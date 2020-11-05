SailPoint Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We achieved impressive financial results in Q3, which were underpinned by solid execution across all geographies and strong momentum in our SaaS business as more enterprises continue to recognize and prioritize identity as a core IT investment area,” said Mark McClain, SailPoint CEO and co-founder.

“Our results were driven by continued broad demand for a comprehensive identity security platform that both fully protects all business assets and securely enables today’s digital workforce and their access to the tools and technologies that fuel the cloud enterprise. As we look towards the close of 2020, we’re focused on building on our continued momentum to deliver innovative, differentiated enterprise-class SaaS identity solutions that protect and provision today’s digital workforce with confidence and at scale for enterprises worldwide.”

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2020:

Revenue: Total revenue was $94.0 million, a 24% increase over Q3 2019. Subscription revenue was $51.0 million, a 36% increase over Q3 2019. License revenue was $30.9 million, a 15% increase from Q3 2019. Services and other revenue was $12.1 million, a 4% increase over Q3 2019.

Operating Income: Income from operations was $1.0 million compared to $1.3 million in Q3 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations was $12.0 million compared to $9.0 million in Q3 2019.

Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $(0.7) million compared to net income of $3.7 million in Q3 2019. Net loss per diluted share was $(0.01) compared to net income per diluted share of $0.04 in Q3 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $10.1 million compared to $6.8 million in Q3 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.11 compared to $0.07 in Q3 2019.

The tables included in this press release present a reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income to GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP to GAAP weighted average outstanding shares, each for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Outlook:

“We are pleased with our performance in the third quarter,” said Jason Ream, SailPoint CFO. “We are also pleased with the strength in our subscription business in the quarter, driven by strong new SaaS sales which came in ahead of our plan.”

For the fourth quarter of 2020, SailPoint expects:

Revenue in the range of $93.0 million to $95.0 million

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $(2.0) million to breakeven

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share in the range of $(0.02) to $(0.01), based on an estimated non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% and 91.5 million basic and diluted common shares outstanding. Expectations of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share exclude items outlined in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

For the full year 2020, SailPoint expects:

Revenue in the range of $355.0 million to $357.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $33.0 million to $35.0 million

Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share in the range of $0.27 to $0.29, based on an estimated non-GAAP income tax rate of 22% and 95.0 million diluted common shares outstanding. Expectations of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per diluted common share exclude items outlined in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

These statements regarding SailPoint’s expectations of its financial outlook are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause its actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

All of SailPoint’s forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition related costs and severance of certain key executives. SailPoint has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares to their most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. The actual amount of the excluded stock-based compensation expense will have a significant impact on SailPoint’s GAAP income (loss) from operations and GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common share. Accordingly, reconciliations of our forward-looking non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call and Webcast:

SailPoint will host a conference call today, November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results. The dial-in number will be 1-855-327-6837 (toll free) or 1-631-891-4304 (toll/international). Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The replay dial-in number will be 1-844-512-2921 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll/international), using the replay pin number: 10011339. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to SailPoint’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance investors’ understanding of SailPoint’s past performance and future prospects. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flow that includes or excludes amounts that are included or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. SailPoint’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures described below are helpful to investors because they provide an additional tool to use in evaluating SailPoint’s financial and business trends and operating results and because they facilitate comparisons of SailPoint’s core operating results from period to period. In addition, SailPoint’s management uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations for budgeting and planning purposes.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, the use of assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over the useful life, which can be several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, which relate to SailPoint’s credit agreement (which is undrawn) and the convertible senior notes issued in 2019, is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance from period to period.

Acquisition related costs and severance of certain key executives. We exclude these expenses because they are unrelated to our current operations and are not comparable to the prior period nor indicative of future results.

SailPoint’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry because they may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. SailPoint urges you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Non-GAAP income from operations. SailPoint believes that the use of non-GAAP income from operations is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP income from operations is calculated as income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) acquisition related costs and (iv) severance expense of certain key executives.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share. SailPoint believes that the use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income (loss) on a GAAP basis (a) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, (iv) acquisition related costs, (v) severance expense of certain key executives and (b) adjusted for the effect of income taxes associated with such non-GAAP adjustments. SailPoint defines non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as non-GAAP net income divided by the non-GAAP weighted average outstanding common shares.

SailPoint presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) includes the effect of income taxes associated with the non-GAAP adjustments, which is calculated using an estimated effective income tax rate that is commensurate with our non-GAAP pre-tax income (loss). The non-GAAP effective income tax rate is adjusted from the GAAP effective income tax rate to reflect the impact of non-GAAP income (loss) adjustments. Due to the adjustments, the non-GAAP estimated income taxes may differ from GAAP estimated income taxes and actual tax liabilities. Estimated income taxes and tax liabilities reflect currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions, including current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions and key tax legislation in jurisdictions where SailPoint currently operates. Non-GAAP estimated income taxes may change for a variety of reasons, including global tax environment, significant changes to geographic earnings mix, acquisitions, or other changes to SailPoint’s strategy or business operations. SailPoint re-evaluates its non-GAAP estimated income taxes at least annually, or more frequently if significant events occur, which may materially impact our non-GAAP income tax calculation.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, business outlook, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effect of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global pandemic and its aftermath, as well as governmental, business and other actions in response, on the global economy and on our business; our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; our ability to sustain historical growth rates; our ability to attract and retain customers and to deepen our relationships with existing customers; an increased focus in our business from selling licenses to selling subscriptions; breaches in our security, cyber-attacks or other cyber-risks; interruptions with the delivery of our SaaS solutions or third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the length and unpredictable nature of our sales cycle; delayed effects on our operating results from ratably recognizing some of our revenue; fluctuations in our quarterly results; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; the increasing complexity of our operations; real or perceived errors, failures or disruptions in our platform or solutions; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology, industry standards, regulations or customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to achieve and maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to comply with our privacy policy or related legal or regulatory requirements; our ability to accurately forecast our estimated annual effective tax rate for financial accounting purposes; our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to maintain high-quality customer satisfaction; and our ability to maintain and enhance our brand or reputation as an industry leader. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world’s most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers’ dynamic business needs.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Revenue Licenses $ 30,864 $ 26,825 $ 86,748 $ 64,827 Subscription 51,004 37,383 140,807 102,929 Services and other 12,145 11,671 34,358 31,760 Total revenue 94,013 75,879 261,913 199,516 Cost of revenue Licenses (1) 1,083 1,083 3,269 3,157 Subscription (1)(2) 9,794 6,862 26,927 18,990 Services and other (2) 9,922 8,985 27,597 25,361 Total cost of revenue 20,799 16,930 57,793 47,508 Gross profit 73,214 58,949 204,120 152,008 Operating expenses Research and development (1)(2) 19,314 14,148 52,775 40,318 General and administrative (2) 8,846 10,192 27,731 27,819 Sales and marketing (1)(2) 44,092 33,274 119,886 99,298 Total operating expenses 72,252 57,614 200,392 167,435 Income (loss) from operations 962 1,335 3,728 (15,427) Other expense, net: Interest income 349 418 1,790 843 Interest expense (4,639) (408) (13,757) (561) Other income (expense), net 214 (295) (222) (1,018) Total other expense, net (4,076) (285) (12,189) (736) Income (loss) before income taxes (3,114) 1,050 (8,461) (16,163) Income tax benefit 2,438 2,618 2,410 2,244 Net income (loss) $ (676) $ 3,668 $ (6,051) $ (13,919) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.01) $ 0.04 $ (0.07) $ (0.16) Diluted $ (0.01) $ 0.04 $ (0.07) $ (0.16) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 90,764 89,143 90,320 88,739 Diluted 90,764 90,808 90,320 88,739

(1) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 (In thousands) Cost of revenue - licenses $ 1,007 $ 1,008 $ 3,023 $ 3,024 Cost of revenue - subscription 921 96 2,742 288 Research and development 162 159 543 477 Sales and marketing 1,069 1,068 3,206 3,204 Total amortization expense $ 3,159 $ 2,331 $ 9,514 $ 6,993

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax expense as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 (In thousands) Cost of revenue - subscription $ 488 $ 288 $ 1,309 $ 854 Cost of revenue - services and other 554 355 1,430 1,122 Research and development 1,718 823 4,786 2,711 General and administrative 1,963 1,711 5,004 4,761 Sales and marketing 3,188 1,354 9,148 4,972 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,911 $ 4,531 $ 21,677 $ 14,420

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,721 $ 443,795 Restricted cash 6,333 6,325 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 101,213 106,428 Prepayments and other current assets 36,308 27,870 Income taxes receivable 2,950 — Total current assets 630,525 584,418 Property and equipment, net 19,464 21,300 Right-of-use assets, net 27,955 31,104 Other non-current assets, net of allowance 45,455 30,554 Goodwill 241,121 241,051 Intangible assets, net 72,067 81,651 Total assets $ 1,036,587 $ 990,078 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,257 $ 3,224 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 50,199 40,214 Income taxes payable — 1,994 Convertible senior notes, net 322,187 — Deferred revenue 133,135 127,132 Total current liabilities 509,778 172,564 Deferred tax liability - non-current 8,787 8,900 Convertible senior notes, net - non-current — 309,051 Long-term operating lease liabilities 34,227 38,035 Other long-term liabilities 1,000 2,500 Deferred revenue - non-current 25,955 24,901 Total liabilities 579,747 555,951 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value 9 9 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Additional paid in capital 471,530 442,407 Accumulated deficit (14,699) (8,289) Total stockholders' equity 456,840 434,127 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,036,587 $ 990,078

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 (In thousands) Operating activities Net loss $ (6,051) $ (13,919) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 13,758 10,562 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 13,260 376 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 10,127 7,346 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (12) 17 Provision for credit losses 435 183 Stock-based compensation expense 21,179 14,098 Operating leases, net (297) 301 Deferred taxes (113) (7) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 4,421 27,615 Prepayments and other current assets (18,544) (11,430) Other non-current assets (15,025) (2,279) Accounts payable 1,033 (2,004) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,122 3,866 Income taxes (4,944) (4,608) Deferred revenue 7,057 9,537 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,406 39,654 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (2,434) (5,096) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 18 21 Net cash used in investing activities (2,416) (5,075) Financing activities Payment of debt issuance costs — (9,572) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 400,000 Purchases of capped calls — (37,080) Taxes associated with net issuances of shares upon vesting of restricted stock units (431) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 3,466 2,926 Exercise of stock options 4,909 2,560 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,944 358,834 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39,934 393,413 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 450,120 77,236 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 490,054 $ 470,649

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 (In thousands) Income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis $ 962 $ 1,335 $ 3,728 $ (15,427) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 7,911 4,531 21,677 14,420 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,159 2,331 9,514 6,993 Acquisition related costs (2) — 810 — 810 Severance expense of certain key executives (3) — — — 1,126 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 12,032 $ 9,007 $ 34,919 $ 7,922 (1) Stock-based compensation expense includes employer related payroll tax expense. (2) Acquisition related costs are transaction costs, which include legal, accounting and consulting professional service fees. (3) Severance expense of certain key executives includes employer related payroll tax expense.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 (In thousands) Net income (loss) on a GAAP basis $ (676) $ 3,668 $ (6,051) $ (13,919) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 7,911 4,531 21,677 14,420 Amortization of acquired intangibles 3,159 2,331 9,514 6,993 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2) 4,472 325 13,260 376 Acquisition related costs (3) — 810 — 810 Severance expense of certain key executives (4) — — — 1,126 Effect of income taxes associated with the above adjustments (5) (4,748) (4,906) (10,435) (4,690) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,118 $ 6,759 $ 27,965 $ 5,116 Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.31 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.30 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP weighted average outstanding shares Basic 90,764 89,143 90,320 88,739 Diluted 95,854 90,808 92,148 90,753 (1) Stock-based compensation expense includes employer related payroll tax expense. (2) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs includes approximately $4.4 million and $13.1 million of debt discount related to the issuance and sale of the convertible senior notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (3) Acquisition related costs are transaction costs, which include legal, accounting and consulting professional service fees. (4) Severance expense of certain key executives includes employer related payroll tax expense. (5) The GAAP effective tax rates were 28.5% and 13.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, compared to non-GAAP effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 of 22.3% and 32.4%, respectively.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP WEIGHTED AVERAGE OUTSTANDING SHARES Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 September

30, 2020 September

30, 2019 (In thousands) Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis Basic 90,764 89,143 90,320 88,739 Diluted 90,764 90,808 90,320 88,739 Non-GAAP weighted average outstanding shares Basic 90,764 89,143 90,320 88,739 Effect of potentially dilutive securities 5,090 1,665 1,828 2,014 Diluted 95,854 90,808 92,148 90,753

