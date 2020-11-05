Retail Value Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

The following metrics are as of September 30, 2020:

Continental U.S. Puerto Rico Shopping Center Count 11 12 Gross Leasable Area (thousands) 4,539 4,432 Base Rent PSF $13.31 $19.72 Leased Rate 90.7% 86.3% Commenced Rate 89.8% 83.7% NOI-Quarter (millions) $12.0 $10.7

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The impact to the portfolio as of October 31, 2020 is as follows:

Continental U.S. Puerto Rico % of Tenants open and operating (pro rata average rent) 97% 96% % of Second quarter rent paid 76% 69% % of Third quarter rent paid 88% 84% % of October rent paid 88% 80%

As of October 31, 2020, approximately 97% of the Company’s tenants (based on average base rents) were open for business, up from a low of 34% in early April. In Puerto Rico, while 96% of the Company’s tenants are open, most remain open subject to significant capacity and operating restrictions.

Further, as of October 31, 2020, the additional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the entire Company is as follows:

Tenants paid approximately 72% of second quarter 2020 rents, 86% of third quarter 2020 rents and 84% of October 2020 rents.

The Company had reached deferral arrangements with tenants representing approximately 9% of second quarter 2020 rents and 4% of third quarter 2020 rents.

The Company granted abatements to tenants representing approximately 5% of second quarter 2020 rents and 0.5% of third quarter 2020 rents.

In addition, during the third quarter of 2020 the Company’s rental revenue and NOI were reduced by $6.1 million of uncollectible revenue primarily related to reserves associated with cash-basis tenants as well as the impact of lease modification accounting, both triggered by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company’s COVID-19 pandemic response remains at the forefront of our property operations objectives. As tenants ramped up their in-store operations, the Company worked to facilitate curbside and online purchase pick-up, continued with the Company’s social media and property level promotional programs, and worked to promote social distancing and CDC protocols among shopping center patrons through signage and other measures. Our property operations teams continued to maintain heightened cleaning and disinfection procedures in accordance with CDC guidelines and worked diligently to monitor the compliance of vendors’ operations with our Vendor COVID Operating Protocol.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust (“REIT”) performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP’)) adjusted to exclude (i) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, if any, (ii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments and (iii) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company’s calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO by excluding certain non-operating charges and income. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges and income to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses net operating income (“NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

FFO, Operating FFO and NOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this release herein.

Safe Harbor

RVI considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants’ ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay ongoing and deferred rents; our ability to sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete dispositions of assets under contract; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions and natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions and natural disasters; local conditions such as an increase in the supply of, or a reduction in demand for, retail real estate in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants at our properties; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing arrangements and our ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; changes with respect to the Puerto Rican economy and government; the ability to secure and maintain management services provided to us, including pursuant to our external management agreement with one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers; and our ability to maintain our REIT status. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Retail Value Inc. Income Statement in thousands, except per share 3Q20 3Q20 Total Total Continental U.S. Puerto Rico 3Q20 9M20 Revenues: Rental income (1) $19,366 $20,598 $39,964 $129,593 Other property revenues 33 19 52 84 19,399 20,617 40,016 129,677 Expenses: Operating and maintenance (2) 3,253 8,726 11,979 37,786 Real estate taxes 4,091 1,227 5,318 16,520 7,344 9,953 17,297 54,306 Net operating income (3) 12,055 10,664 22,719 75,371 Other income (expense): Asset management fees (2,002) (6,650) Interest expense, net (5,175) (18,127) Depreciation and amortization (13,797) (44,478) General and administrative (860) (2,861) Impairment charges (77,795) (104,615) Debt extinguishment costs, net (440) (4,417) Other expense, net 107 441 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (4) 8,324 21,956 Loss before other items (68,919) (83,380) Tax expense (86) (678) Net loss ($69,005) ($84,058) Weighted average shares – Basic & Diluted – EPS 19,829 19,798 Earnings per common share – Basic & Diluted ($3.48) ($4.25) Revenue items: (1) Minimum rents 14,795 14,565 29,360 91,097 Ground lease minimum rents 1,082 2,048 3,130 9,448 Recoveries 5,402 5,993 11,395 36,111 Uncollectible revenue (2,229) (3,912) (6,141) (13,819) Percentage and overage rent 147 277 424 1,480 Ancillary and other rental income 169 1,627 1,796 4,757 Lease termination fees 0 0 0 519 (2) Operating expenses: Property management fees (850) (1,558) (2,408) (7,526) (3) NOI from assets sold 1,914 7,813 (4) SITE Centers disposition fees 856 2,622

Retail Value Inc. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 3Q20 9M20 Net loss attributable to Common Shareholders ($69,005) ($84,058) Depreciation and amortization of real estate 13,780 44,427 Impairment of real estate 77,795 104,615 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (8,324) (21,956) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $14,246 $43,028 Debt extinguishment, transaction, other, net 333 3,976 Total non-operating items, net 333 3,976 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $14,579 $47,004 Weighted average shares and units – Basic & Diluted – FFO & OFFO 19,829 19,798 FFO per share – Basic & Diluted $0.72 $2.17 Operating FFO per share – Basic & Diluted $0.74 $2.37 Common stock dividends declared, per share N/A N/A Certain non-cash items: Straight-line rent 41 (476) Straight-line fixed CAM 108 308 Loan cost amortization (883) (2,817) Non-real estate depreciation expense (17) (51) Capital expenditures: Maintenance capital expenditures 471 1,134 Tenant allowances and landlord work 1,618 3,229 Leasing commissions - SITE Centers 288 1,992 Leasing commissions - external 71 226 Hurricane restorations 1,875 9,887

Retail Value Inc. Balance Sheet $ in thousands At Period End 3Q20 4Q19 Assets: Land $414,653 $522,393 Buildings 1,085,202 1,380,984 Fixtures and tenant improvements 133,852 152,426 1,633,707 2,055,803 Depreciation (604,085) (670,509) 1,029,622 1,385,294 Construction in progress and land 4,811 2,017 Real estate, net 1,034,433 1,387,311 Cash 115,254 71,047 Restricted cash (1) 140,548 112,246 Receivables and straight-line (2) 27,527 25,195 Intangible assets, net (3) 10,041 19,573 Other assets, net 11,090 11,315 Total Assets 1,338,893 1,626,687 Liabilities and Equity: Secured debt 477,087 655,833 Payable to SITE 770 105 Dividends payable 0 39,057 Other liabilities (4) 38,653 53,789 Total Liabilities 516,510 748,784 Redeemable preferred equity 190,000 190,000 Common shares 1,983 1,905 Paid-in capital 721,318 692,871 Distributions in excess of net income (90,915) (6,857) Common shares in treasury at cost (3) (16) Total Equity 632,383 687,903 Total Liabilities and Equity $1,338,893 $1,626,687 (1) Asset sale proceeds 69,720 17,388 Hurricane related escrows 41,469 57,224 Other escrows 29,359 37,634 (2) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net 14,313 16,164 (3) Operating lease right of use asset 1,562 1,714 (4) Operating lease liabilities 2,663 2,835 Below-market leases, net 14,129 20,042

