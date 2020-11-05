Eventbrite Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“The continued improvement in our results reflects creators’ ingenuity and their confidence in our platform to deliver when it matters most,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Activity on our platform rebounded in the third quarter, as creators hosted more events than they did this time last year, and total consumer ticket volume began to approach pre-COVID levels. We believe that our platform is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of independent creators, helping them to grow their businesses and lead the recovery of live experiences.”

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today posted its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can find the Third Quarter 2020 Shareholder Letter on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com .

Earnings Webcast Information

Eventbrite will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: Eventbrite Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

