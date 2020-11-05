RealPage Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

GAAP total revenue of $298.1 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year;

Net income of $16.3 million, or $0.16 in net income per diluted share, a year-over-year increase of 40% and 33%, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA of $86.2 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year; and,

Non-GAAP net income of $52.2 million, or $0.52 in non-GAAP net income per diluted share, a year-over-year increase of 22% and 16%, respectively.

“In the third quarter, we continued to exceed expectations and delivered the strongest quarter in RealPage history. We believe our continued performance underscores the strength of our model and the importance of the solutions we are providing to customers. We achieved this performance despite significant uncertainty in many sectors of the economy – further evidence that technology transformation remains a top priority for owners and operators throughout the country,” said Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage.

“During the third quarter, we sharpened our focus on disciplined investment while proactively helping our customers respond to a historic transition to a work-from-home model. More than ever, RealPage customers recognize the need for digital transformation to meet these challenges. As a result, we are raising the mid-point of our full-year revenue outlook by $11 million and our Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance by 100 basis points,” said Brian Shelton, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of RealPage. “As we prepare for 2021, we will continue to focus on top-line growth and operating discipline, both of which will position us for sustained success.”

RealPage management expects to achieve the following results during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2020:

GAAP total revenue is expected to be in the range of $292 million to $296 million;

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.14;

Non-GAAP total revenue is expected to be in the range of $292 million to $296 million;

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $78 million to $82 million;

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.50;

Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 101.0 million.

RealPage management expects to achieve the following results during the calendar year ending December 31, 2020:

GAAP total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,152 million to $1,156 million;

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.48;

Non-GAAP total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1,154 million to $1,158 million;

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $316 million to $320 million;

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $1.94;

Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 98.2 million.

The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results. Participants are encouraged to listen to the presentation via a live web broadcast at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2558/38337. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 844-369-8770 and internationally at 862-298-0840. A replay will be available at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331, using passcode 38337, and on the RealPage investor relations website.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements relating to RealPage, Inc.’s strategy, goals, future focus areas, and expected, possible or assumed future results, including its financial outlook for the fourth quarter and calendar year ending December 31, 2020, the strength of our model and the importance of the solutions we are providing to customers, significant uncertainty in many sectors of the economy, that technology transformation remains a top priority for owners and operators throughout the country, the historic transition to a work-from-home model, that customers recognize the need for digital transformation to meet these challenges, and that our focus on top-line growth and operating discipline position us for sustained success. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the uncertainty associated with the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. We may be required to revise the results contained herein upon finalizing our review of our quarterly and full-year results and completion of the annual audit, which could cause or contribute to such differences. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) the possibility that general economic conditions, including leasing velocity or other uncertainty, and conditions and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, could cause information technology spending, particularly in the rental housing industry, to be reduced or purchasing decisions to be delayed; (b) an increase in insurance claims; (c) an increase in client cancellations; (d) the inability to increase sales to existing clients and to attract new clients; (e) RealPage’s failure to integrate recent or future acquired businesses successfully or to achieve expected synergies, including recently completed acquisitions of Chirp, Stratis, Modern Message, Buildium, Investor Management Services, Simple Bills, Hipercept, and Lease Term Solutions; (f) the timing and success of new product introductions by RealPage or its competitors; (g) changes in RealPage’s pricing policies or those of its competitors; (h) developments with respect to legal or regulatory proceedings; (i) the inability to achieve revenue growth or to enable margin expansion; (j) changes in RealPage’s estimates with respect to its long-term corporate tax rate or any other impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; and (k) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by RealPage, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K previously filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q previously filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and RealPage undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, the company believes that, in order to properly understand its short-term and long-term financial, operational and strategic trends, it may be helpful for investors to exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in both frequency and impact on continuing operations. The company also uses results of operations excluding such items to evaluate the operating performance of RealPage and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, determine executive compensation, and serve as a basis for long-term strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide the company with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in its ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that RealPage believes might otherwise make comparisons of its ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts, or obscure the ability to evaluate the effectiveness of certain business strategies and management incentive structures. In addition, the company also believes that investors and financial analysts find this information to be helpful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Total Revenue” as total revenue plus acquisition-related deferred revenue. The company believes it is useful to include deferred revenue written down for GAAP purposes under purchase accounting rules in order to appropriately measure the underlying performance of its business operations in the period of activity and associated expense. Further, the company believes this measure is useful to investors as a way to evaluate the company’s ongoing performance because it provides a more accurate depiction of revenue arising from our strategic acquisitions.

The company defines “Adjusted Gross Profit” as gross profit, plus (1) acquisition-related deferred revenue, (2) depreciation, (3) amortization of product technologies, (4) organizational realignment costs and (5) stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income, plus (1) acquisition-related deferred revenue, (2) depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets, (3) amortization of product technologies and intangible assets, (4) change in fair value of equity investment, (5) acquisition-related expense, (6) organizational realignment costs, (7) regulatory and legal matters, (8) stock-based expense, (9) interest expense, net, and (10) income tax expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Product Development Expense” as product development expense, excluding organizational realignment costs and stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to product innovation.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense” as sales and marketing expense, excluding organizational realignment costs and stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ongoing expenditures related to its sales and marketing strategies.

The company defines “Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense” as general and administrative expense, excluding (1) asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (2) acquisition-related expense, (3) organizational realignment costs, (4) regulatory and legal matters, and (5) stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s underlying expense structure to support corporate activities and processes.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Operating Expense” as operating expense, excluding (1) asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (2) amortization of intangible assets, (3) acquisition-related expense, (4) organizational realignment costs, (5) regulatory and legal matters, and (6) stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s underlying expense structure to support ongoing operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Operating Income” as operating income, plus (1) acquisition-related deferred revenue, (2) asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (3) amortization of product technologies and intangible assets, (4) acquisition-related expense, (5) organizational realignment costs, (6) regulatory and legal matters, and (7) stock-based expense. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Net Income” as net income, plus (1) income tax expense, (2) acquisition-related deferred revenue, (3) asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (4) amortization of product technologies and intangible assets, (5) change in fair value of equity investment, (6) acquisition-related expense, (7) organizational realignment costs, (8) regulatory and legal matters, (9) amortization of convertible notes’ discount, and (10) stock-based expense, less (11) provision for income tax expense based on an assumed rate in order to approximate the company’s long-term effective corporate tax rate.

The company defines “Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share” as Non-GAAP Net Income divided by Non-GAAP Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding. The company believes that investors and financial analysts find this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful in analyzing the company’s financial and operational performance, comparing this performance to the company’s peers and competitors, and understanding the company’s ability to generate income from ongoing business operations.

The company defines "Non-GAAP Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding" as diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluding the impact of shares that are issuable upon conversions of our convertible notes. It is the current intent of the company to settle conversions of the convertible notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. We exclude these shares that are issuable upon conversions of our convertible notes because we expect that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions and capped call transactions entered into in May 2017 and May 2020, respectively, in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes.

The company defines “Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue” as total on demand revenue plus acquisition-related deferred revenue. The company believes it is useful to include deferred revenue written down for GAAP purposes under purchase accounting rules in order to appropriately measure the underlying performance of the company’s business operations in the period of activity and associated expense. Further, the company believes that investors and financial analysts find this measure to be useful in evaluating the company’s ongoing performance because it provides a more accurate depiction of on demand revenue arising from our strategic acquisitions.

The company defines “Ending On Demand Units” as the number of rental housing units managed by our clients with one or more of our on demand software solutions at the end of the period. We use ending on demand units to measure the success of our strategy of increasing the number of rental housing units managed with our on demand software solutions. Property unit counts are provided to us by our customers as new sales orders are processed. Property unit counts may be adjusted periodically as information related to our clients’ properties is updated or supplemented, which could result in adjustments to the number of units previously reported.

The company defines “Average On Demand Units” as the average of the beginning and ending on demand units for each quarter in the period presented. The company’s management monitors this metric to measure its success in increasing the number of on demand software solutions utilized by our clients to manage their rental housing units, our overall revenue, and profitability.

The company defines “ACV,” or Annual Client Value, as management’s estimate of the annual value of the company’s on demand revenue contracts at a point in time. The company’s management monitors this metric to measure its success in increasing the number of on demand units, and the amount of software solutions utilized by its clients to manage their rental housing units.

The company defines “RPU,” or Revenue Per Unit, as ACV divided by ending on demand units. The company monitors this metric to measure its success in increasing the penetration of on demand software solutions utilized by its clients to manage their rental housing units.

The company excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to each excluded item:

Non-GAAP tax rate – The GAAP tax rate includes certain tax items which may include, but are not limited to: income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to ongoing business operations in the current year; unusual or infrequently occurring items; benefits from stock compensation deductions for tax purposes that exceed the stock compensation expense recognized for GAAP; tax adjustments associated with fluctuations in foreign currency re-measurement; certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and liabilities; and changes in tax law. The non-GAAP tax rate excludes the tax effect of these items. We believe excluding these items assists investors and analysts in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to non-GAAP operations. In 2019, the company used a non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 26% to approximate the company’s long-term effective corporate tax rate. During 2019, the company availed itself of research and development tax credits for both federal and state and other state tax credits that will impact its long-term effective tax rate in future periods. For 2020 guidance purposes, the company uses a non-GAAP tax rate of 24% to more align with the expected impact of the credits and other anticipated impacts of US tax reform as rules are clarified by the US Treasury and foreign jurisdictional changes that impact the company’s tax portfolio globally. This non-GAAP tax rate will be reviewed annually to determine whether it remains appropriate in consideration of the company’s operating environment, changes in tax legislation, jurisdictional mix of earnings, and other factors deemed appropriate and necessary.

Acquisition-related deferred revenue – This item is included to reflect deferred revenue written down for GAAP purposes under purchase accounting in order to appropriately measure the underlying performance of the company’s business operations in the period of activity and associated expense.

– This item is included to reflect deferred revenue written down for GAAP purposes under purchase accounting in order to appropriately measure the underlying performance of the company’s business operations in the period of activity and associated expense. Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets – This item comprises gains and losses on the disposal and impairment of long-lived assets, and impairment of intangible assets, which are not reflective of the company’s ongoing operations. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of the company’s results of operations between periods.

– This item comprises gains and losses on the disposal and impairment of long-lived assets, and impairment of intangible assets, which are not reflective of the company’s ongoing operations. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of the company’s results of operations between periods. Depreciation of long-lived assets – Long-lived assets are depreciated over their estimated useful lives in a manner reflecting the pattern in which the economic benefit is consumed. Management is limited in its ability to change or influence these charges after the asset has been acquired and placed in service. We do not believe that depreciation expense accurately reflects the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which the charges are incurred, and is therefore not considered by management in making operating decisions.

– Long-lived assets are depreciated over their estimated useful lives in a manner reflecting the pattern in which the economic benefit is consumed. Management is limited in its ability to change or influence these charges after the asset has been acquired and placed in service. We do not believe that depreciation expense accurately reflects the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which the charges are incurred, and is therefore not considered by management in making operating decisions. Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets – Intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by the company after initial capitalization. Accordingly, this item is not considered by the company in making operating decisions. The company does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of its ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

– Intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by the company after initial capitalization. Accordingly, this item is not considered by the company in making operating decisions. The company does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of its ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred. Change in fair value of equity investment – This item represents changes in fair value of our equity investment based on observable price changes in orderly transactions for an identical or similar investment of the same issuer. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of our results of operations between periods as this item is not reflective of our ongoing operations.

– This item represents changes in fair value of our equity investment based on observable price changes in orderly transactions for an identical or similar investment of the same issuer. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of our results of operations between periods as this item is not reflective of our ongoing operations. Acquisition-related expense – This item consists of direct costs incurred in our business acquisition transactions and expenses related to integration activities, and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations. Examples of these direct costs include transaction fees, due diligence costs, acquisition retention bonuses and severance, and third-party consultants to assist with integration. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of the results of the company’s ongoing operations across periods and eliminates volatility related to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

This item consists of direct costs incurred in our business acquisition transactions and expenses related to integration activities, and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations. Examples of these direct costs include transaction fees, due diligence costs, acquisition retention bonuses and severance, and third-party consultants to assist with integration. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of the results of the company’s ongoing operations across periods and eliminates volatility related to changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations. Organizational realignment – This item consists of direct costs associated with the alignment of our business strategies. In connection with these actions, we recognize costs related to termination benefits, exit costs associated with closure of facilities, certain asset impairments, cancellation of certain contracts, and other professional and consulting fees associated with these initiatives. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of our ongoing results of operations between periods.

This item consists of direct costs associated with the alignment of our business strategies. In connection with these actions, we recognize costs related to termination benefits, exit costs associated with closure of facilities, certain asset impairments, cancellation of certain contracts, and other professional and consulting fees associated with these initiatives. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of our ongoing results of operations between periods. Regulatory and legal matters – This item is comprised of certain regulatory and similar costs and certain legal settlement costs, such as costs related to the company’s Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act review process incurred in connection with our acquisitions or the settlement of certain legal matters. These costs are excluded as they are irregular in timing and scope, and may not be indicative of our past and future performance. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of the company’s results of operations between periods.

– This item is comprised of certain regulatory and similar costs and certain legal settlement costs, such as costs related to the company’s Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act review process incurred in connection with our acquisitions or the settlement of certain legal matters. These costs are excluded as they are irregular in timing and scope, and may not be indicative of our past and future performance. We believe exclusion of this item facilitates a more accurate comparison of the company’s results of operations between periods. Amortization of convertible notes’ discount – This item consists of non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of the discount recognized on the convertible notes issued in May 2017 and May 2020. Management excludes this item, as it is not indicative of the company’s ongoing operating performance.

– This item consists of non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of the discount recognized on the convertible notes issued in May 2017 and May 2020. Management excludes this item, as it is not indicative of the company’s ongoing operating performance. Stock-based expense – This item is excluded because these are non-cash expenditures that the company does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expenditure is partially outside of its control because it is based on factors such as stock price, volatility, and interest rates, which may be unrelated to the company’s performance during the period in which the expenses are incurred.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share and share amounts) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 612,118 $ 197,154 Restricted cash 231,351 243,323 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $12,186 and $10,271 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 130,118 143,127 Prepaid expenses 34,802 24,539 Other current assets 32,187 27,387 Total current assets 1,040,576 635,530 Property, equipment, and software, net 176,994 163,282 Right-of-use assets 113,557 121,941 Goodwill 1,725,872 1,611,749 Intangible assets, net 350,400 372,996 Deferred tax assets, net 21,925 33,812 Other assets 27,550 30,507 Total assets $ 3,456,874 $ 2,969,817 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,935 $ 40,092 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 106,659 89,038 Current portion of deferred revenue 134,003 134,148 Current portion of term loans 30,000 18,750 Convertible notes, net 314,935 - Customer deposits held in restricted accounts 232,554 243,316 Total current liabilities 859,086 525,344 Deferred revenue 4,724 4,793 Revolving facility - 230,000 Term loans, net 553,201 575,313 Convertible notes, net 285,462 305,188 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 124,452 133,313 Other long-term liabilities 41,835 22,940 Total liabilities 1,868,760 1,796,891 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value: 250,000,000 shares authorized, 102,260,247 and 96,100,296 shares issued and 101,923,802 and 94,744,157 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 102 96 Additional paid-in capital 1,578,661 1,222,356 Treasury stock, at cost: 336,445 and 1,356,139 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (10,468) (39,483) Retained earnings (deficit) 25,036 (7,695) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,217) (2,348) Total stockholders’ equity 1,588,114 1,172,926 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,456,874 $ 2,969,817

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: On demand $ 290,239 $ 245,637 $ 837,269 $ 707,341 Professional and other 7,910 9,565 23,160 26,028 Total revenue 298,149 255,202 860,429 733,369 Cost of revenue(1) 111,497 98,783 331,120 284,685 Amortization of product technologies 14,236 10,315 42,539 29,729 Gross profit 172,416 146,104 486,770 418,955 Operating expenses: Product development(1) 34,066 27,866 97,047 85,914 Sales and marketing(1) 55,563 51,906 159,644 145,849 General and administrative(1) 37,909 31,249 120,836 87,702 Amortization of intangible assets 11,206 10,444 33,872 30,682 Total operating expenses 138,744 121,465 411,399 350,147 Operating income 33,672 24,639 75,371 68,808 Interest expense and other, net (13,305) (8,764) (38,732) (22,773) Income before income taxes 20,367 15,875 36,639 46,035 Income tax expense 4,026 4,171 3,392 7,996 Net income $ 16,341 $ 11,704 $ 33,247 $ 38,039 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 99,334 92,239 95,926 91,884 Diluted 103,385 97,114 99,898 96,392 (1) Includes stock-based expense as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,754 $ 1,425 $ 6,021 $ 4,203 Product development 2,893 1,948 6,459 6,444 Sales and marketing 5,658 6,358 13,842 18,091 General and administrative 5,512 6,767 18,027 18,538 $ 15,817 $ 16,498 $ 44,349 $ 47,276

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,341 $ 11,704 $ 33,247 $ 38,039 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,647 29,266 102,553 86,106 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,910 3,676 14,320 10,189 Amortization of right-of-use assets 3,286 2,759 10,269 8,684 Deferred taxes 4,148 3,795 2,915 8,031 Stock-based expense 15,817 16,498 44,349 47,276 Loss on disposal and impairment of other long-lived assets - (10) 12 259 Change in fair value of equity investment - - - (2,600) Acquisition-related consideration (679) 394 (786) 1,093 Change in customer deposits (30,579) 45,512 (14,211) (1,034) Other changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations 1,541 (826) 15,393 (9,898) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,432 112,768 208,061 186,145 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and software (18,565) (15,045) (48,311) (38,511) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (70,196) (32,531) (129,696) (50,059) Purchase of other investment - - - (1,750) Net cash used in investing activities (88,761) (47,576) (178,007) (90,320) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on and proceeds from debt, net (4,036) (235) 96,265 (8,302) Purchase of capped call instruments - - (39,365) - Payments on finance lease obligations (831) (752) (2,464) (2,879) Payments of acquisition-related consideration (9,868) (6,096) (12,260) (26,343) Proceeds from public offering, net of underwriters’ discount and offering costs (276) - 334,126 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 301 1,385 8,023 4,454 Purchase of treasury stock related to stock-based compensation (4,273) (5,663) (10,516) (16,771) Other financing activities, net (441) - (815) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (19,424) (11,361) 372,994 (49,841) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (57,753) 53,831 403,048 45,984 Effect of exchange rate on cash 269 258 (56) 277 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 900,953 374,930 440,477 382,758 End of period $ 843,469 $ 429,019 $ 843,469 $ 429,019

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by RealPage to describe its financial results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



While the company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of our business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and the company may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP Total Revenue Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Non-GAAP Total Revenue.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue (GAAP) $ 298,149 $ 255,202 $ 860,429 $ 733,369 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 388 38 1,213 419 Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 298,537 $ 255,240 $ 861,642 $ 733,788 Adjusted Gross Profit Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s “Adjusted Gross Profit.” Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 172,416 $ 146,104 $ 486,770 $ 418,955 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 388 38 1,213 419 Depreciation 4,003 4,007 11,613 11,695 Amortization of product technologies 14,236 10,315 42,539 29,729 Organizational realignment - 125 453 125 Stock-based expense 1,754 1,425 6,021 4,203 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 192,797 162,014 548,609 465,126 Adjusted EBITDA Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Adjusted EBITDA." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 16,341 $ 11,704 $ 33,247 $ 38,039 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 388 38 1,213 419 Depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets 9,205 8,498 26,154 25,955 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 25,442 20,759 76,411 60,411 Change in fair value of equity investment - - - (2,600) Acquisition-related expense 1,682 755 8,543 1,160 Organizational realignment - 684 2,431 684 Regulatory and legal matters - 215 2,509 567 Stock-based expense 15,817 16,498 44,349 47,276 Interest expense, net 13,267 8,791 39,301 25,613 Income tax expense 4,026 4,171 3,392 7,996 Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,168 $ 72,113 $ 237,550 $ 205,520

Non-GAAP Product Development Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Product Development Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product development expense (GAAP) $ 34,066 $ 27,866 $ 97,047 $ 85,914 Less: Organizational realignment - 316 698 316 Stock-based expense 2,893 1,948 6,459 6,444 Non-GAAP Product Development Expense $ 31,173 $ 25,602 $ 89,890 $ 79,154 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales and marketing expense (GAAP) $ 55,563 $ 51,906 $ 159,644 $ 145,849 Less: Organizational realignment - 108 889 108 Stock-based expense 5,658 6,358 13,842 18,091 Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense $ 49,905 $ 45,440 $ 144,913 $ 127,650 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 General and administrative expense (GAAP) $ 37,909 $ 31,249 $ 120,836 $ 87,702 Less: Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets - (10) 12 259 Acquisition-related expense 1,682 755 8,543 1,160 Organizational realignment - 135 391 135 Regulatory and legal matters - 215 2,509 567 Stock-based expense 5,512 6,767 18,027 18,538 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense $ 30,715 $ 23,387 $ 91,354 $ 67,043 Non-GAAP Operating Expense Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Operating Expense." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expense (GAAP) $ 138,744 $ 121,465 $ 411,399 $ 350,147 Less: Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets - (10) 12 259 Amortization of intangible assets 11,206 10,444 33,872 30,682 Acquisition-related expense 1,682 755 8,543 1,160 Organizational realignment - 559 1,978 559 Regulatory and legal matters - 215 2,509 567 Stock-based expense 14,063 15,073 38,328 43,073 Non-GAAP Operating Expense $ 111,793 $ 94,429 $ 326,157 $ 273,847

Non-GAAP Operating Income Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Operating Income." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income (GAAP) $ 33,672 $ 24,639 $ 75,371 $ 68,808 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 388 38 1,213 419 Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets - (10) 12 259 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 25,442 20,759 76,411 60,411 Acquisition-related expense 1,682 755 8,543 1,160 Organizational realignment - 684 2,431 684 Regulatory and legal matters - 215 2,509 567 Stock-based expense 15,817 16,498 44,349 47,276 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 77,001 $ 63,578 $ 210,839 $ 179,584 Non-GAAP Net Income Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Net Income" and "Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 16,341 $ 11,704 $ 33,247 $ 38,039 Income tax expense 4,026 4,171 3,392 7,996 Income before income taxes 20,367 15,875 36,639 46,035 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 388 38 1,213 419 Asset impairment and (gain) loss on disposal of assets - (10) 12 259 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 25,442 20,759 76,411 60,411 Change in fair value of equity investment - - - (2,600) Acquisition-related expense 1,682 755 8,543 1,160 Organizational realignment - 684 2,431 684 Regulatory and legal matters - 215 2,509 567 Amortization of convertible notes' discount 4,969 2,756 11,990 8,149 Stock-based expense 15,817 16,498 44,349 47,276 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 68,665 57,570 184,097 162,360 Assumed rate for income tax expense (1) 24.0% 26.0% 24.0% 26.0% Assumed provision for non-GAAP income tax expense 16,480 14,968 44,183 42,214 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 52,185 $ 42,602 $ 139,914 $ 120,146 Net income per diluted share $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.39 Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.52 $ 0.45 $ 1.44 $ 1.28 Weighted average outstanding shares - basic 99,334 92,239 95,926 91,884 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 103,385 97,114 99,898 96,392 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (2,643) (2,716) (2,523) (2,485) Non-GAAP Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (2) 100,742 94,398 97,375 93,907 Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 On demand revenue (GAAP) $ 290,239 $ 245,637 $ 837,269 $ 707,341 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 388 38 1,213 419 Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue $ 290,627 $ 245,675 $ 838,482 $ 707,760

Ending On Demand Units, Average On Demand Units, ACV, and RPU Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Ending On Demand Units," "Average On Demand Units," "ACV," and "RPU." Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ending on demand units 19,502 16,779 19,502 16,779 Average on demand units 19,191 16,642 18,892 16,468 ACV $ 1,176,751 $ 990,800 RPU $ 60.34 $ 59.05 Non-GAAP Total Revenue Guidance Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Total Revenue" guidance for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Guidance Range for the Three Months Ending Guidance Range for the Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Low (3) High (3) Low (3) High (3) Revenue (GAAP) $ 291,915 $ 295,915 $ 1,152,344 $ 1,156,344 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 443 443 1,656 1,656 Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 292,358 $ 296,358 $ 1,154,000 $ 1,158,000 Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance



Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Non-GAAP Net Income" and "Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share" guidance for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Guidance Range for the Three Months Ending Guidance Range for the Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Low (3) High (3) Low (3) High (3) Non-GAAP Net Income: Net income (GAAP) $ 10,605 $ 14,925 $ 43,852 $ 48,172 Income tax expense 2,362 3,742 5,754 7,134 Income before income taxes 12,967 18,667 49,606 55,306 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 443 443 1,656 1,656 Asset impairment and loss on disposal of assets - - 12 12 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 26,440 25,940 102,851 102,351 Acquisition-related expense 1,521 1,321 10,064 9,864 Organizational realignment - - 2,431 2,431 Regulatory and legal matters - - 2,509 2,509 Amortization of convertible notes' discount 5,507 5,507 17,497 17,497 Stock-based expense 14,348 13,948 58,697 58,297 Non-GAAP Income before income taxes 61,226 65,826 245,323 249,923 Expected effective tax rate (1) 24.0% 24.0% 24.0% 24.0% Assumed provision for income tax expense 14,694 15,798 58,878 59,982 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 46,532 $ 50,028 $ 186,445 $ 189,941 Net income per diluted share $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.44 $ 0.48 Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 1.90 $ 1.94 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Weighted average outstanding shares - diluted 103,777 103,777 100,731 100,731 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (2,748) (2,748) (2,579) (2,579) Non-GAAP Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (2) 101,029 101,029 98,152 98,152

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Set forth below is a presentation of the company’s "Adjusted EBITDA" guidance for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020. Please reference the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section. Guidance Range for the

Three Months Ending Guidance Range for the

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Low (3) High (3) Low (3) High (3) Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 10,605 $ 14,925 $ 43,852 $ 48,172 Acquisition-related deferred revenue 443 443 1,656 1,656 Depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets 9,300 9,100 35,454 35,254 Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets 26,440 25,940 102,851 102,351 Acquisition-related expense 1,521 1,321 10,064 9,864 Organizational realignment - - 2,431 2,431 Regulatory and legal matters - - 2,509 2,509 Stock-based expense 14,348 13,948 58,697 58,297 Interest expense, net 13,431 13,031 52,732 52,332 Income tax (benefit) expense 2,362 3,742 5,754 7,134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,450 $ 82,450 $ 316,000 $ 320,000 (1) For 2020 guidance purposes, the company uses a 24.0% tax rate to approximate the company's long-term effective corporate tax rate. Please reference the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section. (2) It is the current intent of the company to settle conversions of the convertible notes through combination settlement, which involves repayment of the principal portion in cash and any excess of the conversion value over the principal amount in shares of our common stock. We exclude these shares that are issuable upon conversions of our convertible notes because we expect that the dilution from such shares will be offset by the convertible note hedge transactions and capped call transactions entered into in May 2017 and May 2020, respectively, in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes. (3) Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The company may be required to revise its results upon finalizing its review of quarterly and full year results, which could cause or contribute to such differences. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and RealPage, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. See additional discussion under "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" above.

