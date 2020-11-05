USA Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

“We delivered a quarter with solid sequential revenue growth, and in line with our expectations,” said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, USA Technologies. “We continue to execute on the initiatives I outlined last quarter and remain focused on growth, operational execution and delivering for our customers. As the demand for contactless payment solutions grows, we are seeing demand in the market for an end-to-end solution that can help vending operators get through these challenging economic times. We are well positioned to capitalize on these trends and during the first quarter, we won significant deals against our competition, selling across all product lines, as customers leverage our Platform as a Service.”

Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $36.9 million, an increase of 13.0% versus fourth quarter 2020, and a decrease of 15.0% year over year License and transaction fee revenue of $33.1 million, a decrease of 4.3% year-over-year and an increase of 18.9% versus fourth quarter 2020 Equipment revenue of $3.8 million, a decrease of 21.5% over fourth quarter 2020 and decrease of 56.9% year over year

Net new connections of approximately 15,000 bring total connections to approximately 1,335,000

Gross margin of 38.6% compared with 26.3% in the prior year period

Operating loss of $(3.6) million compared to operating loss of $(11.3) million in the prior year period

Net loss applicable to common shares of $(6.9) million, or $(0.11) per basic share compared to net loss applicable to common shares of $(11.8) million, or $(0.20) per basic share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.5) million compared to $(4.9) million in the prior year period

Ended the quarter with $34.7 million in cash and cash equivalents

“While our revenue decreased year over year, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced solid sequential growth trends during the quarter. Our overall revenue was up over the fourth quarter of 2020, mostly driven by the increase in license fees. We are also pleased to have generated a $5.0 million increase in operating cash flow in the current quarter over the prior year quarter,” said Wayne Jackson, chief financial officer, USA Technologies.

Operational Highlights:

Announced the upgrade and expansion of the Company’s ePort product portfolio to now accept EMV contact and contactless payments

New Senior Hires include Chief Accounting Officer, Scott Stewart and the return of Denis Kouznetsov, now the Company’s Chief Architect

Worked to become a more customer-centric organization. Hired two new regional sales directors and built out customer service teams

Key customer wins including a large Operator in the Midwest, FreshBrew Vending, and Continental Vending, Inc.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook:

For full fiscal year 2021, the Company expects the following:

Revenue to be between $170 million and $180 million

Net loss applicable to common shares to be between $(14.1) million and $(11.1) million

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $2 million and $5 million

USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains discussion of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure which is not required or defined under GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations between non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth below in Financial Schedule D.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision making. The presentation of this financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, including our net income or net loss or net cash used in operating activities. Management recognizes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with our net income or net loss as determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not a substitute for or a measure of our profitability or net earnings. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe it is useful to investors as a measure of comparative operating performance. Additionally, we utilize Adjusted EBITDA as a metric in our executive officer and management incentive compensation plans.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (i) interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income taxes, (iv) depreciation, (v) amortization, (vi) stock-based compensation expense, and (vii) non-recurring fees and charges that were incurred in connection with the 2019 Investigation and financial statement restatement activities as well as proxy solicitation costs.

We have excluded stock-based compensation, as it does not reflect our cash-based operations. We have excluded the professional fees incurred in connection with the non-recurring costs and expenses related to the 2019 Investigation, financial statement restatement activities, and proxy solicitation costs because we believe that they represent charges that are not related to our operations.

Forward-looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation the business strategy and the plans and objectives of USAT's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, as they relate to USAT or its management, may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs of USAT's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to USAT's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to the incurrence by USAT of any unanticipated or unusual non-operational expenses which would require us to divert our cash resources from achieving our business plan; the uncertainties associated with COVID-19, including its possible effects on USAT’s operations and the demand for USAT’s products and services; the ability of USAT to retain key customers from whom a significant portion of its revenues is derived; the ability of USAT to compete with its competitors to obtain market share; the ability of USAT to make available and successfully upgrade current customers to new standards and protocols; whether USAT's existing or anticipated customers purchase, rent or utilize ePort or Seed devices or our other products or services in the future at levels currently anticipated by USAT; or other risks discussed in USAT’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, USAT does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If USAT updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that USAT will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

USA Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,690 $ 31,713 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $7,313 and $7,676, respectively 19,175 17,273 Finance receivables, net 7,356 7,468 Inventory, net 7,005 9,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,545 1,782 Total current assets 69,771 67,364 Non-current assets: Finance receivables due after one year 10,385 11,213 Other assets 2,156 1,993 Property and equipment, net 7,526 7,872 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,417 5,603 Intangibles, net 22,249 23,033 Goodwill 63,945 63,945 Total non-current assets 111,678 113,659 Total assets $ 181,449 $ 181,023 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,791 $ 27,058 Accrued expenses 28,880 30,265 Finance lease obligations and current obligations under long-term debt 3,871 3,328 Deferred revenue 1,639 1,698 Total current liabilities 66,181 62,349 Long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 143 137 Finance lease obligations and long-term debt, less current portion 14,066 12,435 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,469 4,749 Total long-term liabilities 18,678 17,321 Total liabilities 84,859 79,670 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Convertible preferred stock: Series A convertible preferred stock, 900,000 shares authorized, 445,063 issued and outstanding, with liquidation preferences of $21,113 and $20,779 at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 3,138 3,138 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 1,800,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common stock, no par value, 640,000,000 shares authorized, 65,252,965 and 65,196,882 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 402,742 401,240 Accumulated deficit (309,290 ) (303,025 ) Total shareholders’ equity 93,452 98,215 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 181,449 $ 181,023

USA Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 Revenue: License and transaction fees $ 33,108 $ 34,609 Equipment sales 3,769 8,750 Total revenue 36,877 43,359 Costs of sales: Cost of services 19,336 22,089 Cost of equipment 3,301 9,854 Total costs of sales 22,637 31,943 Gross profit 14,240 11,416 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 16,780 17,196 Investigation, proxy solicitation and restatement expenses — 4,476 Depreciation and amortization 1,068 1,022 Total operating expenses 17,848 22,694 Operating loss (3,608 ) (11,278 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 350 294 Interest expense (3,315 ) (465 ) Total other income (expense), net (2,965 ) (171 ) Loss before income taxes (6,573 ) (11,449 ) Provision for income taxes (40 ) (59 ) Net loss (6,613 ) (11,508 ) Preferred dividends (334 ) (334 ) Net loss applicable to common shares $ (6,947 ) $ (11,842 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 64,859,002 60,096,852 Diluted 64,859,002 60,096,852

USA Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (6,613 ) $ (11,508 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Non-cash stock based compensation 1,509 290 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (3 ) (15 ) Non-cash interest and amortization of debt discount 3,125 338 Bad debt expense 394 (110 ) Provision for inventory reserve 802 574 Depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses 1,068 1,022 Depreciation included in cost of sales for rentals 539 634 Non-cash lease expense 269 491 Deferred income taxes 5 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,540 ) 3,286 Finance receivables 531 (454 ) Inventory 1,324 1,232 Prepaid expenses and other assets 100 (412 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,985 5,288 Operating lease liabilities (259 ) (399 ) Deferred revenue (58 ) (33 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,178 229 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (483 ) (420 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8 30 Net cash used in investing activities (475 ) (390 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from long-term debt issuance by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., net of debt issuance costs 14,550 — Repayment of finance lease obligations and long-term debt (15,101 ) (1,763 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 25 — Payment of Antara prepayment penalty and commitment termination fee (1,200 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (1,726 ) (1,763 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,977 (1,924 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 31,713 27,464 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 34,690 $ 25,540 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid in cash $ 191 $ 205

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 Net loss $ (6,613 ) $ (11,508 ) Less: interest income (350 ) (294 ) Plus: interest expense 3,315 465 Plus: income tax provision 40 59 Plus: depreciation expense included in cost of sales for rentals 539 634 Plus: depreciation and amortization expense in operating expenses 1,068 1,022 EBITDA (2,001 ) (9,622 ) Plus: stock-based compensation 1,509 290 Plus: investigation, proxy solicitation and restatement expenses — 4,476 Adjustments to EBITDA 1,509 4,766 Adjusted EBITDA $ (492 ) $ (4,856 )

