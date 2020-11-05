Teradata Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced that David Kepler and James Ringler intend to retire from the Board of Directors as of the time of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. With these changes, Teradata will reduce the size of its Board to nine members, eight of whom will be independent. In connection with today’s announcement, and reflective of Teradata’s ongoing board succession planning, Kimberly Nelson, a director of Teradata since November 2019 and the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SPS Commerce, Inc., has been appointed Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee, effective January 1, 2021.

Michael Gianoni, Chairman of the Teradata Board of Directors, stated, “On behalf of the entire Board, I want to extend my gratitude to Dave and Jim for their distinguished service and significant contributions to Teradata over many years. Both Dave and Jim have been integral members of our Board since 2007 and we wish them all the best going forward.”