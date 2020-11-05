 

Atlas Financial Holdings Provides Update Regarding Sale of Additional Legacy Assets to Buckle; Company’s Primary Focus Now on Execution of MGA Strategy

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AFHIF) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) today announced the execution of a Stock Purchase Agreement relating to certain legacy insurance company assets as described below. This transaction is another step consistent with the Company’s shift to a managing general agency (“MGA”) based strategy leveraging its technology, analytics and specialized expertise in niche commercial auto insurance segments.

Following the Company’s strategic transition in 2019, Atlas has continued to cultivate its MGA operation through partnerships with external insurance and reinsurance partners. This allows the Company to leverage its focus, experience and infrastructure to create value for stakeholders. Atlas is also pursuing additional arrangements with the objective of establishing MGA relationships in connection with the Company’s other lines of business as well.

Management Commentary

Scott D. Wollney, Atlas’ President & CEO said “We recently announced the closing of the sale of Gateway Insurance Company to Buckle, a technology-driven financial services company, along with a MGA program focusing on taxi, livery, limousine and full-time transportation network company drivers. Buckle has become a very valuable partner in connection with Atlas’ MGA focused strategy. Our Teams have been working closely on a number of fronts and we look forward to continuing to expand this relationship. The collective focus both Atlas and Buckle have on the transportation network company, or TNC, sector is complementary. We are excited to continue to collaborate to deliver specialty products to this evolving segment in the gig-economy.”

Transaction Details

Effective November 2, 2020, American Insurance Acquisition, Inc. (“AIAI”), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Stock Purchase Agreement”) with Buckle Corp. (“Buckle”) and the Director of Insurance of the State of Illinois, Robert Muriel (the “Director”), acting solely in his capacity as the statutory and court-affirmed successor to and liquidator (the “Liquidator”) of American Service Insurance Company, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of the Company, and its wholly-owned subsidiary American Country Insurance Company (collectively, “ASIC/ACIC”), each in liquidation. Pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement and subject to closing conditions, including certain insurance regulatory approvals, Buckle will acquire the stock (and thereby the charter and all rights to the state insurance licenses) of ASIC/ACIC (the “Shares”). The timing of such approvals may be impacted by COVID-19. Written court orders were entered on August 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020 liquidating ASIC/ACIC and approving the sale of the stock in, and channeling of the charter and rights to all licenses of, ASIC/ACIC; the parties await approval from the Illinois Department of Insurance.

