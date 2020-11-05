Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Tidewater generated $30.0 million of free cash flow in the third-quarter, its best quarterly performance since its restructuring in 2017. That cash was used to repurchase $27.7 million of our outstanding bonds at 95% of par, and we completed the quarter with $33.7 million of net debt. We recently launched a tender for another $50.0 million of the bonds at 100.5% of par, and we simultaneously launched a consent to relax the financial covenants in 2021.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $86.5 million and $305.2 million, respectively compared with $119.8 million and $367.8 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Tidewater also reported net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, of $37.9 million ($0.94 per share) and $167.0 million ($4.15 per share), respectively, compared with $44.2 million ($1.15 per share) and $81.9 million ($2.17 per share), respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Included in the net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guaranteed obligation, inventory obsolescence and general and administrative severance expenses totaling $2.6 million and $124.4 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $35.3 million ($0.87 per common share) and a net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $42.6 million ($1.06 per common share). Included in the net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were general and administrative expenses for severance and similar expenses related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations of $6.3 million and $10.5 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, net losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $37.9 million (or $0.98 per common share) and $71.4 million (or $1.89 per common share), respectively.

“We are executing on the plan we laid out on the first quarter call after reassessing our business outlook as a result of the pandemic. As of the third quarter we were positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow positive for the nine-month period. We are dedicated to remaining free cash flow positive for the year, and we are repositioning our shore base operations and our fleet so our business can remain free cash flow positive under the currently depressed market conditions.

“Our quarterly cash generation performance is both important and noteworthy, but the operational impact of the pandemic and overall lower market demand have been both severe and challenging. The Tidewater team has dedicated to our objectives of capital expenditure management, working capital management, and the restructure of our business to accommodate the lower level of demand around the world for our vessels.

“Domestic and international travel restrictions have started to ease in some regions, and as a result we have been able to improve the frequency of crew changes and allow our mariners to return home safely to their families and to more easily return to work. The situation remains far from solved, however, and we continue to urge global government coordination to support open travel for seafarers as designated key workers. For 2020, we continue to see the additional costs associated with managing the travel inefficiencies to be approximately $20.0 million, and this is in addition to the decreased level of profitability from lower overall demand.

“Another key element to our strategy is high-grading our fleet through strategic acquisitions and disposals. We disposed of 22 vessels in the third quarter for $10.6 million and early in the fourth quarter we made an acquisition of 11 modern crew boats for $5.3 million.

“I continue to be humbled by the commitment and resilience of the dedicated women and men across the company during these arduous times. These individuals are who enabled the company to so readily adapt and to progress as much as it has towards achieving its goals in today’s challenging environment.”

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of September 30, 2020, the company also has the following in the money warrants.

Common shares outstanding 40,460,982 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 761,395 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 930,027 Total 42,152,404

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 85,395 $ 117,173 $ 298,344 $ 360,476 Other operating revenues 1,072 2,592 6,835 7,296 Total revenues 86,467 119,765 305,179 367,772 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 61,784 80,619 205,383 243,261 Costs of other operating revenue 219 534 3,063 1,884 General and administrative 17,438 30,474 56,455 81,310 Depreciation and amortization 30,777 25,735 86,028 73,705 Long-lived asset impairments 1,945 5,224 67,634 5,224 Affiliate credit loss impairment expense — — 53,581 — Affiliate guarantee obligation — — 2,000 — (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net (520 ) (270 ) (7,511 ) (1,047 ) 111,643 142,316 466,633 404,337 Operating loss (25,176 ) (22,551 ) (161,454 ) (36,565 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,153 ) 173 (2,365 ) (324 ) Equity in net losses of unconsolidated companies — (468 ) — (435 ) Dividend income from unconsolidated company — — 17,150 — Interest income and other, net 272 1,579 1,084 5,908 Interest and other debt costs, net (6,071 ) (7,468 ) (18,172 ) (22,786 ) (6,952 ) (6,184 ) (2,303 ) (17,637 ) Loss before income taxes (32,128 ) (28,735 ) (163,757 ) (54,202 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 5,953 15,071 3,512 26,443 Net loss $ (38,081 ) $ (43,806 ) $ (167,269 ) $ (80,645 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (154 ) 394 (274 ) 1,245 Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (37,927 ) $ (44,200 ) $ (166,995 ) $ (81,890 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.94 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (4.15 ) $ (2.17 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.94 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (4.15 ) $ (2.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 40,405 38,537 40,271 37,767 Adjusted weighted average common shares 40,405 38,537 40,271 37,767

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and par value data) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,243 $ 218,290 Restricted cash 26,401 5,755 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $651 as of September 30, 2020 and less allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 as of December 31, 2019. 100,583 110,180 Due from affiliate, less allowance for credit losses of $72,696 as of September 30, 2020 and less due from affiliate allowance of $20,083 as of December 31, 2019 65,692 125,972 Marine operating supplies 17,808 21,856 Assets held for sale 19,163 39,287 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,925 15,956 Total current assets 440,815 537,296 Net properties and equipment 820,876 938,961 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 63,975 66,936 Other assets 25,108 36,335 Total assets $ 1,350,774 $ 1,579,528 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,953 $ 27,501 Accrued costs and expenses 55,811 74,000 Due to affiliates 53,355 50,186 Current portion of long-term debt 9,576 9,890 Other current liabilities 31,599 24,100 Total current liabilities 163,294 185,677 Long-term debt 246,179 279,044 Other liabilities and deferred credits 87,724 98,397 Equity: Common stock 40 40 Additional paid-in-capital 1,370,778 1,367,521 Accumulated deficit (519,684 ) (352,526 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,106 (236 ) Total stockholder's equity 852,240 1,014,799 Noncontrolling interests 1,337 1,611 Total equity 853,577 1,016,410 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,350,774 $ 1,579,528

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net loss $ (38,081 ) $ (43,806 ) $ (167,269 ) $ (80,645 ) Other comprehensive income: Change in pension plan and supplemental pension plan liability, net of tax of $0.2 million and $0.4 million, respectively 525 — 1,342 — Total comprehensive loss $ (37,556 ) $ (43,806 ) $ (165,927 ) $ (80,645 )

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (167,269 ) $ (80,645 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 53,614 57,629 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 32,414 16,076 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 2,418 (1,562 ) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 107 759 Gain on asset dispositions, net (7,511 ) (1,047 ) Affiliate credit loss impairment expense 53,581 — Affiliate guarantee obligation 2,000 — Long-lived asset impairments 67,634 5,224 Changes in investments in unconsolidated companies — 435 Compensation expense - stock based 3,959 16,599 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Trade and other receivables 9,434 (11,796 ) Changes in due to/from affiliate, net 9,852 14,898 Accounts payable (14,548 ) (8,267 ) Accrued costs and expenses (18,189 ) (10,574 ) Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs (29,499 ) (43,701 ) Other, net 3,809 9,268 Net cash used in operating activities 1,806 (36,704 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 31,498 25,092 Additions to property and equipment (4,682 ) (13,931 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 26,816 11,161 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (33,520 ) (6,458 ) Taxes on share-based awards (702 ) (3,112 ) Other — 1 Net cash used in financing activities (34,222 ) (9,569 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,600 ) (35,112 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 227,608 397,744 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (A) $ 222,008 $ 362,632 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 16,169 $ 24,482 Income taxes $ 9,940 $ 10,386 Note (A): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2020 includes $3.4 million in long-term restricted cash.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at June 30,2020 $ 40 1,369,645 (481,757 ) 581 1,491 890,000 Total comprehensive loss — — (37,927 ) 525 (154 ) (37,556 ) Amortization, net of taxes, on share-based awards — 1,133 — — — 1,133 Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 40 1,370,778 (519,684 ) 1,106 1,337 853,577 Balance at June 30, 2019 $ 38 1,359,842 (248,473 ) 2,194 1,938 1,115,539 Total comprehensive loss — — (44,200 ) — 394 (43,806 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 1 (1 ) — — — — Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units — 6,031 — — — 6,031 Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 39 1,365,872 (292,673 ) 2,194 2,332 1,077,764

Nine Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 40 1,367,521 (352,526 ) (236 ) 1,611 1,016,410 Total comprehensive loss — — (166,995 ) 1,342 (274 ) (165,927 ) Adoption of credit loss accounting standard — — (163 ) — — (163 ) Amortization, net of taxes, on share-based awards — 3,257 — — — 3,257 Balance at September 30, 2020 $ 40 1,370,778 (519,684 ) 1,106 1,337 853,577 Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 37 1,352,388 (210,783 ) 2,194 1,087 1,144,923 Total comprehensive loss — — (81,890 ) — 1,245 (80,645 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 2 — — — — 2 Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units — 13,484 — — — 13,484 Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 39 1,365,872 (292,673 ) 2,194 2,332 1,077,764

The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel revenues: Americas $ 28,705 34 % $ 33,147 28 % $ 94,608 32 % $ 103,624 29 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 23,280 27 % 22,765 19 % 72,091 24 % 63,670 18 % Europe/Mediterranean 17,716 21 % 30,946 26 % 67,827 23 % 94,531 26 % West Africa 15,694 18 % 30,315 26 % 63,818 21 % 98,651 27 % Total vessel revenues $ 85,395 100 % $ 117,173 100 % $ 298,344 100 % $ 360,476 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 36,686 43 % $ 46,193 39 % $ 119,864 40 % $ 141,528 39 % Repair and maintenance 5,932 7 % 11,967 10 % 23,186 8 % 32,579 9 % Insurance 1,953 2 % 2,027 2 % 5,748 2 % 4,955 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 6,757 8 % 8,781 7 % 22,892 8 % 26,577 7 % Other 10,456 12 % 11,651 10 % 33,693 11 % 37,622 10 % Total vessel operating costs 61,784 72 % 80,619 69 % 205,383 69 % 243,261 67 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 23,611 28 % $ 36,554 31 % $ 92,961 31 % $ 117,215 33 % Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.

The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ 107 0 % $ (168 ) (0 )% $ 3,448 1 % $ 1,702 0 % Middle East/Asia Pacific (2,222 ) (3 )% (809 ) (1 )% (2,479 ) (1 )% (4,098 ) (1 )% Europe/Mediterranean (3,883 ) (4 )% (276 ) (0 )% (4,086 ) (1 )% (768 ) (0 )% West Africa (10,168 ) (12 )% 678 1 % (19,015 ) (6 )% 11,891 3 % Other operating profit 853 1 % 2,052 2 % 3,772 1 % 5,381 1 % (15,313 ) (18 )% 1,477 1 % (18,360 ) (6 )% 14,108 4 % Corporate expenses (A) (8,438 ) (10 )% (19,074 ) (16 )% (27,390 ) (9 )% (46,496 ) (13 )% Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net 520 1 % 270 0 % 7,511 2 % 1,047 1 % Affiliate credit loss impairment expense — 0 % — 0 % (53,581 ) (18 )% — 0 % Affiliate guarantee obligation — 0 % — 0 % (2,000 ) (1 )% — 0 % Long-lived asset impairments (1,945 ) (2 )% (5,224 ) (4 )% (67,634 ) (22 )% (5,224 ) (1 )% Operating loss $ (25,176 ) (29 )% $ (22,551 ) (19 )% $ (161,454 ) (53 )% $ (36,565 ) (9 )% Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include stock-based compensation of $1.3 million and $4.0 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes stock-based compensation of $7.4 million and $16.6 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three months and nine ended September 30, 2020 include $0.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 include $6.3 million and $10.5 million, respectively, of severance and other costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 85,395 $ 100,975 $ 111,974 $ 116,539 $ 117,173 Other operating revenues 1,072 1,369 4,394 2,237 2,592 Total revenues 86,467 102,344 116,368 118,776 119,765 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 61,784 64,774 78,825 85,935 80,619 Costs of other operating revenue 219 171 2,673 916 534 General and administrative (A) 17,438 17,597 21,420 22,406 30,474 Depreciation and amortization 30,777 28,144 27,107 28,226 25,735 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net 1,945 (1,660 ) (5,331 ) (1,217 ) (270 ) Affiliate credit loss impairment expense — 53,581 — — — Affiliate guarantee obligation — 2,000 — — — Asset impairments and other (520 ) 55,482 10,207 32,549 5,224 Total operating costs and expenses 111,643 220,089 134,901 168,815 142,316 Operating loss (25,176 ) (117,745 ) (18,533 ) (50,039 ) (22,551 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (1,153 ) (2,076 ) 864 (945 ) 173 Equity in net (losses) earnings of unconsolidated companies — — — (2,717 ) (468 ) Dividend income from unconsolidated company — 17,150 — — — Interest income and other, net 272 696 116 690 1,579 Interest and other debt costs, net (6,071 ) (5,959 ) (6,142 ) (6,282 ) (7,468 ) Total other expense (6,952 ) 9,811 (5,162 ) (9,254 ) (6,184 ) Loss before income taxes (32,128 ) (107,934 ) (23,695 ) (59,293 ) (28,735 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 5,953 2,730 (5,171 ) 1,281 15,071 Net loss $ (38,081 ) $ (110,664 ) $ (18,524 ) $ (60,574 ) $ (43,806 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (154 ) (41 ) (79 ) (721 ) 394 Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (37,927 ) $ (110,623 ) $ (18,445 ) $ (59,853 ) $ (44,200 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.94 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.15 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.94 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.15 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 40,405 40,306 40,101 39,504 38,537 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 40,405 40,306 40,101 39,504 38,537 Vessel operating margin $ 23,611 $ 36,201 $ 33,149 $ 30,604 $ 36,554 Note (A) Integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark 641 446 129 2,123 6,293

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ASSETS 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,243 203,119 187,802 218,290 359,332 Restricted cash 26,401 19,880 12,461 5,755 3,300 Trade and other receivables, net 100,583 115,008 119,455 110,180 123,133 Due from affiliate, less allowances 65,692 65,766 128,204 125,972 124,757 Marine operating supplies 17,808 20,580 21,944 21,856 21,303 Assets held for sale 19,163 29,064 26,142 39,287 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,925 20,350 22,185 15,956 13,116 Total current assets 440,815 473,767 518,193 537,296 644,941 Net properties and equipment 820,876 839,912 922,979 938,961 1,022,786 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 63,975 74,585 81,981 66,936 49,025 Other assets 25,108 27,411 29,971 36,335 37,269 Total assets $ 1,350,774 1,415,675 1,553,124 1,579,528 1,754,021 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,953 17,111 30,711 27,501 23,672 Accrued costs and expenses 55,811 60,993 72,854 74,000 54,792 Due to affiliates 53,355 48,803 50,013 50,186 41,676 Current portion of long-term debt 9,576 9,437 9,104 9,890 9,689 Other current liabilities 31,599 25,815 26,953 24,100 30,024 Total current liabilities 163,294 162,159 189,635 185,677 159,853 Long-term debt 246,179 273,215 273,015 279,044 419,905 Other liabilities and deferred credits 87,724 90,301 91,578 98,397 96,499 Equity: Common stock 40 40 40 40 39 Additional paid-in-capital 1,370,778 1,369,645 1,368,325 1,367,521 1,365,872 Accumulated deficit (519,684 ) (481,757 ) (371,134 ) (352,526 ) (292,673 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,106 581 133 (236 ) 2,194 Total stockholder's equity 852,240 888,509 997,364 1,014,799 1,075,432 Noncontrolling interests 1,337 1,491 1,532 1,611 2,332 Total equity 853,577 890,000 998,896 1,016,410 1,077,764 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,350,774 1,415,675 1,553,124 1,579,528 1,754,021 Supplemental information Due from related parties, net of due to related parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ 12,337 16,963 64,184 57,771 64,660 DTDW (Nigeria) — — 14,007 18,015 18,421 Total $ 12,337 16,963 78,191 75,786 83,081

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 22,836 27,858 22,882 22,883 24,575 Towing-supply 4,119 4,455 7,243 8,639 7,831 Other 1,750 1,731 1,734 1,811 741 Total 28,705 34,044 31,859 33,333 33,147 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater $ 13,819 14,195 14,326 16,015 14,960 Towing-supply 9,461 9,788 10,502 10,636 7,805 Total 23,280 23,983 24,828 26,651 22,765 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater $ 17,578 20,476 29,163 28,652 30,608 Towing-supply (13 ) — 179 528 338 Other 151 144 149 — — Total 17,716 20,620 29,491 29,180 30,946 West Africa fleet: Deepwater $ 4,905 8,748 12,102 14,066 14,923 Towing-supply 7,711 11,029 10,521 9,981 11,598 Other 3,078 2,552 3,173 3,328 3,794 Total $ 15,694 22,329 25,796 27,375 30,315 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater $ 59,137 71,277 78,473 81,616 85,066 Towing-supply 21,278 25,271 28,445 29,784 27,572 Other 4,980 4,427 5,056 5,139 4,535 Total 85,395 100,975 111,974 116,539 117,173

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 32 32 32 31 32 Towing-supply 12 15 17 17 17 Other 3 3 3 4 5 Total 47 50 52 52 54 Stacked vessels (17 ) (17 ) (17 ) (15 ) (17 ) Active vessels 30 33 35 37 37 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 22 26 27 27 26 Towing-supply 23 26 28 28 26 Total 45 52 55 55 52 Stacked vessels (4 ) (9 ) (10 ) (10 ) (11 ) Active vessels 41 43 45 44 41 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 32 36 39 42 42 Towing-supply — 1 2 3 3 Total 32 37 41 45 45 Stacked vessels (17 ) (17 ) (11 ) (15 ) (13 ) Active vessels 15 20 30 30 32 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 25 26 26 27 29 Towing-supply 17 18 19 19 20 Other 16 19 20 21 21 Total 58 63 65 67 70 Stacked vessels (31 ) (21 ) (21 ) (22 ) (22 ) Active vessels 27 42 44 45 48 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 111 120 124 126 129 Towing-supply 52 60 66 68 66 Other 19 22 23 25 26 Total 182 202 213 219 221 Stacked vessels (69 ) (64 ) (60 ) (62 ) (63 ) Active vessels 113 138 153 157 158 Total active 113 138 153 157 158 Total stacked 69 64 60 62 63 Total joint venture and other vessels 3 3 3 4 4 Total 185 205 216 223 225