FLEETCOR Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We’re pleased that our third quarter volumes stepped up sequentially in every line of business, driven primarily from increasing existing client usage. New sales performance also improved dramatically in the quarter, returning to 80% of prior period levels,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “Client retention and credit trends were also very encouraging in the quarter and better than last year.”

“We’re progressing towards a first quarter, 2021 closing of our AFEX cross border acquisition that we announced in September, and we have a couple of additional active acquisition opportunities in and around the Corporate Payments space that we’re currently working,” concluded Clarke.

Financial Results for Third Quarter of 2020:

GAAP Results

Total revenues decreased 14% to $585.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $681.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income decreased 16% to $188.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $225.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income per diluted share decreased 12% to $2.19 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $2.49 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP Results1

Adjusted net income 1 decreased 14% to $241.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $280.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

decreased 14% to $241.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $280.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share1 decreased 10% to $2.80 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $3.10 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Fiscal-Year 2020 Outlook:

“While business conditions have improved globally, the sustainability of recoveries across our markets remains uncertain, therefore we have not reinstated our full-year 2020 outlook,” said Charles Freund, chief financial officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. We expect to manage expenses 10%-12% below last year in order to balance current profitability with investment for future growth.”

1 Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in Exhibit 1 attached. Additional supplemental data is provided in Exhibits 2-3 and 5, and segment information is provided in Exhibit 4

Share Repurchase Program

The Company’s board of directors authorized an increase in the size of the previously announced share repurchase program by an additional $1.0 billion of common stock. With the increase, and giving effect to the Company’s previous repurchases, the Company may repurchase up to $1.056 billion of its common stock at any time prior to February 1, 2023.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash stock based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts and intangible assets, amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, and our proportionate share of amortization of intangible assets at our equity method investment, (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual credit losses occurring due largely to COVID-19, the impact of discrete tax items, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, gains due to disposition of assets and a business, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements. We calculate adjusted net income to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted net income is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and share based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. We also believe that integration and deal related costs and one-time non-recurring expenses, gains, losses, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these non-tax items. Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in the attached exhibit 1. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP product revenue organic growth calculation is provided in the attached exhibit 5.

Management uses adjusted net income:

as measurement of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

We believe adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are key measures used by the Company and investors as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing strategic initiatives.

About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues, net $ 585,283 $ 681,048 $ 1,771,522 $ 1,949,967 Expenses: Processing 119,856 135,016 474,849 384,588 Selling 46,762 51,790 144,995 152,907 General and administrative 90,868 98,050 283,717 297,618 Depreciation and amortization 63,479 67,347 190,117 205,700 Other operating, net (214 ) (296 ) (482 ) (1,480 ) Operating income 264,532 329,141 678,326 910,634 Investment loss (gain) 1,330 - (30,008 ) 15,660 Other (income) expense, net (3,591 ) (120 ) (10,477 ) 628 Interest expense, net 31,383 36,504 99,474 115,088 Total other expense 29,122 36,384 58,989 131,376 Income before income taxes 235,410 292,757 619,337 779,258 Provision for income taxes 46,593 66,952 124,972 119,695 Net income $ 188,817 $ 225,805 $ 494,365 $ 659,563 Basic earnings per share $ 2.26 $ 2.61 $ 5.87 $ 7.64 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.19 $ 2.49 $ 5.68 $ 7.33 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic shares 83,719 86,662 84,170 86,332 Diluted shares 86,273 90,522 87,006 89,976

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 788,854 $ 1,271,494 Restricted cash 582,006 403,743 Accounts and other receivables (less allowance for credit losses of $83,882 at September 30, 2020 and $70,890 at December 31, 2019, respectively) 1,552,695 1,568,961 Securitized accounts receivable - restricted for securitization investors 688,000 970,973 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 359,461 403,400 Total current assets 3,971,016 4,618,571 Property and equipment, net 189,953 199,825 Goodwill 4,613,597 4,833,047 Other intangibles, net 2,115,189 2,341,882 Investments 7,480 30,440 Other assets 196,764 224,776 Total assets $ 11,093,999 $ 12,248,541 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,297,236 $ 1,249,586 Accrued expenses 299,396 275,511 Customer deposits 1,123,974 1,007,631 Securitization facility 688,000 970,973 Current portion of notes payable and lines of credit 645,769 775,865 Other current liabilities 141,432 183,502 Total current liabilities 4,195,807 4,463,068 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 3,158,810 3,289,947 Deferred income taxes 506,102 519,980 Other noncurrent liabilities 295,530 263,930 Total noncurrent liabilities 3,960,442 4,073,857 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 125,997,304 shares issued and 83,396,765 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020; and 124,626,786 shares issued and 85,342,156 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 126 124 Additional paid-in capital 2,713,022 2,494,721 Retained earnings 5,207,094 4,712,729 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,583,136) (972,465) Less treasury stock, 42,600,539 shares at September 30, 2020 and 39,284,630 shares at December 31, 2019 (3,399,356) (2,523,493) Total stockholders’ equity 2,937,750 3,711,616 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,093,999 $ 12,248,541

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 494,365 $ 659,563 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 48,150 46,393 Stock-based compensation 35,069 46,120 Provision for losses on accounts and other receivables 152,485 54,735 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 5,028 3,741 Amortization of intangible assets and premium on receivables 141,967 159,307 Deferred income taxes (5,747 ) 11,142 Investment (gain) loss (30,008 ) 15,660 Other non-cash operating income (482 ) (1,778 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions/dispositions): Accounts and other receivables 49,690 (472,378 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,105 (77,836 ) Other assets 6,129 (26,578 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and customer deposits 291,945 373,044 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,214,696 791,135 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (72,557 ) (334,860 ) Purchases of property and equipment (55,019 ) (48,681 ) Proceeds from disposal of investment 52,963 - Net cash used in investing activities (74,613 ) (383,541 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 95,780 117,627 Repurchase of common stock (788,409 ) (59,362 ) (Payments) borrowings on securitization facility, net (282,973 ) 106,000 Deferred financing costs paid and debt discount (2,474 ) (2,421 ) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable - 700,000 Principal payments on notes payable (134,097 ) (97,313 ) Borrowings from revolver 1,198,500 965,709 Payments on revolver (1,287,899 ) (1,992,296 ) (Payments) borrowings on swing line of credit, net (20,111 ) 1,775 Other (244 ) (189 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,221,927 ) (260,470 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash (222,533 ) (46,140 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (304,377 ) 100,984 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,675,237 1,364,893 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,370,860 $ 1,465,877 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 98,564 $ 136,850 Cash paid for income taxes $ 119,089 $ 148,727

Exhibit 1 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share:* Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 188,817 $ 225,805 $ 494,365 $ 659,563 Stock based compensation 11,905 15,273 35,069 46,120 Amortization of intangible assets, premium on receivables, deferred financing costs and discounts 49,078 52,907 146,995 163,048 Investment loss (gain) 1,330 - (30,008 ) 15,660 Integration and deal related costs1 1,768 - 11,035 - Restructuring and related costs 185 - 4,912 - Legal settlements/litigation 2,048 - (2,989 ) 3,474 Write-off of customer receivable2 - - 90,058 - Total pre-tax adjustments 66,314 68,180 255,072 228,302 Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments at the effective tax rate3 (13,196 ) (15,177 ) (55,429 ) (49,023 ) Impact of discrete tax item4 - 1,782 9,848 (63,098 ) Adjusted net income $ 241,935 $ 280,590 $ 703,856 $ 775,744 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 8.09 $ 8.62 Diluted shares 86,273 90,522 87,006 89,976 1 Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the Company included integration and deal related costs in its definition to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. Prior period amounts were approximately $1.0 million and $3.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, which we consider immaterial. 2 Represents a bad debt loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a large client in our Cambridge business entering voluntary bankruptcy due to the extraordinary impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 Excludes the results of the Company's investment in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, on our effective tax rate, as results from Masternaut investment are reported within the consolidated Statements of Income on a post-tax basis and no tax-over-book outside basis difference prior to disposition. 4 Represents impact of a discrete tax reserve adjustment related to prior year tax positions in 2020 and tax reform in 2019. Also includes the impact from the disposition of our investment in Masternaut of $64.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 2 Key Performance Indicators, by Product Category and Revenue Per Performance Metric on a GAAP Basis and Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted (In millions except revenues, net per transaction) (Unaudited) The following table presents revenue and revenue per key performance metric by product category.* As Reported Pro Forma and Macro Adjusted3 Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Change % Change 2020 2019 Change % Change FUEL - Revenues, net $ 255.1 $ 295.6 $ (40.5 ) (14 %) $ 262.4 $ 295.6 $ (33.2 ) (11 %) - Transactions 113.6 129.4 (15.8 ) (12 %) 113.6 129.4 (15.8 ) (12 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 2.25 $ 2.28 $ (0.04 ) (2 %) $ 2.31 $ 2.28 $ 0.03 1 % CORPORATE PAYMENTS - Revenues, net1 $ 106.5 $ 120.0 $ (13.5 ) (11 %) $ 106.5 $ 120.0 $ (13.4 ) (11 %) - Spend volume $ 15,567 $ 19,033 $ (3,466 ) (18 %) $ 15,567 $ 19,033 $ (3,466 ) (18 %) - Revenues, net per spend $ 0.68 % 0.63 % 0.05 % 9 % 0.68 % 0.63 % 0.05 % 9 % TOLLS - Revenues, net $ 67.6 $ 88.7 $ (21.1 ) (24 %) $ 91.6 $ 88.7 $ 2.9 3 % - Tags (average monthly) 5.4 5.1 0.3 5 % 5.4 5.1 0.3 5 % - Revenues, net per tag $ 12.60 $ 17.43 $ (4.83 ) (28 %) $ 17.06 $ 17.43 $ (0.37 ) (2 %) LODGING - Revenues, net $ 52.9 $ 56.4 $ (3.5 ) (6 %) $ 52.9 $ 78.2 $ (25.3 ) (32 %) - Room nights 5.4 4.4 1.0 22 % 5.4 7.1 (1.7 ) (24 %) - Revenues, net per room night $ 9.77 $ 12.74 $ (2.97 ) (23 %) $ 9.77 $ 10.94 $ (1.16 ) (11 %) GIFT - Revenues, net $ 39.1 $ 48.5 $ (9.4 ) (19 %) $ 39.1 $ 48.5 $ (9.4 ) (19 %) - Transactions 242.7 277.8 (35.1 ) (13 %) 242.7 277.8 (35.1 ) (13 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) (8 %) $ 0.16 $ 0.17 $ (0.01 ) (8 %) OTHER2 - Revenues, net1 $ 64.1 $ 71.9 $ (7.8 ) (11 %) $ 65.6 $ 71.9 $ (6.4 ) (9 %) - Transactions1 9.9 14.6 (4.7 ) (32 %) 9.9 14.6 (4.7 ) (32 %) - Revenues, net per transaction $ 6.48 $ 4.93 $ 1.55 31 % $ 6.63 $ 4.93 $ 1.69 34 % FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES - Revenues, net $ 585.3 $ 681.0 $ (95.8 ) (14 %) $ 618.0 $ 702.9 $ (84.9 ) (12 %) 1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue between product categories as the Company realigned its corporate payments business, resulting in reclassification of payroll paycard revenue from corporate payments to other. 2 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, transportation and payroll card related businesses. 3 See Exhibit 5 for a reconciliation of Pro forma and Macro Adjusted revenue by product and metrics, non GAAP measures, to the GAAP equivalent. * Columns may not calculate due to rounding.

Exhibit 3 Revenues by Geography and Product (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenue by Geography* Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % US $ 357 61% $ 414 61% $ 1,090 62% $ 1,174 60% Brazil 80 14% 106 16% 254 14% 316 16% UK 70 12% 68 10% 193 11% 205 10% Other 78 13% 93 14% 235 13% 256 13% Consolidated Revenues, net $ 585 100% $ 681 100% $ 1,772 100% $ 1,950 100% * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. Revenue by Product Category*1 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % Fuel $ 255 44% $ 296 43% $ 797 45% $ 874 45% Corporate Payments 107 18% 120 18% 319 18% 329 17% Tolls 68 12% 89 13% 215 12% 264 14% Lodging 53 9% 56 8% 150 8% 148 8% Gift 39 7% 48 7% 108 6% 133 7% Other 64 11% 72 11% 182 10% 203 10% Consolidated Revenues, net $ 585 100% $ 681 100% $ 1,772 100% $ 1,950 100% * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. 1 Reflects certain reclassifications of revenue between product categories as the Company realigned its corporate payments business, resulting in reclassification of payroll paycard revenue from corporate payments to other.

Exhibit 4 Segment Results (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 20191 2020 20191 Revenues, net: North America $ 383,828 $ 442,704 $ 1,175,950 $ 1,257,544 Brazil 79,596 106,574 253,722 315,854 International 121,859 131,770 341,850 376,569 $ 585,283 $ 681,048 $ 1,771,522 $ 1,949,967 Operating income: North America $ 153,328 $ 205,558 $ 372,219 $ 562,230 Brazil 35,600 42,469 104,462 126,884 International 75,604 81,114 201,645 221,520 $ 264,532 $ 329,141 $ 678,326 $ 910,634 Depreciation and amortization: North America $ 39,390 $ 39,309 $ 115,913 $ 119,476 Brazil 12,260 16,224 39,019 49,314 International 11,829 11,814 35,185 36,910 $ 63,479 $ 67,347 $ 190,117 $ 205,700 Capital expenditures: North America $ 12,053 $ 10,340 $ 35,590 $ 30,023 Brazil 3,501 4,296 10,309 12,273 International 2,595 2,070 9,120 6,385 $ 18,149 $ 16,706 $ 55,019 $ 48,681 1 The Company has historically had two reportable segments, North America and International. In the first quarter of 2020, in order to better align with changes in business models and management reporting, the Company has broken out Brazil as a third segment, which was previously reported in the International segment. The presentation of segment information has been recast for the prior quarter to align with segment presentation in 2020.

Exhibit 5 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue and Key Performance Metric by Product to GAAP (In millions) (Unaudited) Revenues, net Key Performance Metric Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2020* 2019* 2020* 2019* FUEL-TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 262.4 $ 295.6 113.6 129.4 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread (4.5 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (2.8 ) - - - As reported $ 255.1 $ 295.6 113.6 129.4 CORPORATE PAYMENTS- SPEND Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 106.5 $ 120.0 15,567 19,033 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread (0.4 ) - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates 0.3 - - - As reported $ 106.5 $ 120.0 15,567 19,033 TOLLS- TAGS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 91.6 $ 88.7 5.4 5.1 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (23.9 ) - - - As reported $ 67.6 $ 88.7 5.4 5.1 LODGING- ROOM NIGHTS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 52.9 $ 78.2 5.4 7.1 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (21.8 ) - (2.7 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates - - - - As reported $ 52.9 $ 56.4 5.4 4.4 GIFT- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 39.1 $ 48.5 242.7 277.8 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates - - - - As reported $ 39.1 $ 48.5 242.7 277.8 OTHER1- TRANSACTIONS Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 65.6 $ 71.9 9.9 14.6 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - - - - Impact of fuel prices/spread - - - - Impact of foreign exchange rates (1.4 ) - - - As reported $ 64.1 $ 71.9 9.9 14.6 FLEETCOR CONSOLIDATED REVENUES Pro forma and macro adjusted $ 618.0 $ 702.9 Impact of acquisitions/dispositions - (21.8 ) Impact of fuel prices/spread (4.9 ) - Intentionally Left Blank Impact of foreign exchange rates (27.8 ) - As reported $ 585.3 $ 681.0 * Columns may not calculate due to rounding. 1 Other includes telematics, maintenance, food, transportation and payroll card related businesses.

