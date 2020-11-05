Puma Biotechnology Announces Interim Results from the Phase II SUMMIT Trial of Neratinib for EGFR Exon 18 Mutated, Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

In this cohort of 11, patients had received a median of 2 prior lines of therapy in the metastatic setting (range 1-3 prior regimens) before entering the trial. 10 patients had been previously treated with an EGFR targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor (gefitinib, erlotinib, osimertinib and/or afatinib).

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced interim results from the ongoing SUMMIT trial of neratinib in the cohort of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with epidermal growth factor (EGFR) exon 18 mutations that has been previously treated with an EGFR targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The Phase II SUMMIT basket trial is an open-label, multicenter, multinational study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of neratinib administered daily to patients who have solid tumors with activating EGFR exon 18 or HER2 mutations. In the EGFR exon 18 mutation cohort, patients with lung cancer with single or complex EGFR exon 18 mutations, who were EGFR TKI naïve or were previously exposed to EGFR TKI, were enrolled into this study and received 240 mg of neratinib daily as a single agent.

The interim efficacy results from the trial showed that for the 10 evaluable patients who had been treated with a prior EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, 6 patients (60%) experienced a partial response, which included 4 patients (40%) with a confirmed partial response. 8 patients (80%) experienced clinical benefit (clinical benefit is defined as confirmed complete response or partial response or stable disease for at least 16 weeks). The median duration of response was 7.5 months and the median progression free survival was 9.1 months. The success criteria for both the 1st stage and the 2nd stage of the Simon’s 2-stage design were met and enrollment in the 2nd stage of this cohort continues.

The safety profile observed in the subgroup of patients with EGFR exon 18 mutated NSCLC showed that for the 11 patients who received neratinib in the trial, there were no reports of grade 3 or higher diarrhea. 4 patients (36%) reported grade 1 and 1 patient (9%) reported grade 2 diarrhea. No patients required a dose hold, dose reduction, hospitalization or permanently discontinued neratinib due to diarrhea.

Jonathan Goldman, MD, Associate Professor of Hematology & Oncology, Associate Director of Drug Development, and Director of Clinical Trials in Thoracic Oncology at UCLA, said, “These early study results are very exciting and may prove to be an effective option for NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 18 mutations for whom very few effective treatments exist once they fail first-line FDA approved TKI therapy.”