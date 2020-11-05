Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $86.5 million and $305.2 million, respectively compared with $119.8 million and $367.8 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Tidewater also reported net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $37.9 million ($0.94 per share) and $167.0 million ($4.15 per share), respectively, compared with $44.2 million ($1.15 per share) and $81.9 million ($2.17 per share), respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Included in the net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guaranteed obligation, inventory obsolescence and general and administrative severance expenses totaling $2.6 million and $124.4 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $35.3 million ($0.87 per common share) and a net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $42.6 million ($1.06 per common share). Included in the net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were general and administrative expenses for severance and similar expenses related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations of $6.3 million and $10.5 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $37.9 million (or $0.98 per common share) and $71.4 million (or $1.89 per common share), respectively.
Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Tidewater generated $30.0 million of free cash flow in the third-quarter, its best quarterly performance since its restructuring in 2017. That cash was used to repurchase $27.7 million of our outstanding bonds at 95% of par, and we completed the quarter with $33.7 million of net debt. We recently launched a tender for another $50.0 million of the bonds at 100.5% of par, and we simultaneously launched a consent to relax the financial covenants in 2021.
“We are executing on the plan we laid out on the first quarter call after reassessing our business outlook as a result of the pandemic. As of the third quarter we were positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow positive for the nine-month period. We are dedicated to remaining free cash flow positive for the year, and we are repositioning our shore base operations and our fleet so our business can remain free cash flow positive under the currently depressed market conditions.
“Our quarterly cash generation performance is both important and noteworthy, but the operational impact of the pandemic and overall lower market demand have been both severe and challenging. The Tidewater team has dedicated to our objectives of capital expenditure management, working capital management, and the restructure of our business to accommodate the lower level of demand around the world for our vessels.
“Domestic and international travel restrictions have started to ease in some regions, and as a result we have been able to improve the frequency of crew changes and allow our mariners to return home safely to their families and to more easily return to work. The situation remains far from solved, however, and we continue to urge global government coordination to support open travel for seafarers as designated key workers. For 2020, we continue to see the additional costs associated with managing the travel inefficiencies to be approximately $20.0 million, and this is in addition to the decreased level of profitability from lower overall demand.
“Another key element to our strategy is high-grading our fleet through strategic acquisitions and disposals. We disposed of 22 vessels in the third quarter for $10.6 million and early in the fourth quarter we made an acquisition of 11 modern crew boats for $5.3 million.
“I continue to be humbled by the commitment and resilience of the dedicated women and men across the company during these arduous times. These individuals are who enabled the company to so readily adapt and to progress as much as it has towards achieving its goals in today’s challenging environment.”
In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of September 30, 2020, the company also has the following in the money warrants.
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
|
40,460,982
|
|
New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)
|
|
|
761,395
|
|
GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)
|
|
|
930,027
|
|
Total
|
|
|
42,152,404
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel revenues
|
|
$
|
85,395
|
|
|
$
|
117,173
|
|
|
$
|
298,344
|
|
|
$
|
360,476
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
|
2,592
|
|
|
|
6,835
|
|
|
|
7,296
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
86,467
|
|
|
|
119,765
|
|
|
|
305,179
|
|
|
|
367,772
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel operating costs
|
|
|
61,784
|
|
|
|
80,619
|
|
|
|
205,383
|
|
|
|
243,261
|
|
Costs of other operating revenue
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
3,063
|
|
|
|
1,884
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
17,438
|
|
|
|
30,474
|
|
|
|
56,455
|
|
|
|
81,310
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
30,777
|
|
|
|
25,735
|
|
|
|
86,028
|
|
|
|
73,705
|
|
Long-lived asset impairments
|
|
|
1,945
|
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
|
|
67,634
|
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53,581
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Affiliate guarantee obligation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
|
|
(7,511
|
)
|
|
|
(1,047
|
)
|
|
|
|
111,643
|
|
|
|
142,316
|
|
|
|
466,633
|
|
|
|
404,337
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(25,176
|
)
|
|
|
(22,551
|
)
|
|
|
(161,454
|
)
|
|
|
(36,565
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|
(1,153
|
)
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
|
(324
|
)
|
Equity in net losses of unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(468
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(435
|
)
|
Dividend income from unconsolidated company
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,150
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
1,579
|
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
|
|
5,908
|
|
Interest and other debt costs, net
|
|
|
(6,071
|
)
|
|
|
(7,468
|
)
|
|
|
(18,172
|
)
|
|
|
(22,786
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,952
|
)
|
|
|
(6,184
|
)
|
|
|
(2,303
|
)
|
|
|
(17,637
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(32,128
|
)
|
|
|
(28,735
|
)
|
|
|
(163,757
|
)
|
|
|
(54,202
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
5,953
|
|
|
|
15,071
|
|
|
|
3,512
|
|
|
|
26,443
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(38,081
|
)
|
|
$
|
(43,806
|
)
|
|
$
|
(167,269
|
)
|
|
$
|
(80,645
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
(274
|
)
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
|
$
|
(37,927
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,200
|
)
|
|
$
|
(166,995
|
)
|
|
$
|
(81,890
|
)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.94
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.17
|
)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.94
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4.15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.17
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
40,405
|
|
|
|
38,537
|
|
|
|
40,271
|
|
|
|
37,767
|
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
|
|
40,405
|
|
|
|
38,537
|
|
|
|
40,271
|
|
|
|
37,767
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
192,243
|
|
|
$
|
218,290
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
26,401
|
|
|
|
5,755
|
|
Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $651 as of September 30, 2020 and less allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 as of December 31, 2019.
|
|
|
100,583
|
|
|
|
110,180
|
|
Due from affiliate, less allowance for credit losses of $72,696 as of September 30, 2020 and less due from affiliate allowance of $20,083 as of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
65,692
|
|
|
|
125,972
|
|
Marine operating supplies
|
|
|
17,808
|
|
|
|
21,856
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
19,163
|
|
|
|
39,287
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
18,925
|
|
|
|
15,956
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
440,815
|
|
|
|
537,296
|
|
Net properties and equipment
|
|
|
820,876
|
|
|
|
938,961
|
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
63,975
|
|
|
|
66,936
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
25,108
|
|
|
|
36,335
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,350,774
|
|
|
$
|
1,579,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
12,953
|
|
|
$
|
27,501
|
|
Accrued costs and expenses
|
|
|
55,811
|
|
|
|
74,000
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
53,355
|
|
|
|
50,186
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
9,576
|
|
|
|
9,890
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
31,599
|
|
|
|
24,100
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
163,294
|
|
|
|
185,677
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
246,179
|
|
|
|
279,044
|
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
|
|
87,724
|
|
|
|
98,397
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|
1,370,778
|
|
|
|
1,367,521
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(519,684
|
)
|
|
|
(352,526
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
Total stockholder's equity
|
|
|
852,240
|
|
|
|
1,014,799
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
853,577
|
|
|
|
1,016,410
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,350,774
|
|
|
$
|
1,579,528
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(38,081
|
)
|
|
$
|
(43,806
|
)
|
|
$
|
(167,269
|
)
|
|
$
|
(80,645
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in pension plan and supplemental pension plan liability, net of tax of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,342
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(37,556
|
)
|
|
$
|
(43,806
|
)
|
|
$
|
(165,927
|
)
|
|
$
|
(80,645
|
)
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(167,269
|
)
|
|
$
|
(80,645
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
53,614
|
|
|
|
57,629
|
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
32,414
|
|
|
|
16,076
|
|
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
|
|
|
2,418
|
|
|
|
(1,562
|
)
|
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
759
|
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
(7,511
|
)
|
|
|
(1,047
|
)
|
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
|
|
|
53,581
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Affiliate guarantee obligation
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Long-lived asset impairments
|
|
|
67,634
|
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
Changes in investments in unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
435
|
|
Compensation expense - stock based
|
|
|
3,959
|
|
|
|
16,599
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
9,434
|
|
|
|
(11,796
|
)
|
Changes in due to/from affiliate, net
|
|
|
9,852
|
|
|
|
14,898
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(14,548
|
)
|
|
|
(8,267
|
)
|
Accrued costs and expenses
|
|
|
(18,189
|
)
|
|
|
(10,574
|
)
|
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
(29,499
|
)
|
|
|
(43,701
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
3,809
|
|
|
|
9,268
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
|
|
(36,704
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of assets
|
|
|
31,498
|
|
|
|
25,092
|
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
|
|
(4,682
|
)
|
|
|
(13,931
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|
26,816
|
|
|
|
11,161
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
(33,520
|
)
|
|
|
(6,458
|
)
|
Taxes on share-based awards
|
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
|
(3,112
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(34,222
|
)
|
|
|
(9,569
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(5,600
|
)
|
|
|
(35,112
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
227,608
|
|
|
|
397,744
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (A)
|
|
$
|
222,008
|
|
|
$
|
362,632
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
$
|
16,169
|
|
|
$
|
24,482
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
$
|
9,940
|
|
|
$
|
10,386
|
|
Note (A): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2020 includes $3.4 million in long-term restricted cash.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
income (loss)
|
|
|
interest
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance at June 30,2020
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,369,645
|
|
|
|
(481,757
|
)
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
890,000
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(37,927
|
)
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
(37,556
|
)
|
Amortization, net of taxes, on share-based awards
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,133
|
|
Balance at September 30, 2020
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,370,778
|
|
|
|
(519,684
|
)
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
853,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
|
|
1,359,842
|
|
|
|
(248,473
|
)
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
|
1,115,539
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(44,200
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
(43,806
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,031
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,031
|
|
Balance at September 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
|
1,365,872
|
|
|
|
(292,673
|
)
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
|
1,077,764
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
income (loss)
|
|
|
interest
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2019
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,367,521
|
|
|
|
(352,526
|
)
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
1,016,410
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(166,995
|
)
|
|
|
1,342
|
|
|
|
(274
|
)
|
|
|
(165,927
|
)
|
Adoption of credit loss accounting standard
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(163
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(163
|
)
|
Amortization, net of taxes, on share-based awards
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,257
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,257
|
|
Balance at September 30, 2020
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,370,778
|
|
|
|
(519,684
|
)
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
853,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2018
|
|
$
|
37
|
|
|
|
1,352,388
|
|
|
|
(210,783
|
)
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
1,087
|
|
|
|
1,144,923
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(81,890
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
|
|
(80,645
|
)
|
Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13,484
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13,484
|
|
Balance at September 30, 2019
|
|
$
|
39
|
|
|
|
1,365,872
|
|
|
|
(292,673
|
)
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
|
|
1,077,764
|
The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
Vessel revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
28,705
|
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
$
|
33,147
|
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
$
|
94,608
|
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
$
|
103,624
|
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
|
|
23,280
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
|
22,765
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
72,091
|
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
63,670
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Europe/Mediterranean
|
|
|
17,716
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
30,946
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
67,827
|
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
|
94,531
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
West Africa
|
|
|
15,694
|
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
30,315
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
|
63,818
|
|
|
|
21
|
%
|
|
|
98,651
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
Total vessel revenues
|
|
$
|
85,395
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
117,173
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
298,344
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
360,476
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Vessel operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crew costs
|
|
$
|
36,686
|
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
46,193
|
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
$
|
119,864
|
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
$
|
141,528
|
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
Repair and maintenance
|
|
|
5,932
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
11,967
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
23,186
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
32,579
|
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Insurance
|
|
|
1,953
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
2,027
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
5,748
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
4,955
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Fuel, lube and supplies
|
|
|
6,757
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
8,781
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
22,892
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
|
26,577
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
10,456
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
11,651
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
33,693
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
37,622
|
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
Total vessel operating costs
|
|
|
61,784
|
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
80,619
|
|
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
|
205,383
|
|
|
|
69
|
%
|
|
|
243,261
|
|
|
|
67
|
%
|
Vessel operating margin (A)
|
|
$
|
23,611
|
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
$
|
36,554
|
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
$
|
92,961
|
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
|
$
|
117,215
|
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.
The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Vessel operating profit (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
107
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
$
|
(168
|
)
|
|
|
(0
|
)%
|
|
$
|
3,448
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,702
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
|
|
(2,222
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
|
(809
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
(2,479
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
(4,098
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
Europe/Mediterranean
|
|
|
(3,883
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
|
(276
|
)
|
|
|
(0
|
)%
|
|
|
(4,086
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
(768
|
)
|
|
|
(0
|
)%
|
West Africa
|
|
|
(10,168
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)%
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
(19,015
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
|
11,891
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Other operating profit
|
|
|
853
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
2,052
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
3,772
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
5,381
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
|
(15,313
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
|
|
1,477
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
(18,360
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
|
14,108
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate expenses (A)
|
|
|
(8,438
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
|
|
(19,074
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)%
|
|
|
(27,390
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
|
|
(46,496
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)%
|
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
7,511
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
(53,581
|
)
|
|
|
(18
|
)%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Affiliate guarantee obligation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
(2,000
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
Long-lived asset impairments
|
|
|
(1,945
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
(5,224
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
|
(67,634
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)%
|
|
|
(5,224
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
Operating loss
|
|
$
|
(25,176
|
)
|
|
|
(29
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(22,551
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(161,454
|
)
|
|
|
(53
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(36,565
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include stock-based compensation of $1.3 million and $4.0 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes stock-based compensation of $7.4 million and $16.6 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three months and nine ended September 30, 2020 include $0.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include $6.3 million and $10.5 million, respectively, of severance and other costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel revenues
|
|
$
|
85,395
|
|
|
$
|
100,975
|
|
|
$
|
111,974
|
|
|
$
|
116,539
|
|
|
$
|
117,173
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
|
4,394
|
|
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
|
2,592
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
86,467
|
|
|
|
102,344
|
|
|
|
116,368
|
|
|
|
118,776
|
|
|
|
119,765
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel operating costs
|
|
|
61,784
|
|
|
|
64,774
|
|
|
|
78,825
|
|
|
|
85,935
|
|
|
|
80,619
|
|
Costs of other operating revenue
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
2,673
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
General and administrative (A)
|
|
|
17,438
|
|
|
|
17,597
|
|
|
|
21,420
|
|
|
|
22,406
|
|
|
|
30,474
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
30,777
|
|
|
|
28,144
|
|
|
|
27,107
|
|
|
|
28,226
|
|
|
|
25,735
|
|
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
1,945
|
|
|
|
(1,660
|
)
|
|
|
(5,331
|
)
|
|
|
(1,217
|
)
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53,581
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Affiliate guarantee obligation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Asset impairments and other
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
|
55,482
|
|
|
|
10,207
|
|
|
|
32,549
|
|
|
|
5,224
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
111,643
|
|
|
|
220,089
|
|
|
|
134,901
|
|
|
|
168,815
|
|
|
|
142,316
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(25,176
|
)
|
|
|
(117,745
|
)
|
|
|
(18,533
|
)
|
|
|
(50,039
|
)
|
|
|
(22,551
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|
(1,153
|
)
|
|
|
(2,076
|
)
|
|
|
864
|
|
|
|
(945
|
)
|
|
|
173
|
|
Equity in net (losses) earnings of unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,717
|
)
|
|
|
(468
|
)
|
Dividend income from unconsolidated company
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,150
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
|
1,579
|
|
Interest and other debt costs, net
|
|
|
(6,071
|
)
|
|
|
(5,959
|
)
|
|
|
(6,142
|
)
|
|
|
(6,282
|
)
|
|
|
(7,468
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
(6,952
|
)
|
|
|
9,811
|
|
|
|
(5,162
|
)
|
|
|
(9,254
|
)
|
|
|
(6,184
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(32,128
|
)
|
|
|
(107,934
|
)
|
|
|
(23,695
|
)
|
|
|
(59,293
|
)
|
|
|
(28,735
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
5,953
|
|
|
|
2,730
|
|
|
|
(5,171
|
)
|
|
|
1,281
|
|
|
|
15,071
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(38,081
|
)
|
|
$
|
(110,664
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,524
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,574
|
)
|
|
$
|
(43,806
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
|
(721
|
)
|
|
|
394
|
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
|
$
|
(37,927
|
)
|
|
$
|
(110,623
|
)
|
|
$
|
(18,445
|
)
|
|
$
|
(59,853
|
)
|
|
$
|
(44,200
|
)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.94
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.74
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.46
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.52
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.15
|
)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.94
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.74
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.46
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.52
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.15
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
40,405
|
|
|
|
40,306
|
|
|
|
40,101
|
|
|
|
39,504
|
|
|
|
38,537
|
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
|
|
40,405
|
|
|
|
40,306
|
|
|
|
40,101
|
|
|
|
39,504
|
|
|
|
38,537
|
|
Vessel operating margin
|
|
$
|
23,611
|
|
|
$
|
36,201
|
|
|
$
|
33,149
|
|
|
$
|
30,604
|
|
|
$
|
36,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note (A) Integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
|
2,123
|
|
|
|
6,293
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
192,243
|
|
|
|
203,119
|
|
|
|
187,802
|
|
|
|
218,290
|
|
|
|
359,332
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
26,401
|
|
|
|
19,880
|
|
|
|
12,461
|
|
|
|
5,755
|
|
|
|
3,300
|
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
|
|
100,583
|
|
|
|
115,008
|
|
|
|
119,455
|
|
|
|
110,180
|
|
|
|
123,133
|
|
Due from affiliate, less allowances
|
|
|
65,692
|
|
|
|
65,766
|
|
|
|
128,204
|
|
|
|
125,972
|
|
|
|
124,757
|
|
Marine operating supplies
|
|
|
17,808
|
|
|
|
20,580
|
|
|
|
21,944
|
|
|
|
21,856
|
|
|
|
21,303
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
19,163
|
|
|
|
29,064
|
|
|
|
26,142
|
|
|
|
39,287
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
18,925
|
|
|
|
20,350
|
|
|
|
22,185
|
|
|
|
15,956
|
|
|
|
13,116
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
440,815
|
|
|
|
473,767
|
|
|
|
518,193
|
|
|
|
537,296
|
|
|
|
644,941
|
|
Net properties and equipment
|
|
|
820,876
|
|
|
|
839,912
|
|
|
|
922,979
|
|
|
|
938,961
|
|
|
|
1,022,786
|
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
63,975
|
|
|
|
74,585
|
|
|
|
81,981
|
|
|
|
66,936
|
|
|
|
49,025
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
25,108
|
|
|
|
27,411
|
|
|
|
29,971
|
|
|
|
36,335
|
|
|
|
37,269
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,350,774
|
|
|
|
1,415,675
|
|
|
|
1,553,124
|
|
|
|
1,579,528
|
|
|
|
1,754,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
12,953
|
|
|
|
17,111
|
|
|
|
30,711
|
|
|
|
27,501
|
|
|
|
23,672
|
|
Accrued costs and expenses
|
|
|
55,811
|
|
|
|
60,993
|
|
|
|
72,854
|
|
|
|
74,000
|
|
|
|
54,792
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
53,355
|
|
|
|
48,803
|
|
|
|
50,013
|
|
|
|
50,186
|
|
|
|
41,676
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
9,576
|
|
|
|
9,437
|
|
|
|
9,104
|
|
|
|
9,890
|
|
|
|
9,689
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
31,599
|
|
|
|
25,815
|
|
|
|
26,953
|
|
|
|
24,100
|
|
|
|
30,024
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
163,294
|
|
|
|
162,159
|
|
|
|
189,635
|
|
|
|
185,677
|
|
|
|
159,853
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
246,179
|
|
|
|
273,215
|
|
|
|
273,015
|
|
|
|
279,044
|
|
|
|
419,905
|
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
|
|
87,724
|
|
|
|
90,301
|
|
|
|
91,578
|
|
|
|
98,397
|
|
|
|
96,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|
1,370,778
|
|
|
|
1,369,645
|
|
|
|
1,368,325
|
|
|
|
1,367,521
|
|
|
|
1,365,872
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(519,684
|
)
|
|
|
(481,757
|
)
|
|
|
(371,134
|
)
|
|
|
(352,526
|
)
|
|
|
(292,673
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
Total stockholder's equity
|
|
|
852,240
|
|
|
|
888,509
|
|
|
|
997,364
|
|
|
|
1,014,799
|
|
|
|
1,075,432
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
1,532
|
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
853,577
|
|
|
|
890,000
|
|
|
|
998,896
|
|
|
|
1,016,410
|
|
|
|
1,077,764
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,350,774
|
|
|
|
1,415,675
|
|
|
|
1,553,124
|
|
|
|
1,579,528
|
|
|
|
1,754,021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due from related parties, net of due to related parties:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sonatide (Angola)
|
|
$
|
12,337
|
|
|
|
16,963
|
|
|
|
64,184
|
|
|
|
57,771
|
|
|
|
64,660
|
|
DTDW (Nigeria)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14,007
|
|
|
|
18,015
|
|
|
|
18,421
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
12,337
|
|
|
|
16,963
|
|
|
|
78,191
|
|
|
|
75,786
|
|
|
|
83,081
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
22,836
|
|
|
|
27,858
|
|
|
|
22,882
|
|
|
|
22,883
|
|
|
|
24,575
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
4,119
|
|
|
|
4,455
|
|
|
|
7,243
|
|
|
|
8,639
|
|
|
|
7,831
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
|
1,731
|
|
|
|
1,734
|
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
|
|
741
|
|
Total
|
|
|
28,705
|
|
|
|
34,044
|
|
|
|
31,859
|
|
|
|
33,333
|
|
|
|
33,147
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
13,819
|
|
|
|
14,195
|
|
|
|
14,326
|
|
|
|
16,015
|
|
|
|
14,960
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
9,461
|
|
|
|
9,788
|
|
|
|
10,502
|
|
|
|
10,636
|
|
|
|
7,805
|
|
Total
|
|
|
23,280
|
|
|
|
23,983
|
|
|
|
24,828
|
|
|
|
26,651
|
|
|
|
22,765
|
|
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
17,578
|
|
|
|
20,476
|
|
|
|
29,163
|
|
|
|
28,652
|
|
|
|
30,608
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
|
338
|
|
Other
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total
|
|
|
17,716
|
|
|
|
20,620
|
|
|
|
29,491
|
|
|
|
29,180
|
|
|
|
30,946
|
|
West Africa fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
4,905
|
|
|
|
8,748
|
|
|
|
12,102
|
|
|
|
14,066
|
|
|
|
14,923
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
7,711
|
|
|
|
11,029
|
|
|
|
10,521
|
|
|
|
9,981
|
|
|
|
11,598
|
|
Other
|
|
|
3,078
|
|
|
|
2,552
|
|
|
|
3,173
|
|
|
|
3,328
|
|
|
|
3,794
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
15,694
|
|
|
|
22,329
|
|
|
|
25,796
|
|
|
|
27,375
|
|
|
|
30,315
|
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
59,137
|
|
|
|
71,277
|
|
|
|
78,473
|
|
|
|
81,616
|
|
|
|
85,066
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
21,278
|
|
|
|
25,271
|
|
|
|
28,445
|
|
|
|
29,784
|
|
|
|
27,572
|
|
Other
|
|
|
4,980
|
|
|
|
4,427
|
|
|
|
5,056
|
|
|
|
5,139
|
|
|
|
4,535
|
|
Total
|
|
|
85,395
|
|
|
|
100,975
|
|
|
|
111,974
|
|
|
|
116,539
|
|
|
|
117,173
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
Other
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Total
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Total
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Total
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
West Africa fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Other
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Total
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Other
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Total
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(62
|
)
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total active
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
Total stacked
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Total joint venture and other vessels
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Total
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2019
|
|
AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
2,996
|
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
|
|
2,873
|
|
|
|
2,852
|
|
|
|
2,932
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
|
1,547
|
|
|
|
1,580
|
|
|
|
1,552
|
|
Other
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
285
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
|
460
|
|
Total
|
|
|
4,370
|
|
|
|
4,542
|
|
|
|
4,705
|
|
|
|
4,800
|
|
|
|
4,944
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|