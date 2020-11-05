 

SAIC Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 22:30  |  26   |   |   

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the appointment of Prabu Natarajan as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective January 4, 2021. Natarajan will report to CEO Nazzic Keene and will succeed Charlie Mathis, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Natarajan joins SAIC from Northrop Grumman Corp., where he has served in a variety of financial, tax, and management roles since 2011. Most recently, he has served as Northrop Grumman’s vice president for financial strategy and planning, vice president for mergers and acquisitions, and acting vice president of tax. Before that, he served as the chief financial officer for the company’s Information Systems business and as corporate vice president and treasurer.

“We are excited to welcome Prabu to our executive leadership team. We are confident that his leadership and impressive track record of success as a finance executive in the aerospace, defense, and technology markets, as well as his ability to successfully execute on growth strategies, will bring tremendous value to our team as we execute our long-term growth strategy, advance our positions in key markets and deliver strong program performance,” said Keene.

After earning his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Madras, India, and a Masters of Law from Harvard Law School, Natarajan held positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and senior roles at AES Corp. He has extensive experience in strategic planning, long range financial and business operations planning, finance and accounting, mergers and acquisitions, and building and managing successful finance organizations.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Science Applications International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAIC Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the appointment of Prabu Natarajan as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective January 4, 2021. Natarajan will report to CEO Nazzic Keene and will succeed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended September 30, ...
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
SAIC Wins Spot on USDA Contract to Provide IT Services to Farm Production and Conservation Agencies
03.11.20
SAIC Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Press Release and Conference Call for December 3 at 5 P.M. EST
29.10.20
SAIC Wins $737 Million Ceiling U.S. Air Force Modeling and Simulation Support Services Contract
28.10.20
SAIC Launches R3 Solution Suite to Help Government Agencies Respond to New Demands Presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic
26.10.20
SAIC Wins $750 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army National Guard Intelligence and Security Directorate
20.10.20
Federal Executives Expect the Significant Changes to Their Work Operations Due to COVID-19 to Continue Post-Pandemic, According to SAIC Survey
08.10.20
SAIC Wins $49.5 Million U.S. Navy contract for Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) C4ISR Upgrades and Refurbishment