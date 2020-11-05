PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $93.3 million, or $0.94 per common share on a diluted basis for the third quarter of 2020, on net investment income of $221.0 million. PMT previously announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.40 per common share of beneficial interest, which was declared on September 23, 2020 and paid on October 30, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of October 15, 2020.

Financial results:

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $93.3 million, down from $458.4 million in the prior quarter Driven by strong Correspondent Production segment results and income from government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) credit risk transfer (CRT) investments



Book value per common share increased to $19.95 at September 30, 2020 from $19.39 at June 30, 2020

Other investment and financing highlights:

Record correspondent production volumes drove strong investment activity Conventional correspondent loan production totaled $27.4 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), up 45 percent from the prior quarter Added $265 million in new MSRs CRT deliveries totaled $1.8 billion in UPB resulting in a firm commitment to purchase $42million of new CRT securities



Repurchased approximately 492,000 common shares of PMT at a total cost of $8.3 million

Notable activity after quarter end:

CRT-6 settlement is expected in the fourth quarter for which PMT has arranged appropriate financing1

“PMT delivered strong earnings during the third quarter driven by record correspondent production volumes and income from its credit risk transfer investments,” said President and CEO David Spector. “Earnings per share again exceeded the quarterly dividend and as a result, book value per share increased to $19.95. Volumes in PMT’s market-leading correspondent production business increased substantially, driving strong segment earnings and new MSR investments totaling $265 million. PMT’s investments in credit risk transfer continued to benefit from the improvement in the market value for risk assets and elevated prepayment speeds. We remain focused on leveraging PMT’s market position, along with PennyMac Financial’s expertise and technology platform, to continue to deploy capital in attractive investments and deliver strong risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.”

[1] These transactions are subject to continuing due diligence and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance regarding the size of these transactions or that these transactions will be completed at all.

The following table presents the contributions of PMT’s segments, consisting of Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate:

Quarter ended September 30, 2020 Credit sensitive

stratgies Interest rate

sensitive strategies Correspondent

production Corporate Consolidated (in thousands) Net investment income (loss): Net gain (loss) on investments: CRT investments $ 60,952 $ - $ - $ - $ 60,952 Loans at fair value 193 - - - 193 Loans held by variable interest entity net of

asset-backed secured financing - 201 - - 201 Mortgage-backed securities - (37,873 ) - - (37,873 ) Hedging derivatives (1,134 ) (132 ) - - (1,266 ) Excess servicing spread investments - (2,610 ) - - (2,610 ) 60,011 (40,414 ) - - 19,597 Net loan servicing fees - 60,427 - - 60,427 Net gain on loans acquired for sale (3,934 ) - 102,356 - 98,422 Net interest (expense) income: Interest income 656 33,516 26,073 378 60,623 Interest expense 6,236 36,178 16,547 56 59,017 (5,580 ) (2,662 ) 9,526 322 1,606 Other income 2,321 - 38,640 - 40,961 52,818 17,351 150,522 322 221,013 Expenses: Loan fulfillment and servicing fees

payable to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 187 18,564 54,840 - 73,591 Management fees payable to

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - - - 8,508 8,508 Other 2,603 270 8,786 5,058 16,717 $ 2,790 $ 18,834 $ 63,626 $ 13,566 $ 98,816 Pretax income (loss) $ 50,028 $ (1,483 ) $ 86,896 $ (13,244 ) $ 122,197

Credit Sensitive Strategies Segment

The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment primarily includes results from CRT, and also includes distressed loans and non-Agency subordinated bonds. Pretax income for the segment was $50.0 million on net investment income of $52.8 million, versus pretax income of $458.8 million on net investment income of $460.0 million in the prior quarter.

Net gain on investments in the segment was $60.0 million, versus a net gain on investments of $472.3 million in the prior quarter.

Net gain on CRT investments for the quarter was $61.0 million, versus a net gain of $488.2 million in the prior quarter, and included $14.5 million in valuation-related gains reflecting a modest overall tightening of credit spreads and the impact of elevated prepayment speeds. Net gain on CRT investments also included $48.1 million in realized gains and carry, down from $63.8 million in the prior quarter. Recognized losses were $2.9 million, as the expected increases in realized losses due to impacts related to COVID-19 have yet to materialize.

In alignment with the Agencies’ wind down of front-end lender risk share transactions, CRT deliveries totaled $1.8 billion in UPB for the third quarter.

The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment also recorded a net loss on loans acquired for sale of $3.9 million, down from $7.6 million in the prior quarter. These amounts represent the recognition of the fair value of the firm commitment to acquire CRT securities for deliveries during the third quarter.

Net interest expense for the segment totaled $5.6 million, down from $7.7 million in the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $0.7 million, down from $1.1 million in the prior quarter, and interest expense totaled $6.2 million, down from $8.8 million in the prior quarter, driven primarily by a smaller CRT asset and lower short-term interest rates.

Segment expenses were $2.8 million, up from $1.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily related to distressed loans and real estate acquired in settlement of loans.

Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies Segment

The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment includes results from investments in MSRs, excess servicing spread (ESS), Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), non-Agency senior MBS and interest rate hedges. Pretax loss for the segment was $1.5 million on net investment income of $17.4 million, compared to a pretax loss of $117.5 million on net investment loss of $100.5 million in the prior quarter. The segment includes investments that typically have offsetting fair value exposures to changes in interest rates. For example, in a period with decreasing interest rates, MSRs and ESS typically decrease in fair value whereas Agency MBS typically increase in fair value.

The results in the Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment consist of net gains and losses on investments, net interest income and net loan servicing fees, as well as associated expenses.

Net loss on investments for the segment was $40.4 million, and consisted of $37.9 million of losses on MBS driven by elevated prepayments on premium MBS, $2.6 million of losses in the fair value of ESS investments, and $0.1 million of losses on hedging derivatives. Net loss on investments also included $0.2 million of gains on loans held by variable interest entity net of asset-backed secured financing.

Net loan servicing fees were $60.4 million, compared to a loss of $102.7 million in the prior quarter. Net loan servicing fees included servicing fees of $98.0 million, down 4 percent from the prior quarter primarily driven by higher delinquencies, and $18.7 million in other fees, reduced by $53.4 million in realization of MSR cash flows. Net loan servicing fees also included $13.1 million in fair value losses of MSRs, $1.0 million in related hedging gains, and $9.3 million of MSR recapture income from PFSI. PMT’s hedging activities are intended to manage the Company’s net exposure across all interest rate sensitive strategies, which include MSRs, ESS and MBS.

The following schedule details net loan servicing fees:

Quarter ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30 2019 (in thousands) From non-affiliates: Contractually specified(1) $ 98,027 $ 101,823 $ 76,377 Other fees 18,660 11,887 6,994 Effect of MSRs: Carried at fair value—change in fair value Realization of cashflows (53,418 ) (59,199 ) (55,673 ) Other (13,055 ) (111,649 ) (157,928 ) (66,473 ) (170,848 ) (213,601 ) Gains (losses) on hedging derivatives 962 (50,650 ) 133,921 (65,511 ) (221,498 ) (79,680 ) 51,176 (107,788 ) 3,691 From PFSI—MSR recapture income 9,251 5,128 1,468 Net loan servicing fees $ 60,427 $ (102,660 ) $ 5,159 (1) Includes contractually specified servicing fees, net of guarantee fees.

MSR and ESS valuation losses were primarily driven by expectations for increased prepayment activity in the future related to slightly lower mortgage interest rates. PMT benefited from higher recapture income from PFSI for elevated prepayments during the quarter. PMT generally benefits from recapture income when the prepayment of a loan underlying PMT’s MSR or ESS results from refinancing by PFSI.

Net interest expense for the segment was $2.7 million, compared to net interest expense of $14.5 million in the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $33.5 million, up from $23.6 million in the prior quarter, driven by reduced amortization of purchase premiums on Agency MBS. Interest expense totaled $36.2 million, down from $38.1 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by reduced financing expenses related to a smaller MBS portfolio.

Segment expenses were $18.8 million, up from $17.0 million in the prior quarter.

Correspondent Production Segment

PMT acquires newly originated loans from correspondent sellers and typically sells or securitizes the loans, resulting in current-period income and additions to its investments in MSRs and CRT related to a portion of its production. PMT’s Correspondent Production segment generated pretax income of $86.9 million, down from a record $139.6 million in the prior quarter.

Through its correspondent production activities, PMT acquired $44.3 billion in UPB of loans originated by nonaffiliates, up 48 percent from the prior quarter. Of total correspondent acquisitions, conventional conforming and jumbo acquisitions from nonaffiliates totaled $27.4 billion, and government-insured or guaranteed acquisitions totaled $17.0 billion, compared to $18.9 billion and $11.0 billion, respectively, in the prior quarter. Interest rate lock commitments on conventional loans were a record $34.4 billion, up from $24.8 billion in the prior quarter.

Segment revenues were $150.5 million, down from the prior quarter and included net gain on loans acquired for sale of $102.4 million, other income of $38.6 million, which primarily consists of volume-based origination fees, and net interest income of $9.5 million. Net gain on loans acquired for sale in the quarter decreased by $67.4 million from the prior quarter, as margins returned to more normalized levels after peaking early in the second quarter. Interest income was $26.1 million, up from $16.0 million in the prior quarter, and interest expense was $16.5 million, up from $13.5 million in the prior quarter, driven by higher volumes.

Segment expenses were $63.6 million, up from $58.0 million in the prior quarter, driven by the increase in production volumes and slightly offset by a lower weighted average fulfillment fee. The weighted average fulfillment fee rate in the third quarter was 20 basis points, down from 28 basis points in the prior quarter.

Corporate Segment

The Corporate segment includes interest income from cash and short-term investments, management fees, and corporate expenses.

Segment net investment income was $0.3 million, down from $1.2 million in the prior quarter.

Management fees were $8.5 million, up 3 percent from the prior quarter primarily driven by the increase in average shareholders’ equity versus the prior quarter.

Other segment expenses were $5.1 million, down from $5.7 million in the prior quarter.

Taxes

PMT recorded income tax expense of $22.7 million related to income in its taxable REIT subsidiary, up from $3.4 million in the prior quarter in which tax expense was reduced by release of a valuation allowance.

Management’s slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.pennymac-REIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company’s financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promise,” “plan,” and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: our exposure to risks of loss and disruptions in operations resulting from adverse weather conditions, man-made or natural disasters, climate change and pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact to our CRT agreements of increased borrower requests for forbearance under the CARES Act; changes in the Company’s investment objectives or investment or operational strategies, including any new lines of business or new products and services that may subject it to additional risks; volatility in the Company’s industry, the debt or equity markets, the general economy or the real estate finance and real estate markets specifically, whether the result of market events or otherwise; events or circumstances which undermine confidence in the financial and housing markets or otherwise have a broad impact on financial and housing markets, such as the sudden instability or collapse of large depository institutions or other significant corporations, terrorist attacks, natural or manmade disasters, or threatened or actual armed conflicts; changes in general business, economic, market, employment and domestic and international political conditions, or in consumer confidence and spending habits from those expected; declines in real estate or significant changes in U.S. housing prices or activity in the U.S. housing market; the availability of, and level of competition for, attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities in mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets that satisfy the Company’s investment objectives; the inherent difficulty in winning bids to acquire mortgage loans, and the Company’s success in doing so; the concentration of credit risks to which the Company is exposed; the degree and nature of the Company’s competition; the Company’s dependence on its manager and servicer, potential conflicts of interest with such entities and their affiliates, and the performance of such entities; changes in personnel and lack of availability of qualified personnel at its manager, servicer or their affiliates; the availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital; the adequacy of the Company’s cash reserves and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain the desired relationship between its financing and the interest rates and maturities of its assets; the timing and amount of cash flows, if any, from the Company’s investments; unanticipated increases or volatility in financing and other costs, including a rise in interest rates; the performance, financial condition and liquidity of borrowers; the ability of the Company’s servicer, which also provides the Company with fulfillment services, to approve and monitor correspondent sellers and underwrite loans to investor standards; incomplete or inaccurate information or documentation provided by customers or counterparties, or adverse changes in the financial condition of the Company’s customers and counterparties; the Company’s indemnification and repurchase obligations in connection with mortgage loans it purchases and later sells or securitizes; the quality and enforceability of the collateral documentation evidencing the Company’s ownership and rights in the assets in which it invests; increased rates of delinquency, default and/or decreased recovery rates on the Company’s investments; the performance of mortgage loans underlying mortgage-backed securities in which the Company retains credit risk; the Company’s ability to foreclose on its investments in a timely manner or at all; increased prepayments of the mortgages and other loans underlying the Company’s mortgage-backed securities or relating to the Company’s mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread and other investments; the degree to which the Company’s hedging strategies may or may not protect it from interest rate volatility; the effect of the accuracy of or changes in the estimates the Company makes about uncertainties, contingencies and asset and liability valuations when measuring and reporting upon the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; the Company’s ability to maintain appropriate internal control over financial reporting; technologies for loans and the Company’s ability to mitigate security risks and cyber intrusions; the Company’s ability to obtain and/or maintain licenses and other approvals in those jurisdictions where required to conduct its business; the Company’s ability to detect misconduct and fraud; the Company’s ability to comply with various federal, state and local laws and regulations that govern its business; developments in the secondary markets for the Company’s mortgage loan products; legislative and regulatory changes that impact the mortgage loan industry or housing market; changes in regulations or the occurrence of other events that impact the business, operations or prospects of government agencies such as the Government National Mortgage Association, the Federal Housing Administration or the Veterans Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or government-sponsored entities such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or such changes that increase the cost of doing business with such entities; the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its implementing regulations and regulatory agencies, and any other legislative and regulatory changes that impact the business, operations or governance of mortgage lenders and/or publicly-traded companies; the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its issued and future rules and the enforcement thereof; changes in government support of homeownership; changes in government or government-sponsored home affordability programs; limitations imposed on the Company’s business and its ability to satisfy complex rules for it to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and qualify for an exclusion from the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the ability of certain of the Company’s subsidiaries to qualify as REITs or as taxable REIT subsidiaries for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as applicable, and the Company’s ability and the ability of its subsidiaries to operate effectively within the limitations imposed by these rules; changes in governmental regulations, accounting treatment, tax rates and similar matters (including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs, or the exclusions from registration as an investment company); the Company’s ability to make distributions to its shareholders in the future; the Company’s failure to deal appropriately with issues that may give rise to reputational risk; and the Company’s organizational structure and certain requirements in its charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (in thousands except share amounts) ASSETS Cash $ 278,486 $ 346,007 $ 113,651 Short-term investments 81,624 273,592 74,895 Mortgage-backed securities at fair value 2,404,766 2,612,986 2,325,010 Loans acquired for sale at fair value 4,024,494 2,179,962 3,947,368 Loans at fair value 193,832 230,660 290,527 Excess servicing spread received from PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 142,990 151,206 183,141 Derivative and credit risk transfer strip assets 107,436 114,346 274,444 Firm commitment to purchase credit risk transfer securities at fair value - - 54,734 Real estate acquired in settlement of loans 35,697 43,559 79,201 Deposits securing credit risk transfer arrangements 1,417,792 1,666,449 2,044,250 Mortgage servicing rights 1,388,403 1,189,605 1,162,714 Servicing advances 46,897 38,254 32,057 Due from PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 18,872 3,458 4,993 Other 313,778 233,635 157,624 Total assets $ 10,455,067 $ 9,083,719 $ 10,744,609 LIABILITIES Assets sold under agreements to repurchase $ 5,439,835 $ 3,981,761 $ 6,355,476 Mortgage loan participation and sale agreements 79,721 93,117 - Exchangeable senior notes 196,058 195,333 249,269 Notes payable secured by credit risk transfer and mortgage servicing assets 1,602,389 1,810,845 1,361,142 Asset-backed financing of a variable interest entity at fair value 175,879 212,170 261,209 Interest-only security payable at fair value 12,940 14,981 24,729 Assets sold to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. under agreement to repurchase 86,958 90,101 107,678 Derivative and credit risk transfer strip liabilities at fair value 166,080 140,201 9,160 Firm commitment to purchase credit risk transfer securities at fair value 148,794 191,193 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 94,864 48,735 108,913 Due to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 122,478 44,329 39,744 Income taxes payable 33,164 15,451 - Liability for losses under representations and warranties 14,641 10,225 7,678 Total liabilities 8,173,801 6,848,442 8,524,998 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares of beneficial interest 299,707 299,707 299,707 Common shares of beneficial interest—authorized, 500,000,000

common shares of $0.01 par value; issued and outstanding 98,789,406,

99,275,258, and 90,345,127 common shares, respectively 988 993 903 Additional paid-in capital 2,111,854 2,119,577 1,901,852 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (131,283 ) (185,000 ) 17,149 Total shareholders' equity 2,281,266 2,235,277 2,219,611 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,455,067 $ 9,083,719 $ 10,744,609

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Quarterly Periods Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Investment Income Net gain on investments $ 19,597 $ 488,934 $ 45,789 Net loan servicing fees: From nonaffiliates Servicing fees 125,938 118,838 84,839 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (66,473 ) (170,848 ) (213,601 ) Hedging results 962 (50,650 ) 133,921 60,427 (102,660 ) 5,159 Net gain on loans acquired for sale 98,422 162,214 49,260 Loan origination fees 38,547 25,208 25,470 Interest income 60,623 40,812 87,801 Interest expense 59,017 61,048 84,229 Net interest income (expense) 1,606 (20,236 ) 3,572 Results of real estate acquired in settlement of loans 2,259 2,856 702 Other 155 2,005 808 Net investment income 221,013 558,321 130,760 Expenses Earned by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.: Loan fulfillment fees 54,839 52,815 45,149 Loan servicing fees 18,752 15,533 12,964 Management fees 8,508 8,288 10,098 Loan origination 7,234 4,468 4,328 Safekeeping 1,075 1,905 1,633 Professional services 1,554 1,492 1,430 Loan collection and liquidation 1,082 864 1,551 Compensation 1,039 1,200 1,644 Other 4,733 3,693 3,830 Total expenses 98,816 90,258 82,627 Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 122,197 468,063 48,133 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 22,650 3,443 (21,867 ) Net income 99,547 464,620 70,000 Dividends on preferred shares 6,234 6,235 6,234 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 93,313 $ 458,385 $ 63,766 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.94 $ 4.59 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 4.51 $ 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 99,227 99,689 84,367 Diluted 99,424 101,592 92,834 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.47

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006045/en/