 19,826 Deferred income taxes 4,581 4,409 Other assets 2,842 2,163 Total assets $ 508,617 $ 564,159 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,546 $ 102,588 Line of credit 50,000 68,000 Accrued compensation 22,890 43,668 Accrued sales discounts, rebates and royalties 10,183 9,766 Accrued income taxes 9,910 6,989 Other accrued liabilities 33,616 35,445 Total current liabilities 194,145 266,456 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease obligations 13,284 15,639 Contingent consideration 250 4,349 Deferred income taxes 2,327 1,703 Income tax payable 1,368 1,600 Other long-term liabilities 688 13 Total liabilities 212,062 289,760 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 24,292,657 and 24,118,088 shares issued on September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 243 241 Paid-in capital 296,674 288,338 Treasury stock, at cost, 10,437,363 and 10,174,199 shares on September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (287,639 ) (277,817 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (25,555 ) (22,781 ) Retained earnings 312,832 286,418 Total stockholders’ equity 296,555 274,399 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 508,617 $ 564,159

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 153,505 $ 200,724 $ 458,416 $ 578,783 Cost of sales 109,349 154,245 333,244 458,437 Gross profit 44,156 46,479 125,172 120,346 Research and development expenses 7,696 7,930 22,979 21,884 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,214 32,422 77,441 94,598 Operating income 10,246 6,127 24,752 3,864 Interest income (expense), net (268 ) (784 ) (1,272 ) (3,088 ) Accrued social insurance adjustment — — 9,464 — Other income (expense), net (1,646 ) (148 ) (1,263 ) (426 ) Income before provision for income taxes 8,332 5,195 31,681 350 Provision for income taxes 2,164 2,526 5,267 3,747 Net income (loss) $ 6,168 $ 2,669 $ 26,414 $ (3,397 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.19 $ 1.90 $ (0.25 ) Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.19 $ 1.86 $ (0.25 ) Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 13,928 13,894 13,935 13,861 Diluted 14,205 14,170 14,189 13,861

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 26,414 $ (3,397 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,857 23,734 Provision for bad debts 271 275 Deferred income taxes 503 2,273 Shares issued for employee benefit plan 959 876 Employee and director stock-based compensation 6,854 6,718 Performance-based common stock warrants 525 1,381 Impairment of long-term assets 57 — Accrued social insurance adjustment (9,464 ) — Loss on sale of Ohio call center 712 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and contract assets 11,556 (11,117 ) Inventories 30,466 4,403 Prepaid expenses and other assets 601 5,507 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (50,507 ) 11,686 Accrued income taxes 2,023 (2,418 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 43,827 39,921 Cash provided by (used for) investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (10,864 ) (15,854 ) Acquisitions of intangible assets (5,254 ) (1,505 ) Payment on sale of Ohio call center (500 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (16,618 ) (17,359 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities: Borrowings under line of credit 70,000 57,500 Repayments on line of credit (88,000 ) (71,000 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised — 411 Treasury stock purchased (9,822 ) (1,741 ) Contingent consideration payments in connection with business combinations (3,091 ) (4,251 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (30,913 ) (19,081 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,452 ) (1,959 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,156 ) 1,522 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 74,302 53,207 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 67,146 $ 54,729 Supplemental cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 3,242 $ 5,608 Interest paid $ 1,404 $ 3,479

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales: Net sales - GAAP $ 153,505 $ 200,724 $ 458,416 $ 578,783 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (549 ) — (3,195 ) Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 187 711 525 1,381 Adjusted Non-GAAP net sales $ 153,692 $ 200,886 $ 458,941 $ 576,969 Cost of sales: Cost of sales - GAAP $ 109,349 $ 154,245 $ 333,244 $ 458,437 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (3,954 ) (3,523 ) (14,461 ) Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) (1,618 ) (3,014 ) (6,346 ) (16,334 ) Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — — (570 ) — Stock-based compensation expense (36 ) (37 ) (146 ) (102 ) Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) (66 ) (121 ) (198 ) (361 ) Employee related restructuring — — (204 ) — Adjusted Non-GAAP cost of sales 107,629 147,119 322,257 427,179 Adjusted Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,063 $ 53,767 $ 136,684 $ 149,790 Gross margin: Gross margin - GAAP 28.8 % 23.2 % 27.3 % 20.8 % Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — % 1.8 % 0.8 % 2.1 % Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.2 % Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 1.1 % 1.4 % 1.4 % 2.8 % Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — % — % 0.1 % — % Stock-based compensation expense 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % Employee related restructuring — % — % 0.1 % — % Adjusted Non-GAAP gross margin 30.0 % 26.8 % 29.8 % 26.0 % Operating expenses: Operating expenses - GAAP $ 33,910 $ 40,352 $ 100,420 $ 116,482 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — (247 ) — (1,786 ) Stock-based compensation expense (2,224 ) (2,490 ) (6,708 ) (6,615 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1,232 ) (1,398 ) (4,023 ) (4,200 ) Change in contingent consideration 204 (763 ) 2,428 (1,769 ) Litigation costs (5) (1,614 ) — (1,614 ) — Employee related restructuring and other costs — (364 ) (287 ) (1,385 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 29,044 $ 35,090 $ 90,216 $ 100,727

UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income: Operating income - GAAP $ 10,246 $ 6,127 $ 24,752 $ 3,864 Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — 3,652 3,523 13,052 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 187 711 525 1,381 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 1,618 3,014 6,346 16,334 Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — — 570 — Stock-based compensation expense 2,260 2,527 6,854 6,717 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 66 121 198 361 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,232 1,398 4,023 4,200 Change in contingent consideration (204 ) 763 (2,428 ) 1,769 Litigation costs (5) 1,614 — 1,614 — Employee related restructuring and other costs — 364 491 1,385 Adjusted Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,019 $ 18,677 $ 46,468 $ 49,063 Adjusted pro forma operating income as a percentage of net sales 11.1 % 9.3 % 10.1 % 8.5 % Net income (loss): Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 6,168 $ 2,669 $ 26,414 $ (3,397 ) Section 301 U.S. tariffs on goods imported from China (1) — 3,652 3,523 13,052 Stock-based compensation for performance-based warrants 187 711 525 1,381 Excess manufacturing overhead and factory transition costs (2) 1,618 3,014 6,346 16,334 Loss on sale of Ohio call center (3) — — 570 — Stock-based compensation expense 2,260 2,527 6,854 6,717 Adjustments to acquired tangible assets (4) 66 121 198 361 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,232 1,398 4,023 4,200 Change in contingent consideration (204 ) 763 (2,428 ) 1,769 Litigation costs (5) 1,614 — 1,614 — Employee related restructuring and other costs — 364 491 1,385 Accrued social insurance adjustment (6) — — (9,464 ) — Foreign currency (gain) loss 1,597 321 1,388 670 Income tax provision on adjustments (1,408 ) (1,268 ) (1,483 ) (6,939 ) Other income tax adjustments (7) — — (1,303 ) 1,772 Adjusted Non-GAAP net income $ 13,130 $ 14,272 $ 37,268 $ 37,305 Diluted shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: GAAP 14,205 14,170 14,189 13,861 Adjusted Non-GAAP 14,205 14,170 14,189 14,049 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.43 $ 0.19 $ 1.86 $ (0.25 ) Total adjustments $ 0.49 $ 0.82 $ 0.76 $ 2.90 Adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 1.01 $ 2.63 $ 2.66

(1) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes costs directly attributable to the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs implemented in 2018 on goods manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include incremental revenues and costs directly attributable to the additional Section 301 U.S. tariffs implemented in 2018 on goods manufactured in China and imported into the U.S. as well as costs incurred for the movement of factory equipment and other costs of countermeasures undertaken by the company to modify its manufacturing operations and supply chain. (2) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes excess manufacturing overhead costs incurred as we temporarily shut-down our China and Mexico-based factories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional excess manufacturing overhead costs have been incurred for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 due to the expansion of our manufacturing facility in Mexico where products destined for the U.S. market are now manufactured. These products destined for the U.S. market were previously manufactured in China. In addition, the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include direct manufacturing inefficiencies incurred in Mexico as we were still in a start-up phase through the third quarter of 2019. (3) Consists of the loss recorded on the sale of our Ohio call center in February 2020. (4) Consists of depreciation related to the mark-up from cost to fair value of fixed assets acquired in business combinations. (5) Consists of expenses related to our International Trade Commission (“ITC”) investigation of Roku, Inc. and certain other related entities. We have requested the ITC to issue a permanent limited exclusion order prohibiting the importation of certain products into the United States due to their infringement of our patents. (6) Consists of the reversal of a social insurance accrual related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018. The indemnification agreement related to the sale of our Guangzhou entity expired in the second quarter of 2020. (7) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the reversal of a reserve of an uncertain tax position related to our Guangzhou entity, which was sold in 2018. The indemnification agreement related to the sale of our Guangzhou entity expired in the second quarter of 2020. The nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes the revaluation of net deferred tax assets at one of our China factories resulting from tax incentives that lowered the statutory rate.

