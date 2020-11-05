 

Independent Bank Corp. CEO Christopher Oddleifson, President Gerard Nadeau, COO Robert D. Cozzone, and CFO Mark J. Ruggiero to Participate in the 2020 Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference

Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Nadeau, President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, Robert D. Cozzone, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Mark J. Ruggiero, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Markets: INDB) will participate in the 2020 Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference on November 10, 2020. The conference will be held virtually.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe’s “Top Places to Work” 2019 list, an honor earned for the 11th consecutive year. In addition to this recognition, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts, according to Forbes 2020 World’s Best Banks list. Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves as reflected in the overall “Outstanding” rating received in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape, and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters,” please visit RocklandTrust.com.

