 

Eventbrite Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today posted its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can find the Third Quarter 2020 Shareholder Letter on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

“The continued improvement in our results reflects creators’ ingenuity and their confidence in our platform to deliver when it matters most,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Activity on our platform rebounded in the third quarter, as creators hosted more events than they did this time last year, and total consumer ticket volume began to approach pre-COVID levels. We believe that our platform is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of independent creators, helping them to grow their businesses and lead the recovery of live experiences.”

Earnings Webcast Information
 Eventbrite will host a live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: Eventbrite Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite
 Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of nearly one million event creators in over 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it’s an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a cooking class. With over 300 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2019, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

