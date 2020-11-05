 

Macy’s, Inc. To Report Third Quarter Results On November 19, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) is scheduled to report its third quarter 2020 sales and earnings before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Macy’s, Inc.’s webcast, along with the associated presentation, is accessible to the media and general public via the company's website at www.macysinc.com. Analysts and investors may call in on 1-888-394-8218 passcode 9984154. A replay of the conference call and slides can be accessed on the website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is one of the nation’s premier omni-channel fashion retailers, with fiscal 2019 sales of $24.6 billion. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Macy’s, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

