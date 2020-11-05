 

FBL Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today reported net income attributable to FBL Financial Group for the third quarter of 2020 of $21.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $25.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating income(1) totaled $19.8 million, or $0.80 per common share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $25.2 million, or $1.02 per common share, for the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 earnings reflect:

  • A negative impact of $0.22 per share from unlocking actuarial assumptions used in the calculation of deferred acquisition costs, unearned revenue reserves and certain reserves on interest sensitive products
  • Unfavorable mortality results primarily in the Life segment
  • Favorable market performance resulting in lower amortization of acquisition costs in the Corporate and Other segment and a lower increase in reserves associated with Guaranteed Living Withdrawal Benefits (GLWB) in the Annuity segment
  • A focus on expense control
  • Continued investment in the Wealth Management business

Adjusted operating income differs from the GAAP measure, net income attributable to FBL Financial Group, in that it excludes realized gains and losses on investments, which includes the change in fair value of equity securities and the change in allowances for credit losses on investments, and the change in fair value of derivatives. For further information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please refer to Note (1) and the reconciliation provided within this release.

   

"FBL Financial Group’s third quarter financial results exhibit several positives including growth in life insurance sales, actions to lower expenses, and an excellent capital position," said Daniel D. Pitcher, Chief Executive Officer. "These positives were offset by the impact of unlocking actuarial assumptions, increased death benefits and pressure on spread income from the decline in investment yields. In the final stretch of 2020, our exclusive Farm Bureau Financial Services agents' and FBL employees’ highest priority is to serve the Farm Bureau niche market to fulfill our purpose to protect livelihoods and futures."

Product Revenues

Premiums and product charges for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $83.2 million compared to $78.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Interest sensitive product charges increased 14 percent while traditional life insurance premiums increased two percent during the quarter. Premiums collected(2) in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $133.2 million compared to $142.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Total life insurance premiums collected increased three percent while annuity premiums collected decreased 19 percent, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.

Investment Income

Net investment income in the third quarter of 2020 totaled $105.9 million, compared to $101.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase reflects a change in the fair value of derivatives and an increase in average invested assets partially offset by a lower investment yield. The annualized yield earned on average invested assets, with securities at amortized cost, including investments held as securities and indebtedness of related parties, was 4.64 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 4.97 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. At September 30, 2020, 96 percent of the fixed maturity securities in FBL Financial Group's investment portfolio were investment grade debt securities.

Benefits and Expenses

Benefits and expenses totaled $174.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $158.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

  • The change in fair value of the embedded derivatives on our index products is included in interest sensitive product benefits. This change increased benefits by $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to an increase of $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. These benefits are partially offset by an increase in the value of the associated call options included in net investment income.
  • Death benefits, net of reinsurance and reserves released, totaled $33.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $30.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. By its nature, mortality experience can fluctuate from quarter to quarter.
  • During the third quarter of 2020, FBL Financial Group unlocked the assumptions used in the calculation of deferred acquisition costs, unearned revenue reserves and certain reserves on interest sensitive products. This unlocking resulted in a pre-tax unfavorable impact of $6.7 million, or $0.22 per share after-tax. This compares to a pre-tax unfavorable impact of unlocking in the third quarter of 2019 of $2.7 million, or $0.09 per share after-tax.

Net Realized Gains

In the third quarter of 2020, FBL Financial Group recognized net realized gains on investments of $2.0 million. This is attributable to realized gains on sales of $0.2 million and a net gain from equity securities held at quarter end of $1.8 million. In addition, in the third quarter of 2020, $1.9 million was recorded as a decrease to the allowance for credit losses.

Stock Repurchases

During the third quarter of 2020, FBL Financial Group repurchased 160,556 shares of its Class A common stock. FBL Financial Group has $26.3 million remaining under its current stock repurchase program.

Capital and Book Value

As of September 30, 2020, the book value per share of FBL Financial Group common stock totaled $66.21, compared to $60.12 at December 31, 2019. Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(3), totaled $44.52 at September 30, 2020, compared to $45.73 at December 31, 2019. The September 30, 2020 company action level risk based capital ratio of FBL Financial Group's wholly owned subsidiary, Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, was approximately 525 percent.

Further Financial Information

Further information on FBL Financial Group's financial results, including results by segment, may be found in FBL Financial Group's financial supplement, available on its website, www.fblfinancial.com.

Conference Call

FBL Financial Group will hold a conference call with investors tomorrow, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will consist only of prepared comments by management; there will not be a question and answer session. The call will be webcast and a replay will be available on FBL Financial Group's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning FBL Financial Group's prospects for the future are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements generally can be identified by their context, including terms such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” or similar words. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in FBL Financial Group's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates, difficult conditions in financial markets and the economy, lack of liquidity and access to capital, investment valuations, competitive factors, a decrease in ratings, changes in laws and regulations, differences between actual claims experience and underwriting assumptions, relationships with Farm Bureau organizations, the ability to attract and retain sales agents, adverse results from litigation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any future pandemics. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which FBL Financial Group believes to be reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that the assumptions will prove to be correct. FBL Financial Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

- FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NOTES FOLLOW -

FBL Financial Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest sensitive product charges

$

35,420

 

 

$

31,135

 

 

$

100,049

 

 

$

94,935

 

Traditional life insurance premiums

 

47,792

 

 

 

46,982

 

 

 

147,429

 

 

 

147,361

 

Net investment income

 

105,856

 

 

 

101,478

 

 

 

291,208

 

 

 

316,012

 

Net realized capital gains (losses)

 

1,991

 

 

 

696

 

 

 

(8,657

)

 

 

11,230

 

Change in allowance for credit losses on investments

 

1,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,855

)

 

 

 

Other-than-temporary impairment losses

 

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

 

 

 

(919

)

Other income

 

4,883

 

 

 

4,417

 

 

 

14,647

 

 

 

12,501

 

Total revenues

 

197,845

 

 

 

184,658

 

 

 

533,821

 

 

 

581,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefits and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest sensitive product benefits

 

79,803

 

 

 

67,147

 

 

 

203,257

 

 

 

202,966

 

Traditional life insurance benefits

 

45,529

 

 

 

42,877

 

 

 

136,849

 

 

 

131,512

 

Policyholder dividends

 

1,733

 

 

 

2,441

 

 

 

5,879

 

 

 

7,539

 

Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses

 

38,131

 

 

 

39,197

 

 

 

111,044

 

 

 

114,334

 

Interest expense

 

1,212

 

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

3,638

 

 

 

3,637

 

Other expenses

 

7,878

 

 

 

5,764

 

 

 

22,524

 

 

 

18,649

 

Total benefits and expenses

 

174,286

 

 

 

158,639

 

 

 

483,191

 

 

 

478,637

 

 

 

23,559

 

 

 

26,019

 

 

 

50,630

 

 

 

102,483

 

Income tax

 

(2,883

)

 

 

(1,642

)

 

 

(5,887

)

 

 

(13,429

)

Equity income (loss), net of related income taxes

 

277

 

 

 

799

 

 

 

(238

)

 

 

2,423

 

Net income

 

20,953

 

 

 

25,176

 

 

 

44,505

 

 

 

91,477

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

21

 

 

 

(47

)

 

 

165

 

 

 

(7

)

Net income attributable to FBL Financial Group, Inc.

$

20,974

 

 

$

25,129

 

 

$

44,670

 

 

$

91,470

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

$

0.85

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

1.81

 

 

$

3.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares - basic

 

24,497,140

 

 

 

24,758,639

 

 

 

24,660,576

 

 

 

24,760,311

 

Effect of dilutive securities - stock-based compensation

 

3,171

 

 

 

10,035

 

 

 

3,862

 

 

 

10,773

 

Weighted average shares - diluted

 

24,500,311

 

 

 

24,768,674

 

 

 

24,664,438

 

 

 

24,771,084

 

(1) Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to FBL Financial Group to Adjusted Operating Income - Unaudited

FBL Financial Group consistently utilizes adjusted operating income, a financial measure common in the life insurance industry that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), as a primary economic measure to evaluate its financial performance. Adjusted operating income consists of net income attributable to FBL Financial Group adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on investments, which includes the change in fair value of equity securities and the change in allowances for credit losses on investments, and the change in fair value of derivatives, which can fluctuate greatly from period to period. These fluctuations make it difficult to analyze core operating trends. In addition, for derivatives not designated as hedges, there is a mismatch between the valuation of the asset and liability when deriving net income. For example, call options relating to indexed business are one-year assets while the embedded derivatives in the indexed contracts represent the rights of the contract holder to receive index credits over the entire period the indexed products are expected to be in force. This non-GAAP measure is used for goal setting, determining short-term incentive compensation and evaluating performance on a basis comparable to that used by many in the investment community. FBL Financial Group believes the presentation and evaluation of adjusted operating income provides information that may enhance an investor's understanding of FBL Financial Group's underlying results and profitability. A reconciliation is provided in the following table:

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(Dollars in thousands,
except per share data)

Net income attributable to FBL Financial Group

$

20,974

 

 

$

25,129

 

 

$

44,670

 

$

91,470

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gains/losses on investments(a)

 

(3,300

)

 

 

(440

)

 

 

15,103

 

 

(7,960

)

Change in fair value of derivatives(a)

 

2,079

 

 

 

526

 

 

 

4,867

 

 

(657

)

Adjusted operating income

$

19,753

 

 

$

25,215

 

 

$

64,640

 

$

82,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income per common share - assuming dilution

$

0.80

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

2.62

 

$

3.34

 

(a)

Net of adjustments, as applicable, to amortization of unearned revenue reserves, deferred acquisition costs, interest sensitive policy reserves and income taxes attributable to these items.

(2) Premiums Collected - Net statutory premiums collected is a non-GAAP measure and includes premiums collected from annuities and universal life-type products. It is a useful metric for investors as it is a measure of sales production.

For GAAP reporting, these premiums received are not reported as revenues.

(3) Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Unaudited

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Book value per share

$

66.21

 

$

60.12

Less: Per share impact of accumulated other comprehensive income

 

21.69

 

 

14.39

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income

$

44.52

 

$

45.73

Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Accumulated other comprehensive income totaled $529.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $354.8 million at December 31, 2019. Since accumulated other comprehensive income fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to unrealized changes in the fair value of investments caused principally by changes in market interest rates, FBL Financial Group believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information.

FBL Financial Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Assets

 

 

 

Investments

$

9,581,993

 

$

9,091,623

Cash and cash equivalents

 

15,030

 

 

17,277

Deferred acquisition costs

 

201,022

 

 

289,456

Other assets

 

438,455

 

 

435,969

Assets held in separate accounts

 

616,381

 

 

645,881

Total assets

$

10,852,881

 

$

10,480,206

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Future policy benefits

$

7,629,442

 

$

7,393,549

Other policy funds, claims and benefits

 

590,289

 

 

597,256

Debt

 

97,000

 

 

97,000

Other liabilities

 

301,514

 

 

260,604

Liabilities related to separate accounts

 

616,381

 

 

645,881

Total liabilities

 

9,234,626

 

 

8,994,290

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

FBL Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

3,000

 

 

3,000

Class A common stock

 

150,990

 

 

152,661

Class B common stock

 

72

 

 

72

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

529,087

 

 

354,764

Retained earnings

 

935,080

 

 

975,260

Total FBL Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

 

1,618,229

 

 

1,485,757

Noncontrolling interest

 

26

 

 

159

Total stockholders' equity

 

1,618,255

 

 

1,485,916

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

10,852,881

 

$

10,480,206

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

24,394,523

 

 

24,664,215

 

FBL Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today reported net income attributable to FBL Financial Group for the third quarter of 2020 of $21.0 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $25.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted …

