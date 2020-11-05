 

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today reported net income of $535.2 million for the third quarter of 2020, or $7.03 per share on a diluted basis, on revenue of $1.1 billion. Book value per share increased to $41.67 from $34.26 at June 30, 2020.

PFSI’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on November 25, 2020, to common stockholders of record as of November 16, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Pretax income was $728.3 million, up 52 percent from the prior quarter and 338 percent from the third quarter of 2019
    • Increase from a record second quarter, driven by higher income in both production and servicing
    • Issued $500 million of 5.375% Senior Unsecured Notes; issued an additional $150 million after quarter end
    • Repurchased approximately 118,000 shares of PFSI’s common stock for an approximate cost of $6.9 million
  • Production segment pretax income was $613.3 million, up 14 percent from the prior quarter and 242 percent from the third quarter of 2019, driven by continued growth in direct lending and strong performance across all channels
    • Direct lending interest rate lock commitments (IRLCs) were $16.4 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), up 26 percent from the prior quarter and 153 percent from the third quarter of 2019
      • $10.9 billion in UPB of IRLCs in the consumer direct channel; $5.5 billion in UPB of IRLCs in the broker direct channel
    • Government correspondent IRLCs totaled $20.2 billion in UPB, up 56 percent from the prior quarter and 27 percent from the third quarter of 2019
    • Total loan acquisitions and originations were $54.2 billion in UPB, up 44 percent from the prior quarter and 55 percent from the third quarter of 2019
    • Correspondent acquisitions of conventional loans fulfilled for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) were $27.4 billion in UPB, up 45 percent from the prior quarter and 64 percent from the third quarter of 2019
  • Servicing segment pretax income was $111.7 million, versus pretax losses of $62.4 million in the prior quarter and $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2019
    • Pretax income excluding valuation-related items was $179.5 million, up 107 percent from the prior quarter and 612 percent from the third quarter of 2019, driven primarily by loss mitigation activities related to COVID-19
      • $37.0 million in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) fair value losses and $9.7 million in hedging and other gains; net impact on pretax income related to these items was $(27.4) million and on earnings per share was $(0.26)
      • Valuation-related items also included a $40.5 million provision for credit losses on active loans related to COVID-19
    • Servicing portfolio grew to $401.9 billion in UPB, up 4 percent from June 30, 2020 and 15 percent from September 30, 2019, driven by large production volumes offsetting elevated prepayment activity
  • Investment Management segment pretax income was $3.3 million, down from $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2019
    • Net assets under management (AUM) were $2.3 billion, up 2 percent from June 30, 2020
    • Revenue of $9.8 million, down from $10.5 million in the prior quarter which included gains related to PMT shares owned by PFSI

“PennyMac Financial again delivered record earnings in the third quarter, driven by increases in income from both our production and servicing segments,” said President and CEO David Spector. “Record production income resulted from outstanding performance across all channels and continued growth in our higher-margin consumer and broker direct lending channels. We continue to add capacity for further growth and now have more than 6,000 PennyMac employees throughout our operations across the country. Our servicing portfolio grew to over $400 billion in UPB thanks to our record production volumes which more than offset elevated prepayment speeds, and servicing made a significant contribution to the company's earnings driven by COVID-related loss mitigation activities.”

The following table presents the contributions of PennyMac Financial’s segments to pretax income:

Quarter ended September 30, 2020
Mortgage Banking Investment
Management
Production Servicing Total Total
(in thousands)
Revenue
Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value

$

700,830

$

154,439

 

$

855,269

 

$

-

 

$

855,269

 

Loan origination fees

 

75,572

 

-

 

 

75,572

 

 

-

 

 

75,572

 

Fulfillment fees from PMT

 

54,839

 

-

 

 

54,839

 

 

-

 

 

54,839

 

Net loan servicing fees

 

-

 

132,807

 

 

132,807

 

 

-

 

 

132,807

 

Management fees

 

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

8,508

 

 

8,508

 

Net interest income (expense):
Interest income

 

26,050

 

26,902

 

 

52,952

 

 

-

 

 

52,952

 

Interest expense

 

18,325

 

44,850

 

 

63,175

 

 

4

 

 

63,179

 

 

7,725

 

(17,948

)

 

(10,223

)

 

(4

)

 

(10,227

)

Other

 

132

 

1,802

 

 

1,934

 

 

1,290

 

 

3,224

 

Total net revenue

 

839,098

 

271,100

 

 

1,110,198

 

 

9,794

 

 

1,119,992

 

Expenses

 

225,817

 

159,407

 

 

385,224

 

 

6,477

 

 

391,701

 

Pretax income

$

613,281

$

111,693

 

$

724,974

 

$

3,317

 

$

728,291

 

 

Production Segment

The Production segment includes the correspondent acquisition of newly originated government-insured mortgage loans for PennyMac Financial’s own account, fulfillment services on behalf of PMT and direct lending through the consumer direct and broker direct channels, including the underwriting and acquisition of loans from correspondent sellers on a non-delegated basis.

PennyMac Financial’s loan production activity for the quarter totaled $54.2 billion in UPB, $26.8 billion of which was for its own account, and $27.4 billion of which was fee-based fulfillment activity for PMT. Correspondent government and direct lending IRLCs totaled $36.6 billion in UPB, up 41 percent from the prior quarter and 63 percent from the third quarter of 2019.

Production segment pretax income was $613.3 million, up 14 percent from the prior quarter and 242 percent from the third quarter of 2019. Production revenue totaled $839.1 million, up 14 percent from the prior quarter and 166 percent from the third quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven by an $81.1 million increase in net gains on loans held for sale as a result of volume growth in all production channels, somewhat offset by decreases in margins from peak levels in the prior quarter, and a $16.6 million increase in loan origination fees driven by record volumes.

The components of net gains on loans held for sale are detailed in the following table:

Quarter ended
September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
(in thousands)
Receipt of MSRs and recognition of MSLs in loan sale transactions

$

245,946

 

$

225,534

 

$

227,256

 

Mortgage servicing rights recapture payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

(9,776

)

 

(5,662

)

 

(1,896

)

Provision of liability for representations and warranties, net

 

(2,746

)

 

(2,919

)

 

(1,333

)

Cash investment (1)

 

533,292

 

 

275,473

 

 

(108,408

)

Fair value changes of pipeline, inventory and hedges

 

88,553

 

 

189,747

 

 

120,113

 

Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale

$

855,269

 

$

682,173

 

$

235,732

 

Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale by segment:
Production

$

700,830

 

$

619,728

 

$

216,132

 

Servicing

$

154,439

 

$

62,445

 

$

19,600

 

(1) Net of cash hedging results

PennyMac Financial performs fulfillment services for conventional conforming and jumbo loans acquired by PMT from non-affiliates in its correspondent production business. These services include, but are not limited to, marketing, relationship management, correspondent seller approval and monitoring, loan file review, underwriting, pricing, hedging and activities related to the subsequent sale and securitization of loans in the secondary mortgage markets for PMT.

Fees earned from the fulfillment of correspondent loans on behalf of PMT totaled $54.8 million in the third quarter, up 4 percent from the prior quarter and up 21 percent from the third quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter increase in fulfillment fee revenue was driven primarily by a 45 percent increase in acquisition volumes by PMT offset by a decrease in the weighted average fulfillment fee rate to 20 basis points from 28 basis points in the prior quarter. The fulfillment fee rate decrease was related to the implementation of updated intercompany agreements between PFSI and PMT in the third quarter.

Net interest income totaled $7.7 million, up from $6.6 million in the prior quarter and $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Production segment expenses were $225.8 million, up 13 percent from the prior quarter and 66 percent from the third quarter of 2019, as a result of the increase in volumes across all channels.

Servicing Segment

The Servicing segment includes income from owned MSRs, subservicing and special servicing activities. Servicing segment pretax income was $111.7 million, versus a pretax loss of $62.4 million in the prior quarter and a pretax loss of $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Servicing segment net revenues totaled $271.1 million, up 273 percent from the prior quarter and 148 percent from the third quarter of 2019, driven by increases in net loan servicing fees and net gains on loans held for sale at fair value.

Revenue from net loan servicing fees totaled $132.8 million, up from $22.3 million in the prior quarter, as a result of lower net valuation related losses. Revenue from net loan servicing fees included $250.4 million in servicing fees, reduced by $90.2 million from the realization of MSR cash flows. Net valuation-related losses totaled $27.4 million, and included MSR fair value losses of $37.0 million, and hedging and other gains of $9.7 million.

The following table presents a breakdown of net loan servicing fees:

Quarter ended
September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
(in thousands)
Loan servicing fees (1)

$

250,368

 

$

243,254

 

$

224,949

 

Changes in fair value of MSRs and MSLs resulting from:
Realization of cash flows

 

(90,187

)

 

(97,435

)

 

(117,220

)

Change in fair value inputs

 

(37,030

)

 

(108,354

)

 

(295,510

)

Change in fair value of excess servicing spread financing

 

3,135

 

 

636

 

 

3,864

 

Hedging gains (losses)

 

6,521

 

 

(15,764

)

 

250,146

 

Net change in fair value of MSRs and MSLs

 

(117,561

)

 

(220,917

)

 

(158,720

)

Net loan servicing fees

$

132,807

 

$

22,337

 

$

66,229

 

 
(1) Includes contractually-specified servicing fees

Servicing segment revenue included $154.4 million in net gains on loans held for sale related to reperforming government-insured and guaranteed loans, up significantly from $62.4 million in the prior quarter and $19.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, as a result of loss mitigation activity on loans emerging from forbearance. These previously delinquent loans were purchased out of Ginnie Mae securitizations and brought back to performing status through PennyMac Financial’s successful servicing efforts, primarily through loan modifications or FHA Partial Claims. With respect to the FHA Partial Claims, the reperforming loans must remain current for a minimum of six months to be eligible for resecuritization. Net interest expense totaled $17.9 million, versus net interest expense of $12.4 million in the prior quarter and net interest income of $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Interest income was $26.9 million, down from $28.1 million in the prior quarter, driven by lower income related to custodial deposit balances as earnings rates decreased. Interest expense was $44.9 million, up from $40.6 million in the prior quarter driven by the financing of increased balances of loans purchased out of Ginnie Mae securitizations.

Servicing segment expenses totaled $159.4 million, up 18 percent from the prior quarter driven by higher operational expenses and provisions for credit losses due to COVID-related delinquencies.

The total servicing portfolio grew to $401.9 billion in UPB at September 30, 2020, an increase of 4 percent from June 30, 2020 and 15 percent from September 30, 2019. PennyMac Financial subservices and conducts special servicing for $156.5 billion in UPB, an increase of 6 percent from June 30, 2020 and 30 percent from September 30, 2019. PennyMac Financial’s owned MSR portfolio grew to $245.4 billion in UPB, an increase of 2 percent from June 30, 2020 and 8 percent from September 30, 2019.

The table below details PennyMac Financial’s servicing portfolio UPB:

September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
(in thousands)
Prime servicing:
Owned
Mortgage servicing rights
Originated

$

187,134,080

$

180,277,670

$

157,437,101

Acquisitions

 

47,716,917

 

53,530,059

 

63,778,892

 

234,850,997

 

233,807,729

 

221,215,993

Mortgage servicing liabilities

 

1,799,562

 

2,130,520

 

2,327,687

Loans held for sale

 

8,749,673

 

4,672,171

 

4,323,252

 

245,400,232

 

240,610,420

 

227,866,932

Subserviced for PMT

 

156,425,439

 

147,612,389

 

120,460,120

Total prime servicing

 

401,825,671

 

388,222,809

 

348,327,052

Special servicing - subserviced for PMT

 

71,129

 

83,066

 

147,956

Total loans serviced

$

401,896,800

$

388,305,875

$

348,475,008

 
Loans serviced:
Owned
Mortgage servicing rights

$

234,850,997

$

233,807,729

$

221,215,993

Mortgage servicing liabilities

 

1,799,562

 

2,130,520

 

2,327,687

Loans held for sale

 

8,749,673

 

4,672,171

 

4,323,252

 

245,400,232

 

240,610,420

 

227,866,932

Subserviced

 

156,496,568

 

147,695,455

 

120,608,076

Total loans serviced

$

401,896,800

$

388,305,875

$

348,475,008

Investment Management Segment

PennyMac Financial manages PMT for which it earns base management fees and may earn incentive compensation. Net AUM were $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, up 2 percent from June 30, 2020, due to an increase in PMT’s book value primarily driven by strong results in its Correspondent Production segment and income from its government-sponsored enterprise credit risk transfer investments.

Pretax income for the Investment Management segment was $3.3 million, down from $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Management fees, which include base management and performance incentive fees from PMT were $8.5 million, up from $8.3 million in the prior quarter and down from $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Base management fees were $8.5 million, up from $8.3 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, as a result of higher AUM. Performance-based incentive fees were not earned in the third quarter and are not expected to be earned for some time due to the impact of PMT’s loss in the first quarter of 2020.

The following table presents a breakdown of management fees:

Quarter ended
September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
(in thousands)
Management fees:
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Base

$

8,508

$

8,288

$

7,914

Performance incentive

 

-

 

-

 

2,184

Total management fees

$

8,508

$

8,288

$

10,098

 
Net assets of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

$

2,281,266

$

2,235,277

$

2,219,611

Investment Management segment expenses totaled $6.5 million, up 11 percent from the prior quarter and down 5 percent from the third quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Expenses

Total expenses were $391.7 million, up 15 percent from the prior quarter and 45 percent from the third quarter of 2019, driven by higher volumes of activity in the production segment and higher delinquency-related activity and provisions for credit losses in the servicing segment.

Mr. Spector concluded, “PennyMac Financial has a long track record of consistent profitability and value creation throughout its history, including more than seven years as a public company. Our leading loan production business, historically oriented to the purchase market, and our servicing portfolio of nearly 1.9 million customers position the company to succeed across different market environments. The expected growth in direct lending and continued loss mitigation activities in our servicing business are positive trends driving PFSI’s success. So while the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, we expect PennyMac Financial’s exceptional financial performance to persist through 2021.”

Management’s slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.pennymacfinancial.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $170 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the third largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of September 30, 2020, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $401.9 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten servicer of loans in the nation.

Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, the recently completed corporate reorganization, the expected benefits and market and financial impact of the reorganization and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promise,” “plan,” and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: our exposure to risks of loss and disruptions in operations resulting from adverse weather conditions, man-made or natural disasters, climate change and pandemics such as COVID-19; the continually changing federal, state and local laws and regulations applicable to the highly regulated industry in which we operate; lawsuits or governmental actions that may result from any noncompliance with the laws and regulations applicable to our businesses; the mortgage lending and servicing-related regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its enforcement of these regulations; our dependence on U.S. government‑sponsored entities and changes in their current roles or their guarantees or guidelines; changes to government mortgage modification programs; the licensing and operational requirements of states and other jurisdictions applicable to the Company’s businesses, to which our bank competitors are not subject; foreclosure delays and changes in foreclosure practices; changes in macroeconomic and U.S. real estate market conditions; difficulties inherent in growing loan production volume; difficulties inherent in adjusting the size of our operations to reflect changes in business levels; purchase opportunities for mortgage servicing rights and our success in winning bids; changes in prevailing interest rates; expected discontinuation of LIBOR; increases in loan delinquencies and defaults; our reliance on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) as a significant source of financing for, and revenue related to, our mortgage banking business; maintaining sufficient capital and liquidity to support business growth including compliance with financial covenants; our obligation to indemnify third‑party purchasers or repurchase loans if loans that we originate, acquire, service or assist in the fulfillment of, fail to meet certain criteria or characteristics or under other circumstances; our obligation to indemnify PMT if its services fail to meet certain criteria or characteristics or under other circumstances; decreases in the returns on the assets that we select and manage for our clients, and our resulting management and incentive fees; the extensive amount of regulation applicable to our investment management segment; conflicts of interest in allocating our services and investment opportunities among us and our advised entities; the effect of public opinion on our reputation; our recent growth; our ability to effectively identify, manage, monitor and mitigate financial risks; our initiation of new business activities or investment strategies or expansion of existing business activities or investment strategies; our ability to detect misconduct and fraud; our ability to mitigate cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents; our ability to pay dividends to our stockholders; and our organizational structure and certain requirements in our charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as pretax income excluding valuation items that provide a meaningful perspective on the Company’s business results since the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. Non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
(in thousands, except share amounts)
ASSETS
Cash

$

529,166

$

910,257

$

201,268

Short-term investments at fair value

 

102,136

 

7,746

 

90,663

Loans held for sale at fair value

 

9,126,172

 

4,918,253

 

4,522,971

Assets purchased from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust under agreements to resell pledged to creditors

 

86,958

 

90,101

 

107,678

Derivative assets

 

578,254

 

400,302

 

232,948

Servicing advances, net

 

393,654

 

282,285

 

271,501

Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at fair value

 

991

 

1,310

 

1,667

Mortgage servicing rights

 

2,333,821

 

2,213,539

 

2,556,253

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

72,133

 

73,571

 

53,384

Receivable from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

122,478

 

44,329

 

39,744

Loans eligible for repurchase

 

17,183,873

 

13,762,157

 

892,631

Other

 

651,229

 

522,625

 

332,491

Total assets

$

31,180,865

$

23,226,475

$

9,303,199

 
LIABILITIES
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase

$

7,259,188

$

3,759,315

$

3,538,889

Mortgage loan participation and sale agreements

 

535,063

 

536,395

 

514,625

Notes payable secured by mortgage servicing assets

 

1,295,143

 

1,294,949

 

1,293,625

Unsecured senior notes

 

492,358

 

-

 

-

Obligations under capital lease

 

13,957

 

16,749

 

23,881

Excess servicing spread financing payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at fair value

 

142,990

 

151,206

 

183,141

Derivative liabilities

 

24,537

 

21,154

 

14,035

Operating lease liabilities

 

92,005

 

93,605

 

72,160

Mortgage servicing liabilities at fair value

 

31,698

 

29,858

 

34,294

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

278,403

 

216,399

 

215,379

Payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

77,136

 

56,558

 

61,862

Payable to exchanged Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC unitholders under tax receivable agreement

 

35,784

 

46,158

 

46,537

Income taxes payable

 

673,149

 

736,870

 

480,559

Liability for loans eligible for repurchase

 

17,183,873

 

13,762,157

 

892,631

Liability for losses under representations and warranties

 

28,504

 

25,909

 

19,968

Total liabilities

 

28,163,788

 

20,747,282

 

7,391,586

 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock—authorized 200,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value; issued and outstanding 72,400,490, 72,358,167, and 78,434,556 shares, respectively

 

7

 

7

 

8

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,116,428

 

1,113,412

 

1,328,166

Retained earnings

 

1,900,642

 

1,365,774

 

583,439

Total stockholders' equity

 

3,017,077

 

2,479,193

 

1,911,613

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

31,180,865

$

23,226,475

$

9,303,199

 

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Quarter ended
September 30,
2020 		June 30,
2020 		September 30,
2019
(in thousands, except earnings per share)
Revenue
Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value

$

855,269

 

$

682,173

 

$

235,732

 

Loan origination fees

 

75,572

 

 

58,948

 

 

49,434

 

Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

54,839

 

 

52,815

 

 

45,149

 

Net loan servicing fees:
Loan servicing fees

 

250,368

 

 

243,254

 

 

224,949

 

Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, mortgage servicing liabilities and excess servicing spread financing

 

(124,082

)

 

(205,153

)

 

(408,866

)

Hedging results

 

6,521

 

 

(15,764

)

 

250,146

 

Net loan servicing fees

 

132,807

 

 

22,337

 

 

66,229

 

Net interest (expense) income:
Interest income

 

52,952

 

 

47,318

 

 

83,452

 

Interest expense

 

63,179

 

 

53,207

 

 

56,380

 

 

(10,227

)

 

(5,889

)

 

27,072

 

Management fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

8,508

 

 

8,288

 

 

10,098

 

Change in fair value of investment in and dividends received from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

 

(288

)

 

543

 

 

66

 

Results of real estate acquired in settlement of loans

 

1,214

 

 

296

 

 

188

 

Other

 

2,298

 

 

2,123

 

 

2,379

 

Total net revenue

 

1,119,992

 

 

821,634

 

 

436,347

 

Expenses
Compensation

 

202,440

 

 

179,886

 

 

141,132

 

Servicing

 

71,110

 

 

56,503

 

 

47,909

 

Loan origination

 

53,752

 

 

50,921

 

 

34,851

 

Technology

 

28,964

 

 

21,905

 

 

20,385

 

Professional services

 

18,307

 

 

12,500

 

 

9,682

 

Occupancy and equipment

 

8,491

 

 

8,293

 

 

7,257

 

Other

 

8,637

 

 

11,264

 

 

8,934

 

Total expenses

 

391,701

 

 

341,272

 

 

270,150

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

728,291

 

 

480,362

 

 

166,197

 

Provision for income taxes

 

193,131

 

 

127,685

 

 

44,724

 

Net income

$

535,160

 

$

352,677

 

$

121,473

 

Earnings per share
Basic

$

7.39

 

$

4.53

 

$

1.55

 

Diluted

$

7.03

 

$

4.39

 

$

1.51

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic

 

72,439

 

 

77,790

 

 

78,361

 

Diluted

 

76,138

 

 

80,424

 

 

80,382

 

Dividend declared per share

$

0.15

 

$

0.12

 

$

-

 

 

Disclaimer

