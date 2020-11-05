Stamps.com Reports Third Quarter Results

Total revenue was $193.9 million, up 42% compared to $136.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income was $64.0 million, up 599% compared to $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income per fully diluted share was $3.30, up 528% compared to $0.52 in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $71.2 million, up 107% compared to $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share was $3.83, up 243% compared to $1.12 in the third quarter of 2019.

”Our third quarter results continued to demonstrate the value of our best-in-class shipping technology utilized by our eCommerce shipping customers throughout the world. Our technology solutions serve a broad variety of eCommerce customers, and facilitate their operations at a critical time as they adapt to new consumer purchasing behaviors and demands. We are extraordinarily proud of our employees around the world who have adapted so well to various new workplace dynamics while also driving innovation and excellence under very difficult circumstances. We continue to believe we are well positioned in our pursuit of becoming the leading worldwide multi-carrier eCommerce shipping software company,” said Ken McBride, Stamps.com’s Chairman and CEO.

Third Quarter 2020 Detailed Results

Third quarter 2020 total revenue was $193.9 million, up 42% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 Mailing and Shipping revenue (which includes service, product and insurance revenue but excludes Customized Postage) was $193.9 million, up 46% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 Customized Postage revenue was $0 million, down 100% compared to the third quarter of 2019 as the USPS terminated its customized postage program effective June 16, 2020.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations was $54.6 million, GAAP net income was $64.0 million, and GAAP net income per share was $3.30 based on 19.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding. This compares to third quarter 2019 GAAP income from operations of $15.7 million, GAAP net income of $9.1 million, and GAAP net income per share of $0.52 based on 17.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Third quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income, and GAAP income per fully diluted share increased by 249%, 599%, and 528% year-over-year, respectively.

Third quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations included $10.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $5.5 million of non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income included $95 thousand of non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs. Third quarter 2020 GAAP income tax benefit was $9.5 million and non-GAAP income tax benefit was $4.1 million, resulting in a $5.4 million non-GAAP tax expense adjustment. The lower non-GAAP tax benefit reflects the tax impact on the non-GAAP pre-tax income at a non-GAAP effective tax rate of -5.8% for the third quarter. See the section later in this release entitled, “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on how non-GAAP taxes are calculated. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation expense and non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles, third quarter 2020 non-GAAP income from operations was $70.3 million. Also excluding non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs and including the non-GAAP tax expense adjustment, third quarter 2020 non-GAAP adjusted income was $74.3 million or $3.83 per share based on 19.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Third quarter 2019 GAAP income from operations included $11.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $5.5 million of non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. Third quarter 2019 GAAP net income included $93 thousand of non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs. Third quarter 2019 GAAP income tax expense was $5.9 million and non-GAAP income tax expense was $13.0 million, resulting in a $7.1 million non-GAAP tax expense adjustment. The higher non-GAAP tax expense reflected the tax impact on the non-GAAP pre-tax income at a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 40.0% for the third quarter. Excluding the non-cash stock-based compensation expense and non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles, third quarter 2019 non-GAAP income from operations was $33.0 million. Also excluding non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs and including the non-GAAP tax expense adjustment, third quarter 2019 non-GAAP adjusted income was $19.5 million or $1.12 per share based on 17.4 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Therefore, third quarter 2020 non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted income, and non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share increased by 113%, 281%, and 243% year-over-year, respectively.

Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted income, and non-GAAP adjusted income per share are described further in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the following tables (unaudited):

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Third Quarter 2020)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Stock-Based Intangible Debt All amounts in millions except GAAP Compensation Amortization Amortization Income Tax Non-GAAP per share data: Amounts Expense Expense Expense Adjustments Amounts Cost of Revenues $ 43.95 $ 0.93 $ - $ - $ - $ 43.02 Research & Development 24.74 3.11 - - - 21.63 Sales & Marketing 41.75 2.47 - - - 39.28 General & Administrative 28.86 3.65 5.48 - - 19.73 Total Expenses 139.30 10.16 5.48 - - 123.66 Income (Loss) from Operations 54.62 (10.16 ) (5.48 ) - - 70.26 Interest and Other Income (Loss) (0.14 ) - - (0.10 ) - (0.04 ) Benefit (Expense) for Income Taxes 9.48 - - - 5.41 4.07 Adjusted Income (Loss) 63.97 (10.16 ) (5.48 ) (0.10 ) 5.41 74.29 On a diluted per share basis $ 3.30 $ (0.52 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.28 $ 3.83 Shares used in per share calculation 19.41 19.41 19.41 19.41 19.41 19.41

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Third Quarter 2019)

Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Stock-Based Intangible Debt All amounts in millions except GAAP Compensation Amortization Amortization Income Tax Non-GAAP per share data: Amounts Expense Expense Expense Adjustments Amounts Cost of Revenues $ 38.20 $ 0.86 $ - $ - $ - $ 37.34 Research & Development 20.28 2.87 - - - 17.41 Sales & Marketing 33.06 2.69 - - - 30.37 General & Administrative 28.98 5.33 5.55 - - 18.10 Total Expenses 120.52 11.75 5.55 - - 103.22 Income (Loss) from Operations 15.65 (11.75 ) (5.55 ) - - 32.95 Interest and Other Income (Loss) (0.57 ) - - (0.09 ) - (0.48 ) Benefit (Expense) for Income Taxes (5.93 ) - - - 7.06 (12.99 ) Adjusted Income (Loss) 9.15 (11.75 ) (5.55 ) (0.09 ) 7.06 19.48 On a diluted per share basis $ 0.52 $ (0.67 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.40 $ 1.12 Shares used in per share calculation 17.44 17.44 17.44 17.44 17.44 17.44

Third Quarter GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter 2020 GAAP net income was $64.0 million, up 599% compared to $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $71.2 million, up 107% compared to $34.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is described further in the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release and is reconciled to GAAP net income in the following table (unaudited):

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months ended All amounts in millions September 30, 2020 2019 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $63.97 $9.15 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $6.46 $7.08 Interest & Other Expense (Income), net $0.14 $0.57 Income Tax Expense (Benefit), net ($9.48) $5.93 Stock-based Compensation Expense $10.16 $11.75 Adjusted EBITDA $71.24 $34.49

Taxes

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported a GAAP income tax benefit of $9.5 million representing an effective tax rate of -17.4%. For the third quarter of 2019, the Company reported a GAAP income tax expense of $5.9 million representing an effective tax rate of 39.3%. As discussed below under the heading, “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” we believe our effective annual tax rate for 2020 will be approximately 12%. Accordingly, the third quarter 2020 effective rate of -17.4% should not be assumed to apply for 2020 as a whole, and our after tax income during the remainder of 2020 will likely reflect a materially higher rate than is reflected in our after tax results for the third quarter of 2020. Our third quarter 2020 GAAP net income should also be understood to have been positively impacted by the lower effective tax rate applicable specifically to the quarter.

Share Repurchase and Debt Repayment

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 67 thousand shares at a total cost of approximately $15.9 million.

The current Board-approved share repurchase program, which expires in February 2021, remains in effect with a remaining authorization of approximately $20 million as of November 4, 2020.

Summary of our Business Outlook

For fiscal year 2020, the Company currently expects its GAAP financial outlook to be as follows:

We expect total revenue to be in a range of approximately $705 million to $735 million; this compares to previous guidance of $650 million to $725 million.

We expect GAAP net income to be in a range of approximately $140 million to $157 million; this compares to previous guidance of $79 million to $122 million.

We expect GAAP net income per fully diluted share to be in a range of approximately $7.30 to $8.27; this compares to previous guidance of $3.93 to $6.70.

We expect our 2020 effective tax rate to be approximately 12%; this compares to previous guidance of 28%.

The above GAAP amounts, adjusted as detailed below, result in the following non-GAAP financial outlook:

We expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $230 million to $250 million; this compares to previous guidance of $180 million to $240 million.

We expect non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share to be in a range of approximately $10.35 to $11.35; this compares to previous guidance of $6.25 to $9.25.

Detailed Discussion of our Business Outlook

As noted above, for 2020, the Company currently expects total revenue to be in a range of approximately $705 million to $735 million; this compares to previous guidance of $650 million to $725 million.

Also, for 2020, the Company currently expects GAAP net income to be in a range of approximately $140 million to $157 million; this compares to previous guidance of $79 million to $122 million.

The expected GAAP net income range includes depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $26 million, stock-based compensation expense of approximately $44 million, interest and other expense, net of approximately $1 million, and income tax expense of approximately $19 million to $21 million. Excluding the depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, interest and other expense, net and income tax expense, we expect non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $230 million to $250 million; this compares to previous guidance of $180 million to $240 million.

The following table is provided to facilitate a reconciliation of 2020 expected non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to expected GAAP net income:

Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance All amounts in millions Low End of Range High End of Range GAAP net income $139.5 $157.1 Adjustments to reconcile adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense $44.0 $44.0 Depreciation and amortization expense $26.0 $26.0 Interest and other expense (income), net $1.4 $1.4 Income tax expense $19.0 $21.4 Total adjustments excluded from adjusted EBITDA $90.5 $92.9 Adjusted EBITDA $230.0 $250.0

As noted above, for 2020, the Company currently expects GAAP net income per fully diluted share to be in a range of approximately $7.30 to $8.27; this compares to previous guidance of $3.93 to $6.70. The expected GAAP net income per fully diluted share range includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $44 million, non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles expense of approximately $22 million, and non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs of approximately $0.4 million. Excluding the stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles expense, and amortization of debt issuance costs, and including higher expected non-GAAP income taxes of approximately $8 million from the expected tax effects of these adjustments at an assumed 12% effective full-year tax rate, we expect non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share to be in a range of $10.35 to $11.35; this compares to previous guidance of $6.25 to $9.25.

The following table is provided to facilitate a reconciliation of 2020 expected non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share to expected GAAP net income per fully diluted share:

Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance All amounts in millions except percentages and per share data Low End of Range High End of Range GAAP net income per fully diluted share $7.30 $8.27 Adjustments to reconcile non-GAAP to GAAP: Stock-based compensation expense $44.0 $44.0 Amortization of acquired intangibles $22.0 $22.0 Amortization of debt issuance costs $0.4 $0.4 Total adjustments excluded from non-GAAP $66.4 $66.4 Projected effective tax rate 12.0% 12.0% Increased tax expense from non-GAAP adjustments $8.0 $8.0 Total tax affected adjustments excluded from non-GAAP $58.4 $58.4 Fully diluted shares 19.1 19.0 Total adjustments excluded from non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share $3.05 $3.08 Non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share $10.35 $11.35

This business outlook does not include the impact from potential future acquisitions, including acquisition costs or related financings, or unanticipated events. This business outlook also does not include the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, or other geopolitical events, such as trade negotiations or Brexit. This business outlook also does not include the impact of employee stock option exercises and any associated tax effects. This business outlook and the related assumptions are forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor statement contained at the end of this press release, and reflect our views of current and future market conditions as of the date of this press release. Ranges reflect our business assumptions, but actual results could fall outside the ranges presented. Only a few of our assumptions underlying our guidance are disclosed above, and our actual results will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control or ability to predict. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our guidance are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance and some of them will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, our actual future results can be expected to differ from our expectations, and those differences could be material, as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements,” below. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our business outlook or other forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Metrics and Conference Call

2020 Company metrics, updated to include the third quarter, is available at https://investor.stamps.com (in the subsection “Investor Metrics” under the dropdown menu “Financial Info”). These metrics are not incorporated into this press release.

The Stamps.com financial results conference call will be webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at https://investor.stamps.com. The Company plans to discuss its business outlook during the conference call. Following the conclusion of the webcast, a replay of the call will be available at the same website.

About Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine and MetaPack

Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers, including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine and MetaPack. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

Endicia is a leading brand for high volume shipping technologies and services for U.S. Postal Service shipping. Under this brand we offer solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully. Our Endicia branded solutions also provide seamless access to USPS shipping services through integrations with partner applications.

ShipStation is a leading web-based shipping solution that helps e-commerce retailers import, organize, process, package, and ship their orders quickly and easily from any web browser. ShipStation features the most integrations of any e-commerce web-based solution with more than 350 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers, and fulfillment services. Integration partners include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, Square, Shopify, BigCommerce, Volusion, Magento, Squarespace, and carriers such as USPS, UPS, FedEx and DHL. ShipStation has sophisticated automation features such as automated order importing, custom hierarchical rules, product profiles, and fulfillment solutions that enable its customers to complete their orders, wherever they sell, and however they ship.

ShipWorks is a leading brand for client-based shipping solutions that help high volume shippers import, organize, process, fulfill, and ship their orders quickly and easily from any standard PC. With integrations to more than 100 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers, and fulfillment services, ShipWorks has the most integrations of any high-volume client shipping solution. Package carriers include USPS, UPS, FedEx, DHL, OnTrac and many more. Marketplace and shopping cart integrations include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, BigCommerce, Volusion, ChannelAdvisor, Magento, and many more. ShipWorks has sophisticated automation features such as a custom rules engine, automated order importing, automatic product profile detection, and fulfillment automation, which enable high volume shippers to complete their orders quickly and efficiently.

ShippingEasy provides a single platform for e-commerce merchants to automate order imports and shipping, manage inventory, and increase sales through customer email marketing and online reviews. Powerful integrations with leading online channels such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce and many others allow merchants to manage orders from everywhere they sell all in one place. The inclusion of email marketing and inventory management solutions plus award-winning support from real humans via phone, email, and chat lets online merchants streamline their businesses and increase orders through a single integrated platform that provides more than best-in-class shipping solutions.

ShipEngine offers a multi-carrier shipping platform for e-commerce stores, logistics and warehouse providers, systems integrators, e-commerce application integrators, and new application developers. ShipEngine APIs enable developers to build custom workflows within their own platforms and streamline the e-commerce fulfillment process with real-time label generation, rate quoting, parcel tracking, and address validation. ShipEngine supports more than 30 different carriers and includes integrations with leading e-commerce service providers, shopping carts, and marketplaces.

MetaPack helps e-commerce and delivery professionals to meet with the consumer’s growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. MetaPack’s SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalog of more than 400 carriers and 4,500 services available that span every country in the world.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated balance sheets and consolidated statements of income presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP adjusted income, non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share and adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s financial performance and prospects for the future and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures, which: (1) exclude certain non-cash items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, amortization of debt issuance costs, and contingent consideration charges; (2) exclude certain expenses and gains such as acquisition related expenses, litigation settlement expenses, executive consulting expenses, and insurance proceeds; and (3) include income tax adjustments, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be reflective of our underlying operating performance.

Non-GAAP adjusted income is calculated as GAAP net income plus the cumulative impact of the adjustments outlined in the paragraph immediately above.

Non-GAAP adjusted income per fully diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP adjusted income divided by fully diluted shares.

Non-GAAP income tax expense for the first, second and third quarters of our fiscal year are calculated by multiplying the projected annual effective tax rate in that quarter by the non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes for the quarter. Among other things, the projected annual effective tax rate does not reflect potential future employee option exercises in the remaining quarters of the fiscal year due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting employee option exercises. The projected annual effective tax rate also considers other factors including the Company’s tax structure and its tax positions in various jurisdictions where the Company operates. The actual annual effective tax rate realized for the fiscal year could differ materially from our projected annual effective tax rate used in the first, second and third quarters.

Non-GAAP income tax expense for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year is calculated by multiplying the actual effective tax rate for the fiscal year by the non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes for the fiscal year and subtracting the non-GAAP income tax expense or benefit reported in the first, second and third quarters. As a result, the fourth quarter reflects the tax impact of reconciling the first, second and third quarter projected annual effective rates to the actual effective tax rate for the fiscal year.

The projected non-GAAP full-year tax rate for 2020 is 12%. The decrease in our estimated effective tax rate for 2020 was primarily driven by an increase in projected pre-tax book income and employee stock option exercises.

Adjusted EBITDA as calculated in this press release represents earnings before interest and other expense, net, interest and other income, net, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization and excludes certain items, such as stock-based compensation expense.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables of this press release.

The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, enhance the comparability of operating results against prior periods and allow for greater transparency of operating results. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, compensation and planning decisions. The Company believes non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management and investors in comparing the Company’s financial performance to that of prior periods as well as in performing trend analysis over time.

Share Repurchase Timing

The timing of share repurchases, if any, and the number of shares to be bought at any one time will depend on factors including market conditions and the Company’s compliance with the covenants in its Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. Share repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in negotiated transactions at the Company's discretion in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's purchase of any of its shares may be subject to limitations imposed on such purchases by applicable securities laws and regulations and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and may relate to future events or the Company’s anticipated results, business strategies or capital requirements, among other things, all of which involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as “assumes,” “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may” or other similar expressions, and include statements that refer to future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, include (i) the Company’s ability to monetize its customers’ transactions with carriers, including uncertainties regarding the duration, renegotiation and ultimate impact of existing and potential future arrangements with carriers and partners and our success in implementing our strategy over the long term, (ii) the significant and unprecedented uncertainty regarding the business and economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (as well as the impact of efforts of governments, businesses and individuals to mitigate the effects of such pandemic) on the Company, its customers, its carrier and integration partners and the global economy, which makes it particularly difficult to predict the nature and extent of impacts on demand for our products and services, making our business outlook subject to considerable uncertainty, (iii) the Company's ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of its past or future strategic acquisitions or investments, (iv) the Company’s ability to diversify its relationships with carriers, (v) the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and geopolitical risks, and (vi) other important factors that are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by Stamps.com, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports), and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting our investors relations website at www.stamps.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Stamps.com undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Trademarks

Stamps.com, the Stamps.com logo, Endicia, MetaPack, PhotoStamps, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipStation and ShipWorks are registered trademarks of Stamps.com Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands and names used in this release are the property of their respective owners.

STAMPS.COM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data: unaudited) Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Service $ 183,779 $ 124,643 $ 509,905 $ 375,979 Product 5,816 5,116 18,599 15,306 Insurance 4,322 3,106 11,598 9,871 Customized postage* - 3,307 11,891 9,792 Total revenues 193,917 136,172 551,993 410,948 Cost of revenues: Service 41,998 34,040 115,990 98,727 Product 1,954 1,602 6,103 4,824 Customized postage* - 2,560 10,000 7,431 Total cost of revenues 43,952 38,202 132,093 110,982 Gross profit 149,965 97,970 419,900 299,966 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 41,748 33,058 120,636 99,181 Research and development 24,739 20,281 68,946 56,725 General and administrative 28,856 28,980 90,339 82,743 Total operating expenses 95,343 82,319 279,921 238,649 Income from operations 54,622 15,651 139,979 61,317 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net (67 ) (38 ) (238 ) (285 ) Interest expense (96 ) (589 ) (1,019 ) (1,948 ) Interest income and other income (loss), net 27 53 59 170 Income before income taxes 54,486 15,077 138,781 59,254 Income tax (benefit) expense (9,485 ) 5,929 6,590 20,359 Net income $ 63,971 $ 9,148 $ 132,191 $ 38,895 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.59 $ 0.53 $ 7.61 $ 2.24 Diluted $ 3.30 $ 0.52 $ 7.02 $ 2.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 17,826 17,144 17,376 17,326 Diluted 19,406 17,441 18,842 17,753 *The customized postage program was eliminated by the United States Postal Service effective June 16, 2020. As a result, the Company does not expect material customized postage revenue or cost of revenue after June 2020.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 389,618 $ 156,307 Accounts receivable, net 60,220 74,898 Current income taxes 17,696 300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,277 43,178 Property and equipment, net 33,008 32,983 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 506,716 529,603 Deferred income taxes, net 27,056 27,056 Other assets 105,795 38,171 Total assets $ 1,210,386 $ 902,496 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and other liabilities 280,693 167,213 Debt, net of debt issuance costs - 50,188 Deferred income taxes, net 11,159 11,455 Deferred revenue 9,895 8,015 Total liabilities 301,747 236,871 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 57 56 Additional paid-in capital 1,249,420 1,098,426 Treasury stock (627,360 ) (593,511 ) Retained earnings 283,132 150,941 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,390 9,713 Total stockholders' equity 908,639 665,625 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,210,386 902,496

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006042/en/