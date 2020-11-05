Builders FirstSource Expands Value-Add Service Offering through the Acquisition of Kansas City Building Supply, a Top Supplier of Windows, Doors, and Millwork to Homebuilders in a Growing Market

Kansas City Building Supply has built a strong reputation for high quality products and customer service. They are a leading supplier of interior and exterior doors, windows, millwork, cabinetry, and hardware to residential homebuilders, repair and remodel contractors, and retail consumers in the Kansas City market, with annual revenue of approximately $30 million.

“I am very happy to welcome Dennis Donnelly and all of his team members to Builders FirstSource. We look forward to deepening our presence and expanding our value-add offerings to customers in the Kansas City MSA. Even with our BMC merger planning underway, we plan to continue to pursue accretive tuck-in acquisition opportunities that create value for our business and our customers,” said Chad Crow, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dennis Donnelly, President of Kansas City Building Supply, will assume management responsibilities for the other existing BFS locations in the Kansas City market. Mr. Donnelly added, “I’m excited for the tremendous growth opportunities this transaction provides for both our employees and customers. Our people have always been passionate about customer service. They will now have greater access to resources and product offerings to help our customers become even more successful.”

About Builders FirstSource

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

Contact:

Binit Sanghvi

VP Investor Relations

Builders FirstSource, Inc.

(214) 765-3804

Source: Builders FirstSource, Inc.