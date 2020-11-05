 

Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun will participate at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8:40 am ET.

The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
3Q20 Citizens Business Conditions Index Signals Steady Economic Improvement
28.10.20
Citizens Announces Donald Felix as Leader for Consumer Bank National Expansion
26.10.20
Citizens Names Ryan Parker to Lead Wealth Management Business
16.10.20
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $314 million and EPS of $0.68 Underlying Net Income of $338 million and EPS of $0.73
14.10.20
Citizens Bank Renews Partnership with Feeding America to Combat Hunger
13.10.20
Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the Bank of America Future of Financials Virtual Conference 2020
13.10.20
Citizens Financial Group to Participate at the 39th Annual BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
06.10.20
Citizens Financial Group Announces Schedule for Earnings Conference Calls Through Fourth-Quarter 2021