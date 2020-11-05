Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for Third Quarter 2020

“We have made important advances in Alzheimer’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and COVID testing and with our platform in Q3’2020 delivering another strong quarter of growth, despite continued headwinds associated with the pandemic,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President, Quanterix. “We launched important Neurology assays including pTau-181 and a comprehensive N4PE four plex, secured an $18.2M NIH RADx contract to accelerate development, manufacturing scale-up and deployment of our novel high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 antigen test, entered a non-exclusive IVD license agreement with Abbott, initiated surveillance studies with a large US payor and raised nearly $100M in capital, making Q3’2020 one of our more successful quarters in our history. We are encouraged by our operational and strategic momentum and believe our unique ability to detect Neurology biomarkers such as Nf-L and pTau-181 is delivering on the promise of early disease detection from minimally invasive samples. Most importantly, we are pleased with our growth potential associated with COVID, MS and upcoming Alzheimer’s disease trials.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Key financial results from the third quarter of 2020 are shown below:

Q3 GAAP total revenue, which includes one-time License and Grant Revenue, was $31.4M versus prior year Q3 of $14.9M;

Q3 non-GAAP total revenue was $18.3M versus prior year Q3 of $14.9M, an increase of 22%;

Q3 GAAP product revenue was $11.7M versus prior year Q3 of $10.7M, an increase of 9%;

Q3 GAAP service and other revenue was $6.6M versus prior year Q3 of $4.2M, an increase of 56%

YTD 2020 Financial Highlights

Key financial results for YTD 2020 are shown below:

YTD GAAP total revenue was $60.2M versus prior year YTD of $40.8M

YTD non-GAAP total revenue was $47.1M versus prior year YTD of $40.8M, an increase of 15%;

YTD GAAP product revenue was $28.3M versus prior year YTD of $29.1M, a decrease of 3%;

YTD GAAP service and other revenue was $18.6M versus prior year YTD of $11.8M, an increase of 58%

For additional information on the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financials” below.

Third Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, Quanterix Corporation will host a conference call on November 5 at 4:30 p.m., EST. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 686-9351 for domestic callers, or (612) 979-9890 for international callers. Please reference the following conference ID: 3039608.

A live webcast will also be available at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h4mngg92.

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website, https://www.quanterix.com/, for one year following completion of the call.

Financial Highlights (in thousands) Quanterix Income Statement in '000 USD Q3 2020 Q3 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Product Revenue 11,662 10,737 28,285 29,059 Service and Other Revenue 6,552 4,207 18,631 11,757 Collaboration and License Revenue 11,246 0 11,401 0 Grant Revenue 1,929 0 1,929 0 Total Revenue 31,389 14,944 60,246 40,816 Cost of Product Revenue 6,387 5,513 17,989 14,217 Cost of Services Revenue 2,896 2,398 8,125 6,630 Cost of License Revenue 1,000 0 1,000 0 Gross Profit 21,106 7,033 33,132 19,969 Gross Margin % 67.2% 47.1% 55.0% 48.9% Research and Development 5,377 3,924 13,957 11,792 Selling, General and Administrative 13,451 13,352 40,826 38,293 Total Operating Expenses 18,828 17,276 54,783 50,085 Income (Loss) From Operations 2,278 (10,243) (21,651) (30,116) Interest Income (Expense), net (160) 282 (107) 346 Other Expense, net (26) (34) (204) (149) Tax 111 125 253 81 Net Income (Loss) 2,203 (9,870) (21,709) (29,838)

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding was 30.1 million and 31.4 million, respectively, for Q3 2020.

Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding was 28.9 million for YTD 2020.

Quanterix Balance Sheet in '000 USD At 9/30/20 At 12/31/19 Cash and Cash Equivalents 173,162 109,155 Accounts Receivable 26,262 10,906 Inventory 13,274 10,463 Prepaid Expenses and Other 2,230 2,137 Total Current Assets 214,928 132,661 Restricted Cash 1,000 1,026 Property and Equipment, Net 12,827 12,047 Intangible Assets, Net 13,242 14,307 Goodwill 9,714 9,353 Right-of-Use Assets 12,019 0 Other Non-Current Assets 375 557 Total Assets 264,105 169,951 Accounts Payable & Accrued Expenses 17,177 14,845 Deferred Revenue 3,793 4,697 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 5,744 75 Lease Liabilities 1,166 0 Other Current Liabilities 212 216 Total current liabilities 28,092 19,833 Deferred Revenue, Net of Current Portion 363 466 Long Term Debt, Net of Current Portion 1,907 7,587 Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion 22,159 0 Other Non-Current Liabilities 2,543 13,407 Total Liabilities 55,064 41,293 Total Stockholders’ Equity 209,041 128,658 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity 264,105 169,951

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP loss from operations. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in its business. Management believes that such measures are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing the Company’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial information presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financials

(In thousands)

(unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 Total revenue 31,389 14,944 60,246 40,816 License agreement revenue (Note 1) (11,200) — (11,200) — Grant revenue (Note 2) (1,929) — (1,929) — Non-GAAP revenue 18,260 14,944 47,117 40,816 Gross profit 21,106 7,033 33,132 19,969 License agreement revenue (Note 1) (11,200) — (11,200) — Grant revenue (Note 2) (1,929) — (1,929) — Acquisition-related purchase accounting charges (Note 3) 422 711 1,818 711 Cost of license revenue (Note 4) 1,000 — 1,000 — Non-GAAP gross profit 9,399 7,744 22,821 20,680 GAAP gross margin % 67.2% 47.1% 55.0% 48.9% Non-GAAP gross margin % 51.5% 51.8% 48.4% 50.7% GAAP total operating expenses 18,828 17,276 54,783 50,085 Grant research and development expenses (Note 5) (1,302) — (1,302) — Acquisition-related purchase accounting charges (Note 6) (20) (20) (61) (20) Non-GAAP total operating expenses 17,505 17,256 53,420 50,065 GAAP income (loss) from operations 2,278 (10,243) (21,651) (30,116) Non-GAAP loss from operations (8,107) (9,512) (30,599) (29,385)

Note 1: During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized $10.0 million in license revenue in connection with a non-exclusive license agreement with Abbott Laboratories. Also, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized $1.2 million of previously deferred license revenue as a result of entering into the license agreement with Abbott Laboratories. Note 2: During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we recognized $1.9 million in revenue in connection with our workplan 1 award under the National Institute of Health Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Program. Note 3: During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we incurred $40 thousand of acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation and $382 thousand of acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets adjustments in connection with our acquisition of UmanDiagnostics. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we incurred $671 thousand of acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation and $1,147 thousand of acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets adjustments in connection with our acquisition of UmanDiagnostics. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we incurred $328 thousand of acquisition-related amortization of inventory valuation and $383 thousand of acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets adjustments in connection with our acquisition of UmanDiagnostics. Note 4: During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we incurred $1.0 million in license fees in connection with our non-exclusive license agreement with Abbott Laboratories. Note 5: During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we incurred $1.3 million in research and development expenses in connection with our workplan 1 award under the National Institute of Health Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Program. Note 6: During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, we incurred $20 thousand and $61 thousand, respectively, of acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets adjustments in connection with our acquisition of UmanDiagnostics. During three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, we incurred $20 thousand of acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets adjustments in connection with our acquisition of UmanDiagnostics.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https://www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006204/en/