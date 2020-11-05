Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM), a leading provider of high-quality education and care solutions designed to help employers support employees across life and career stages, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provided an update on the status of current operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue of $338 million (decrease of 34%)

Loss from operations of $6 million, compared to income from operations of $63 million

Net loss of $7 million and diluted loss per common share of $0.11

Non-GAAP measures

Adjusted loss from operations* of $3 million, compared to adjusted income from operations of $63 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of $30 million (decrease of 68%)

Adjusted net income* of $1 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $0.02 (decreases of 98%)

“I am really pleased with the great progress we made in the quarter to re-open our centers and continue to partner with employers and working families who need our services now more than ever,” said Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have nearly 90% of our centers open and tens of thousands of children re-enrolled in our high quality care and education programs. Our success in re-opening centers and re-enrolling families is underpinned by our commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn and our resolve as an organization to respond quickly during these challenging times to meet the needs of clients and families.”

“2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for working parents juggling the demands of work and family,” Kramer continued. “The need for additional supports has never been greater and it has been very encouraging to see so many of our clients investing in solutions to help their employees. The events over the last several months have clearly highlighted that child care is critical to the country’s economic recovery and stability and we are proud to partner with so many leading employers to help parents get back to work while their children receive high quality care and education.”

COVID-19 Response Update

As we previously disclosed, the COVID-19 pandemic has substantially disrupted Bright Horizons’ global operations. In mid-March 2020, in response to the growing challenges presented by COVID-19, we began the temporary closure of a significant number of our centers, while continuing to operate critical health care client and “hub” centers to provide care and support services to the children whose parents work on the front lines of the response. Countries and local jurisdictions have since lifted certain restrictions, and we have re-opened a significant number of our temporarily closed centers. As of September 30, 2020, approximately 900 of our child care centers were open, out of a total of 1,026 centers we operate. Our centers are operating with specific COVID-19 protocols in place to protect the health and safety of the children, families and staff, including social distancing procedures for pick-up and drop-off, daily health checks, the use of face masks by our staff, limited group sizes, and enhanced hygiene and cleaning practices. We are focused on the re-enrollment and ramping of our centers, while also continuing the phased re-opening of centers that remain temporarily closed, which we expect to continue through the remainder of 2020, and into 2021. As this is a continuously changing environment, we cannot anticipate how long it will take for re-opened centers to reach typical enrollment levels and there is no assurance that centers currently open will continue to operate. Additionally, as we continue to analyze the current environment, we may decide to not re-open certain centers in locations where demand and economic trends have shifted. Below is an update on the status of our operations and the actions we have taken in response to COVID-19.

North America: As of September 30, 2020, we had approximately 540 open centers in the United States, and approximately 120 centers remained temporarily closed. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we re-opened approximately 325 centers and opened 3 new centers, as well as permanently closed approximately 50 locations where demand and economics had shifted, including the divestiture of our two centers in Canada. We are working with client partners and continuing to assess demand in order to determine the timing and cadence of re-opening our remaining temporarily closed centers.

United Kingdom: As of September 30, 2020, we had approximately 300 open centers in the United Kingdom, and 4 centers remained closed. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we re-opened approximately 165 centers, opened one new center, and permanently closed 6 locations where demand and economics had shifted.

Netherlands: We opened one new center during the quarter and were operating a total of 62 centers in the Netherlands as of September 30, 2020. Centers have remained operational throughout the pandemic under the Dutch government mandate that required nurseries to remain open to serve the children of parents who work in vital professions, such as health care or emergency services, and are currently open to all families.

Back-up Care and Educational Advisory: Our other primary service offerings — Back-up Care and Educational Advisory — have remained fully operational for our clients and their employees. In response to the acute need for child care support during this pandemic, we expanded Back-Up Care services to support the needs of families affected by other child care and/or school closures, primarily through in-home and self-sourced reimbursed care. As businesses and families adapt to changing conditions, we have seen our Back-up Care services shift towards the more traditional in-center and in-home service delivery, while the temporary use of self-sourced reimbursed care decreased significantly during the third quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Bright Horizons has a strong balance sheet, with $365 million of cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn $400 million multi-currency revolving credit facility at September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we generated $169.9 million of cash from operations, compared to $272.4 million in 2019, and made modest investments in fixed assets and acquisitions of $48.5 million, compared to $126.9 million in the prior year.

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue decreased $173.7 million, or 34%, in the third quarter of 2020 from the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue is related to the temporary closure of our child care centers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced enrollment in the centers that we have re-opened, partially offset by contributions from our back-up care and educational advisory services. Approximately 900 child care centers were open by the end of the quarter, a decrease of 17% when compared to 1,083 during the same period in the prior year.

Loss from operations was $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to income from operations of $62.6 million in the same 2019 period. The decrease in income from operations reflects reduced gross profit contributions in the full service center-based child care segment arising from lower enrollment as centers re-ramp, the temporary and permanent closure of centers, and the related impairment charges on long-lived assets and center closing costs of $2.4 million, partially offset by incremental contributions from our back-up care and educational advisory services on expanded sales and increased utilization. We had a net loss of $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $41.3 million in the same 2019 period, a decrease of $48.0 million, or 116%, due to the decrease in income from operations, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate. Diluted loss per common share was $0.11 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to diluted earnings per common share of $0.69 in the same 2019 period.

In the third quarter of 2020, adjusted EBITDA* decreased $64.6 million from the third quarter of 2019, or 68%, to $30.1 million, and adjusted income from operations* decreased $65.7 million, or 105%, to an adjusted loss from operations of $2.9 million, due primarily to the decrease in gross profit in the full service center-based child care segment, partially offset by growth in back-up care and educational advisory services. Adjusted net income* decreased by $49.6 million, or 98%, to $1.3 million, due to the decrease in income from operations, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share* was $0.02 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.86 in the same 2019 period.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company operates 1,026 child care and early education centers with the capacity to serve approximately 115,000 children and their families. As described above, approximately 900 child care centers with the capacity to serve approximately 100,000 children remained open or have re-opened after the temporary center closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, the excess of lease expense over cash lease expense (prior to fiscal 2020), stock-based compensation expense, impairment costs including costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19, transaction costs, other costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 including center closing costs, and duplicative corporate office costs. Adjusted income (loss) from operations represents income (loss) from operations before impairment costs, transaction costs, other COVID-19 related costs, and duplicative corporate office costs. Adjusted net income represents net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, impairment costs, transaction costs, other COVID-19 related costs, duplicative corporate office costs, and the income tax provision (benefit) thereon. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share is a non-GAAP measure, calculated using adjusted net income. These non-GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the attached table “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

2020 Outlook

At this time, the duration and scope of the ongoing business disruption, including the pace of enrollment ramping at re-opened centers and the re-opening of the remaining temporarily closed centers, cannot be predicted, and is dependent on many interdependent variables and decisions by government authorities and our client partners, as well as demand, economic trends, and developments in the persistence and treatment of COVID-19. As previously disclosed, the negative financial impact to our results and future financial or operational performance, including our annual performance for 2020, cannot be reasonably estimated. Therefore, we do not expect to provide financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

We will continue to work with our local teams on the operational decisions and prudently manage our spending to support the current operations, while we continue to re-ramp enrollment and re-open the remainder of our business. While these are unprecedented circumstances, our value proposition to families, staff and clients remains consistent and strong — to provide high-quality child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. These challenging times highlight our crisis management abilities, our critical role in the business continuity plans of our client partners, our leadership in developing and implementing enhanced health and safety protocols, and the value that our unique service offering provides to the families and clients we serve. We remain confident in our business model, the strength of our client partnerships, the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position, and in our ability to respond to changing market conditions.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) throughout this press release, the Company has provided non-GAAP measurements - adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share - which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally, and in connection with determining incentive compensation for Company management, including executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in connection with the determination of certain ratio requirements under our credit agreement. We also believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our historical operations. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the terms adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are reconciled from the respective measures under GAAP in the attached table “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 % 2019 % Revenue $ 337,920 100.0 % $ 511,584 100.0 % Cost of services 282,749 83.7 % 386,364 75.5 % Gross profit 55,171 16.3 % 125,220 24.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,301 15.8 % 53,964 10.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 7,797 2.3 % 8,627 1.8 % Income (loss) from operations (5,927 ) (1.8 )% 62,629 12.2 % Interest expense — net (9,186 ) (2.7 )% (10,955 ) (2.1 )% Income (loss) before income tax (15,113 ) (4.5 )% 51,674 10.1 % Income tax benefit (expense) 8,459 2.5 % (10,420 ) (2.0 )% Net income (loss) $ (6,654 ) (2.0 )% $ 41,254 8.1 % Earnings (loss) per common share: Common stock — basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.71 Common stock — diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 60,196,795 57,935,118 Common stock — diluted 60,196,795 59,132,689

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 % 2019 % Revenue $ 1,138,015 100.0 % $ 1,541,402 100.0 % Cost of services 908,749 79.9 % 1,149,614 74.6 % Gross profit 229,266 20.1 % 391,788 25.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 159,917 14.1 % 166,330 10.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 23,881 2.0 % 25,086 1.6 % Income from operations 45,468 4.0 % 200,372 13.0 % Interest expense — net (28,521 ) (2.5 )% (34,626 ) (2.2 )% Income before income tax 16,947 1.5 % 165,746 10.8 % Income tax benefit (expense) 7,490 0.6 % (33,123 ) (2.2 )% Net income $ 24,437 2.1 % $ 132,623 8.6 % Earnings per common share: Common stock — basic $ 0.41 $ 2.28 Common stock — diluted $ 0.41 $ 2.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 59,253,044 57,820,596 Common stock — diluted 60,001,730 58,941,612

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,300 $ 27,872 Accounts receivable — net 150,099 148,855 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,098 52,161 Total current assets 615,497 228,888 Fixed assets — net 606,831 636,153 Goodwill 1,409,040 1,412,873 Other intangible assets — net 281,226 304,673 Operating lease right-of-use assets 717,951 700,956 Other assets 42,976 46,877 Total assets $ 3,673,521 $ 3,330,420 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,750 $ 10,750 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 178,516 167,059 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 94,431 83,123 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 221,130 222,358 Total current liabilities 504,827 483,290 Long-term debt — net 1,022,489 1,028,049 Operating lease liabilities 727,716 685,910 Deferred income taxes 66,247 58,940 Other long-term liabilities 125,129 102,963 Total liabilities 2,446,408 2,359,152 Total stockholders’ equity 1,227,113 971,268 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,673,521 $ 3,330,420

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 24,437 $ 132,623 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83,173 80,427 Impairment losses 20,737 — Stock-based compensation expense 15,138 12,339 Deferred income taxes 8,408 4,085 Other non-cash adjustments — net (206 ) 66 Changes in assets and liabilities 18,166 42,890 Net cash provided by operating activities 169,853 272,430 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of fixed assets — net (44,497 ) (70,161 ) Payments and settlements for acquisitions — net of cash acquired (8,101 ) (30,841 ) Proceeds from the maturity of debt securities and sale of other investments 10,247 — Purchases of debt securities and other investments (6,106 ) (20,090 ) Purchase of equity method investment — (5,772 ) Net cash used in investing activities (48,457 ) (126,864 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from stock issuance — net of issuance costs 249,808 — Revolving credit facility — net — (117,858 ) Principal payments of long-term debt (8,063 ) (8,063 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (2,818 ) — Purchase of treasury stock (32,658 ) (12,023 ) Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock (8,896 ) (6,531 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and restricted stock upon purchase 27,087 21,506 Payments of deferred and contingent consideration for acquisitions (1,088 ) (4,200 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 223,372 (127,169 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 286 34 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 345,054 18,431 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 31,192 38,478 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 376,246 $ 56,909

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Full service

center-based

child care Back-up care Educational

advisory and other

services Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Revenue $ 220,136 $ 93,050 $ 24,734 $ 337,920 Income (loss) from operations (60,389 ) 46,464 7,998 (5,927 ) Adjusted income (loss) from operations (1) (57,342 ) 46,464 7,998 (2,880 ) As a percentage of revenue (26 )% 50 % 32 % (1 )% Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Revenue $ 410,789 $ 80,059 $ 20,736 $ 511,584 Income from operations 36,961 19,711 5,957 62,629 Adjusted income from operations (2) 37,154 19,711 5,957 62,822 As a percentage of revenue 9 % 25 % 29 % 12 %

(1) Adjusted income (loss) from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents income (loss) from operations excluding impairment costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations of $1.7 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, $0.7 million in costs primarily associated with the closure of centers, including related severance and facilities costs, and $0.7 million of occupancy costs incurred for our new corporate headquarters during the construction period, which represent duplicative corporate office costs in 2020. (2) Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding $0.2 million of expenses incurred in connection with completed acquisitions, which have been allocated to the full service center-based child care segment.

Full service

center-based

child care Back-up care Educational

advisory and other

services Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Revenue $ 768,833 $ 303,121 $ 66,061 $ 1,138,015 Income (loss) from operations (115,484 ) 143,824 17,128 45,468 Adjusted income (loss) from operations (1) (89,795 ) 145,952 17,128 73,285 As a percentage of revenue (12 )% 48 % 26 % 6 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Revenue $ 1,267,689 $ 214,802 $ 58,911 $ 1,541,402 Income from operations 130,318 55,262 14,792 200,372 Adjusted income from operations (2) 130,511 55,695 14,792 200,998 As a percentage of revenue 10 % 26 % 25 % 13 %

(1) Adjusted income (loss) from operations for the full service center-based child care segment represents income (loss) from operations excluding impairment costs incurred due to the impact of COVID-19 on our operations of $18.6 million for fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, $5.1 million in costs primarily associated with the closure of centers, including related severance and facilities costs, and $2.0 million of occupancy costs incurred for our new corporate headquarters during the construction period, which represent duplicative corporate office costs in 2020. Adjusted income from operations for the back-up care segment represents income from operations excluding impairment costs incurred of $2.1 million related to an equity investment due to the impact of COVID-19. (2) Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations excluding $0.6 million of expenses incurred in connection with completed acquisitions, which have been allocated to the full service center-based childcare and back-up care segments.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (6,654 ) $ 41,254 $ 24,437 $ 132,623 Interest expense — net 9,186 10,955 28,521 34,626 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,459 ) 10,420 (7,490 ) 33,123 Depreciation 19,496 18,453 59,292 55,341 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 7,797 8,627 23,881 25,086 EBITDA 21,366 89,709 128,641 280,799 As a percentage of revenue 6.3 % 17.5 % 11.3 % 18.2 % Additional Adjustments: COVID-19 related costs (b) 2,362 — 25,768 — Stock-based compensation expense (c) 5,700 4,721 15,138 12,339 Other costs (d) 685 193 2,049 626 Non-cash operating lease expense (e) — 136 — 718 Total adjustments 8,747 5,050 42,955 13,683 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,113 $ 94,759 $ 171,596 $ 294,482 As a percentage of revenue 8.9 % 18.5 % 15.1 % 19.1 % Income (loss) from operations $ (5,927 ) $ 62,629 $ 45,468 $ 200,372 COVID-19 related costs (b) 2,362 — 25,768 — Other costs (d) 685 193 2,049 626 Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ (2,880 ) $ 62,822 $ 73,285 $ 200,998 As a percentage of revenue (0.9 )% 12.3 % 6.4 % 13.0 % Net income (loss) $ (6,654 ) $ 41,254 $ 24,437 $ 132,623 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,459 ) 10,420 (7,490 ) 33,123 Income (loss) before income tax (15,113 ) 51,674 16,947 165,746 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 7,797 8,627 23,881 25,086 COVID-19 related costs (b) 2,362 — 25,768 — Stock-based compensation expense (c) 5,700 4,721 15,138 12,339 Other costs (d) 685 193 2,049 626 Adjusted income before income tax 1,431 65,215 83,783 203,797 Adjusted income tax expense (f) (172 ) (14,367 ) (12,433 ) (46,679 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,259 $ 50,848 $ 71,350 $ 157,118 As a percentage of revenue 0.4 % 9.9 % 6.3 % 10.2 % Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 60,196,795 59,132,689 60,001,730 58,941,612 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.02 $ 0.86 $ 1.19 $ 2.67

(a) Represents amortization of intangible assets, including $5.0 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $15.0 million and $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, associated with intangible assets recorded in connection with our going private transaction in May 2008. (b) COVID-19 related costs represent impairment costs for long-lived assets and investments, and other costs incurred as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and related management actions. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, impairment costs totaled $1.7 million in the full service center-based child care segment, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, impairment costs totaled $20.7 million, of which $18.6 million related to the full service center-based child care segment, and $2.1 million related to the back-up care segment. Other COVID-19 related costs totaled $0.7 million and $5.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and were primarily associated with the closure of centers, including severance and facilities costs. (c) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation. (d) Other costs in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 relate to occupancy costs incurred for our new corporate headquarters during the construction period, which represent duplicative office costs in 2020 while we also continue to carry the costs for our existing corporate headquarters. Other costs in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 relate to transaction costs incurred in connection with completed acquisitions. (e) Represents the excess of lease expense over cash lease expense (for periods prior to fiscal 2020). (f) Represents income tax expense calculated on adjusted income before income tax at an effective tax rate of approximately 12% and 15% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and approximately 23% for 2019. The tax rate for 2020 represents a tax rate of approximately 29% applied to the expected adjusted income before income tax, less the estimated effect of excess tax benefits related to equity transactions. However, the jurisdictional mix of the expected adjusted income before income tax for the full year, and the timing and volume of the tax benefits associated with future equity activity will affect these estimates and the estimated effective tax rate for the year.

