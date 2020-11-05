Urban Edge Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Reported a decline of 19.8% in same-property Net Operating Income ("NOI"), including properties in redevelopment, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a decline of 13.5% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were negatively impacted by rental revenue deemed uncollectible of $11.5 million and $25.1 million, respectively, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reported a decline of 20.1% in same-property NOI, excluding properties in redevelopment, compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a decline of 13.8% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were negatively impacted by rental revenue deemed uncollectible of $11.5 million and $25.0 million, respectively, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased same-property occupancy to 93.0%, up 40 basis points compared to June 30, 2020 and up 30 basis points compared to September 30, 2019.

Increased consolidated occupancy to 92.9%, up 50 basis points compared to June 30, 2020 and up 30 basis points compared to September 30, 2019.

Executed 16 new leases, renewals and options totaling 311,000 square feet ("sf") during the quarter. Generated average rent spreads of 20.4% on a GAAP basis and 16.1% on a cash basis on same-space leases totaling 163,000 sf.

The Company has approximately $9.0 million of future annual gross rent from leases executed but not rent commenced, which represent an increase of approximately 2% in annual gross rent.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity(1)(4)

The Company continues to maintain one of the strongest and most liquid balance sheets in the sector.

Balance sheet highlights as of September 30, 2020, include:

Total liquidity of approximately $1 billion, comprising $671 million of cash on hand and $350 million available under our revolving credit agreement.

$250 million drawn on $600 million revolving credit facility, which does not mature until 2024. This balance was fully repaid on November 4, 2020.

Total market capitalization of approximately $3.0 billion, comprised of 121.4 million fully-diluted common shares valued at $1.2 billion and $1.9 billion of debt.

Net debt to total market capitalization of 39%.

Development and Redevelopment

The Company executed a lease with AAA Wholesale Group at its property in Lodi, NJ and commenced a $15.4 million redevelopment project to convert the building into a 130,000 sf high-bay warehouse. The building will serve as a wholesale membership club supplying smaller grocery stores, delis, and convenience stores with grocery products, deli supplies, beverages, cleaning supplies and other household items. In addition, approximately 30,000 sf of the space will be allocated to a retail store for walk-in customers.

The Company also commenced a $17.5 million redevelopment project in connection with executing a lease at Broomall Commons in Broomall, PA to retenant the former Giant Food space with national retailers.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company executed leases with Walgreens and Global Mattress to occupy a new pad aggregating 14,000 sf that will be constructed adjacent to The Outlets at Montehiedra, with an expected opening in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company has $132.4 million of active redevelopment projects under way, of which $91.3 million remains to be funded. These projects are expected to generate an approximate 8% unleveraged yield.

Financing and Investing Activities

On August 6, 2020, the Company obtained a $7.3 million,10-year non-recourse mortgage loan at a rate of 3.15% on its property in Montclair, NJ.

Dividend Policy

As a result of COVID-19 and the ongoing uncertainties it has generated regarding tenant reopening dates, rent collections and the long-term impact on free cash-flow, the Company has temporarily suspended quarterly dividends. The Company’s Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Company’s financial performance and economic outlook and intends to reinstate a regular quarterly dividend of at least the amount required to continue qualifying as a REIT for US federal income tax purposes. The Company’s Board of Trustees is expected to announce the new dividend policy prior to year-end.

COVID-19 Business Update

The Company's collection rate has continued to improve since April. As of November 3, 2020, the Company collected 86% of gross rent for October, 83% for the third quarter and 77% for the second quarter. Approximately 97% of the portfolio, as measured by annualized base rent ("ABR"), is open for business as of November 3, 2020. Additional information related to the COVID-19 pandemic is included in the quarterly supplemental disclosure package which can be found on the Company's website (www.uedge.com).

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Operating Metrics" for definitions and additional detail. (2) Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to FFO and FFO as Adjusted for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. (3) Refer to page 9 for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI and Same-Property NOI for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. (4) Net debt as of September 30, 2020 is calculated as total consolidated debt of $1.9 billion less total cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $671 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to the primary GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of the Company's operational results. We continually evaluate the usefulness, relevance, limitations, and calculation of our reported non-GAAP performance measures to determine how best to provide relevant information to the investing public, and thus such reported measures are subject to change. The Company's non-GAAP performance measures have limitations as they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations, and accordingly, should always be considered as supplemental financial results. Additionally, the Company's computation of non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP metrics reported by other REITs or real estate companies that define these metrics differently and, as a result, it is important to understand the manner in which the Company defines and calculates each of its non-GAAP metrics. The following non-GAAP measures are commonly used by the Company and investing public to understand and evaluate our operating results and performance:

FFO: The Company believes FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of its operating performance that is a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry and, in particular real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and the Company, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable real estate and land when connected to the main business of a REIT, impairments on depreciable real estate or land related to a REIT's main business and rental property depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of comparable period operating results generated from FFO primarily because it excludes the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance, and is not indicative of cash flow as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make cash distributions.

FFO as Adjusted: The Company provides disclosure of FFO as Adjusted because it believes it is a useful supplemental measure of its core operating performance that facilitates comparability of historical financial periods. FFO as Adjusted is calculated by making certain adjustments to FFO to account for items the Company does not believe are representative of ongoing core operating results, including non-comparable revenues and expenses. The Company's method of calculating FFO as Adjusted may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

NOI: The Company uses NOI internally to make investment and capital allocation decisions and to compare the unlevered performance of our properties to our peers. The Company believes NOI is useful to investors as a performance measure because, when compared across periods, NOI reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. The Company calculates NOI using net income as defined by GAAP reflecting only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level, adjusted for non-cash rental income and expense, and income or expenses that we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, if any. In addition, the Company uses NOI margin, calculated as NOI divided by total revenue, which the Company believes is useful to investors for similar reasons. The Company has historically defined this metric as "Cash NOI." There have been no changes to the calculation of this metric. However, the Company has decided to refer to this metric as "NOI" instead of "Cash NOI" to further clarify that, consistent with the definition of this metric, the revenue and expenses reflected in this metric include some accrued amounts and are not limited to amounts for which the Company actually received or made cash payment during the applicable period.

Same-property NOI: The Company provides disclosure of NOI on a same-property basis, which includes the results of properties that were owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods being compared, which total 74 properties for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and 73 properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Information provided on a same-property basis excludes properties under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area ("GLA") is taken out of service and also excludes properties acquired or sold during the periods being compared. As such, same-property NOI assists in eliminating disparities in net income due to the development, redevelopment, acquisition or disposition of properties during the periods presented, and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the operating performance of the Company's properties. While there is judgment surrounding changes in designations, a property is removed from the same-property pool when it is designated as a redevelopment property because it is undergoing significant renovation or retenanting pursuant to a formal plan that is expected to have a significant impact on its operating income. A development or redevelopment property is moved back to the same-property pool once a substantial portion of the NOI growth expected from the development or redevelopment is reflected in both the current and comparable prior year period, generally one year after at least 80% of the expected NOI from the project is realized on a cash basis. Acquisitions are moved into the same-property pool once we have owned the property for the entirety of the comparable periods and the property is not under significant development or redevelopment. The Company has also provided disclosure of NOI on a same-property basis adjusted to include redevelopment properties. Same-property NOI may include other adjustments as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI and same-property NOI included in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company has historically defined this metric as "same-property Cash NOI." There have been no changes to the calculation of this metric. The Company has decided to refer to this metric as "same-property NOI" for the same reasons discussed above under "NOI," which we had historically defined as "Cash NOI."

EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre: EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental, non-GAAP measures utilized by us in various financial ratios. The White Paper on EBITDAre, approved by Nareit's Board of Governors in September 2017, defines EBITDAre as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), adjusted for interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are presented to assist investors in the evaluation of REITs, as a measure of the Company's operational performance as they exclude various items that do not relate to or are not indicative of our operating performance and because they approximate key performance measures in our debt covenants. Accordingly, the Company believes that the use of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as opposed to income before income taxes, in various ratios provides meaningful performance measures related to the Company's ability to meet various coverage tests for the stated periods. Adjusted EBITDAre may include other adjustments not indicative of operating results as detailed in the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre included in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company also presents the ratio of net debt (net of cash) to annualized Adjusted EBITDAre as of September 30, 2020, and net debt (net of cash) to total market capitalization, which it believes is useful to investors as a supplemental measure in evaluating the Company's balance sheet leverage. The presentation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre is consistent with EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented in prior periods.

The Company believes net income is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP performance measures outlined above. Reconciliations of these measures to net income have been provided in the tables accompanying this press release.

Operating Metrics

The Company presents certain operating metrics related to our properties, including occupancy, leasing activity and rental rates. Operating metrics are used by the Company and are useful to investors in facilitating an understanding of the operational performance for our properties.

Occupancy metrics represent the percentage of occupied gross leasable area based on executed leases (including properties in development and redevelopment) and include leases signed, but for which rent has not yet commenced. Same-property portfolio occupancy includes properties that have been owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods being compared, which total 74 properties for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and 73 properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Occupancy metrics presented for the Company's same-property portfolio excludes properties under development, redevelopment or that involve anchor repositioning where a substantial portion of the gross leasable area is taken out of service and also excludes properties acquired within the past 12 months or properties sold during the periods being compared.

Executed new leases, renewals and exercised options are presented on a same-space basis. Same-space leases represent those leases signed on spaces for which there was a previous lease.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 527,749 $ 515,621 Buildings and improvements 2,332,337 2,197,076 Construction in progress 42,779 28,522 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 7,199 7,566 Total 2,910,064 2,748,785 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (719,755) (671,946) Real estate, net 2,190,309 2,076,839 Right-of-use assets 77,183 81,768 Cash and cash equivalents 646,432 432,954 Restricted cash 24,564 52,182 Tenant and other receivables 24,376 21,565 Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 64,171 73,878 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $35,057 and $30,942, respectively 54,870 48,121 Deferred leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $17,054 and $16,560, respectively 19,618 21,474 Deferred financing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $4,540 and $3,765, respectively 3,625 3,877 Prepaid expenses and other assets 29,167 33,700 Total assets $ 3,134,315 $ 2,846,358 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 1,590,304 $ 1,546,195 Unsecured credit facility borrowings 250,000 — Lease liabilities 75,965 79,913 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,396 76,644 Identified intangible liabilities, net of accumulated amortization of $69,368 and $62,610, respectively 125,766 128,830 Total liabilities 2,110,431 1,831,582 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common shares: $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized and 116,701,311 and 121,370,125 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,166 1,213 Additional paid-in capital 987,436 1,019,149 Accumulated deficit (4,593) (52,546) Noncontrolling interests: Operating partnership 39,451 46,536 Consolidated subsidiaries 424 424 Total equity 1,023,884 1,014,776 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,134,315 $ 2,846,358

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE Rental revenue $ 75,359 $ 90,769 $ 241,624 $ 289,565 Management and development fees 404 280 1,003 940 Other income 75 194 190 1,217 Total revenue 75,838 91,243 242,817 291,722 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 22,888 21,496 69,658 65,893 Real estate taxes 14,916 14,490 44,778 45,188 Property operating 13,436 14,075 39,867 45,552 General and administrative 8,700 8,353 36,600 28,943 Casualty and impairment loss, net — — — 9,070 Lease expense 3,415 3,486 10,200 11,037 Total expenses 63,355 61,900 201,103 205,683 Gain on sale of real estate — 39,716 39,775 68,219 Gain on sale of lease — 1,849 — 1,849 Interest income 282 2,706 2,387 7,670 Interest and debt expense (18,136) (16,861) (53,884) (49,869) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 34,908 — Income (loss) before income taxes (5,371) 56,753 64,900 113,908 Income tax (expense) benefit (459) (53) 13,103 (1,249) Net income (loss) (5,830) 56,700 78,003 112,659 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership 225 (2,662) (3,373) (6,535) Consolidated subsidiaries — 2 — 24 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (5,605) $ 54,040 $ 74,630 $ 106,148 Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic: $ (0.05) $ 0.45 $ 0.63 $ 0.89 Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted: $ (0.05) $ 0.45 $ 0.63 $ 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 116,625 121,087 118,033 119,259 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 116,625 121,183 118,111 126,489

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and FFO as Adjusted

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to FFO and FFO as Adjusted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income (loss) is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 for a description of FFO and FFO as Adjusted.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (5,830) $ 56,700 $ 78,003 $ 112,659 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Operating partnership 225 (2,662) (3,373) (6,535) Consolidated subsidiaries — 2 — 24 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (5,605) 54,040 74,630 106,148 Adjustments: Rental property depreciation and amortization 22,710 21,262 69,102 65,233 Gain on sale of real estate — (39,716) (39,775) (68,219) Real estate impairment loss — — — 22,653 Limited partnership interests in operating partnership (225) 2,662 3,373 6,535 FFO Applicable to diluted common shareholders 16,880 38,248 107,330 132,350 FFO per diluted common share(1) 0.14 0.30 0.87 1.05 Adjustments to FFO: Write-off of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents 4,656 — 10,704 — Tax impact of Puerto Rico transactions(2) 1,205 — (12,161) — Transaction, severance and other expenses 77 167 1,368 951 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (34,908) — Executive transition costs(3) — — 7,152 375 Casualty gain, net — — — (13,583) Gain on sale of lease — (1,849) — (1,849) Impact from tenant bankruptcies(4) — — — (7,366) Tax impact from Hurricane Maria — — — 1,111 Tenant bankruptcy settlement income — (63) — (925) FFO as Adjusted applicable to diluted common shareholders $ 22,818 $ 36,503 $ 79,485 $ 111,064 FFO as Adjusted per diluted common share(1) $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.65 $ 0.88 Weighted Average diluted common shares(1) 121,378 126,374 123,174 126,490

(1) Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate FFO per share and FFO as Adjusted per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively are higher than the GAAP weighted average diluted shares as a result of the dilutive impact of LTIP and OP units which may be redeemed for our common shares. (2) Amount for the three months ended September 30, 2020 reflects $1.7 million of income tax expense as a result of the gain on extinguishment of debt associated with the refinancing transaction that occurred at the Company's mall in Puerto Rico, The Outlets at Montehiedra, offset by $0.5 million of income tax benefit attributable to the write-off of receivables arising from the straight-lining of rents. The amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes these amounts and reflects the income tax benefit associated with the refinancing transaction that occurred at the Company's mall in Puerto Rico in June 2020. (3) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflects costs associated with the termination of the Company's former President of Development. Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 reflects costs associated with the retirement of the Company's former Chief Operating Officer. (4) Amount for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 reflects a write-off of the below-market intangible liability connected with the rejection of our Kmart lease in Huntington, NY.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI and Same-Property NOI

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to NOI, same-property NOI and same-property NOI including properties in redevelopment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income (loss) is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 for a description of NOI and same-property NOI.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (5,830) $ 56,700 $ 78,003 $ 112,659 Management and development fee income from non-owned properties (404) (280) (1,003) (940) Other expense 257 251 713 799 Depreciation and amortization 22,888 21,496 69,658 65,893 General and administrative expense 8,700 8,353 36,600 28,943 Casualty and impairment loss, net(1) — — — 9,070 Gain on sale of real estate — (39,716) (39,775) (68,219) Gain on sale of lease — (1,849) — (1,849) Interest income (282) (2,706) (2,387) (7,670) Interest and debt expense 18,136 16,861 53,884 49,869 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (34,908) — Income tax expense (benefit) 459 53 (13,103) 1,249 Non-cash revenue and expenses 2,095 (1,790) 3,338 (12,953) NOI(2) 46,019 57,373 151,020 176,851 Adjustments: Non-same property NOI(3) (2,285) (2,559) (8,561) (10,981) Tenant bankruptcy settlement income and lease termination income (251) (374) (758) (1,553) Same-property NOI $ 43,483 $ 54,440 $ 141,701 $ 164,317 NOI related to properties being redeveloped 702 658 2,055 1,793 Same-property NOI including properties in redevelopment $ 44,185 $ 55,098 $ 143,756 $ 166,110

(1) The nine months ended September 30, 2019 reflect real estate impairment losses, offset by insurance proceeds for Hurricane Maria at our two malls in Puerto Rico and for tornado damage at our shopping center in Wilkes-Barre, PA. (2) The Company has historically defined this metric as “Cash NOI.” There have been no changes to the calculation. (3) Non-same property NOI includes NOI related to properties being redeveloped and properties acquired or disposed in the period.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Net income (loss) is considered the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 for a description of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (5,830) $ 56,700 $ 78,003 $ 112,659 Depreciation and amortization 22,888 21,496 69,658 65,893 Interest and debt expense 18,136 16,861 53,884 49,869 Income tax expense (benefit) 459 53 (13,103) 1,249 Gain on sale of real estate — (39,716) (39,775) (68,219) Real estate impairment loss — — — 22,653 EBITDAre 35,653 55,394 148,667 184,104 Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDAre: Write-off of receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 4,656 — 10,704 — Transaction, severance and other expenses 77 167 1,368 951 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (34,908) — Executive transition costs(1) — — 7,152 375 Casualty gain, net — — — (13,583) Impact from tenant bankruptcies(1) — — — (7,366) Gain on sale of lease — (1,849) — (1,849) Tenant bankruptcy settlement income — (63) — (925) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 40,386 $ 53,649 $ 132,983 $ 161,707

(1) Refer to footnotes on page 8, Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to FFO and FFO as Adjusted, for the adjustments included in these line items.

