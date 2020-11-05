 

Builders FirstSource Expands Value-Add Service Offering through the Acquisition of Kansas City Building Supply, a Top Supplier of Windows, Doors, and Millwork to Homebuilders in a Growing Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:15  |  42   |   |   

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR), the largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services in the United States, today announced it has purchased the assets of Kansas City Building Supply, located in Overland Park, Kansas.

Kansas City Building Supply has built a strong reputation for high quality products and customer service. They are a leading supplier of interior and exterior doors, windows, millwork, cabinetry, and hardware to residential homebuilders, repair and remodel contractors, and retail consumers in the Kansas City market, with annual revenue of approximately $30 million.

“I am very happy to welcome Dennis Donnelly and all of his team members to Builders FirstSource. We look forward to deepening our presence and expanding our value-add offerings to customers in the Kansas City MSA. Even with our BMC merger planning underway, we plan to continue to pursue accretive tuck-in acquisition opportunities that create value for our business and our customers,” said Chad Crow, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dennis Donnelly, President of Kansas City Building Supply, will assume management responsibilities for the other existing BFS locations in the Kansas City market. Mr. Donnelly added, “I’m excited for the tremendous growth opportunities this transaction provides for both our employees and customers. Our people have always been passionate about customer service. They will now have greater access to resources and product offerings to help our customers become even more successful.”

About Builders FirstSource
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 40 states with approximately 400 locations and have a market presence in 77 of the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (certain of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other building products. For more information about Builders FirstSource, visit the Company’s website at www.bldr.com.

Contact:
Binit Sanghvi
VP Investor Relations                                                 
Builders FirstSource, Inc.
(214) 765-3804              

Source: Builders FirstSource, Inc.


Builders Firstsource Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Builders FirstSource Expands Value-Add Service Offering through the Acquisition of Kansas City Building Supply, a Top Supplier of Windows, Doors, and Millwork to Homebuilders in a Growing Market DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR), the largest supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services in the United States, today announced it has purchased the assets of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Builders FirstSource to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast