Life Storage, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $37.1 million, or $0.78 per fully diluted common share.

Achieved adjusted funds from operations (“FFO”) (1) per fully diluted common share of $1.52, a 4.1% increase over the same period in 2019.

Increased same store revenue by 1.2% and same store net operating income ("NOI") (2) by 0.4%, year-over-year.

by 0.4%, year-over-year. Achieved 11 th straight quarter of less than 1% increase year-over-year growth of same store operating expense (excluding property taxes).

straight quarter of less than 1% increase year-over-year growth of same store operating expense (excluding property taxes). Acquired 25 stabilized stores from two of our joint ventures for a total valuation of $326.7 million.

Added 30 stores to the Company’s third-party management platform.

Completed a $400 million offering of 2.2% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030.

Bolstered Warehouse Anywhere’s ecommerce solution through a partnership with Deliverr, a leading technology-enabled fulfillment organization, with the build-out of a micro-fulfillment center in Las Vegas and a second planned in Chicago.

Joe Saffire, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We had a great quarter on many fronts. Our stores returned to positive top line revenue and NOI growth. We achieved record third quarter same store occupancy, up 290 basis points year-over-year at quarter end. We acquired 25 stores from two of our strategic joint venture partners and our acquisition pipeline remains robust. We added 30 stores to our third-party management platform as owners are drawn to our technology platforms and peer-leading same store performance. Our B2B platform, Warehouse Anywhere, achieved several positive customer pilot outcomes. And our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong and support our ability to execute on our strategic initiatives.”

COVID-19 PANDEMIC:

The COVID-19 global health crisis and related economic disruption has had an adverse effect on the Company’s year-to-date financial results in 2020. However, the Company experienced several positive trends in the third quarter and October, which include:

Same store move-ins were 11.0% higher and same store move-outs were 7.7% lower in the third quarter of 2020 than the same period last year, resulting in weighted average quarterly occupancy of 93.0% compared to 90.7% in the third quarter of 2019. Same store occupancy was 93.2% at both September 30, 2020 and October 31, 2020.

The impact of delayed auctions continued to decrease as auction activities have resumed in nearly all markets. Had normal auction activity occurred, the Company estimates same store occupancy would have been approximately 92.5% as of September 30, 2020 and 92.8% at October 31, 2020.

Cash collection rates have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $37.1 million or $0.78 per fully diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $140.0 million, or $2.99 per fully diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net income in the same quarter last year benefited from a $100.2 million gain on sale of storage facilities.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $1.49 per fully diluted common share compared to $1.46 for the same period last year. After adjusting for the $1.5 million impact of uninsured damages and customer reinsurance claims associated with hurricane damage in September 2020, adjusted FFO per fully diluted common share for the quarter was $1.52, compared to $1.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

OPERATIONS:

Same store revenues for the stabilized stores wholly owned by the Company since December 31, 2018 increased 1.2% from the third quarter of 2019. The increase resulted from the net impact of a 230 basis point increase in average occupancy and a 2.4% decline in realized rental rates.

Same store operating expenses increased 2.7% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period, the result of increased real estate taxes and internet marketing costs. The increases were offset by decreases in payroll and benefits, repair and maintenance, utilities, advertising, insurance and office and other operating expenses. This is the eighth straight quarter of declining payroll and benefits when comparing to the same period of the prior year. Same store NOI increased 0.4% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

The Company’s 2020 same store pool consists of the 515 stabilized stores wholly owned since December 31, 2018. Two stores that were damaged from hurricanes in September 2020 were removed from the same store pool in the third quarter. Twenty-two of the stores purchased through December 31, 2019 at certificate of occupancy or that were in the early stages of lease-up are not included, regardless of their current occupancies. The Company believes that occupancy levels achieved during the lease-up period, using discounted rates, are not truly indicative of a new store’s performance, and therefore do not result in a meaningful year-over-year comparison in future years. The Company will include such stores in its same store pool in the second year after the stores achieve 80% sustained occupancy using market rates and incentives.

PORTFOLIO TRANSACTIONS:

During the quarter, the Company acquired 25 stabilized stores in New Jersey (6), Ohio (6), Texas (5), Pennsylvania (4), Florida (3), and Georgia (1) for a total purchase price of $326.7 million. Seventeen of the properties were acquired from Sovran HHF Storage Holdings LLC, a joint venture in which the Company has a 20% common interest, and eight of the properties were acquired from Sovran HHF Storage Holdings II LLC, a joint venture in which the Company has a 15% common interest. The net investment to acquire the properties was $295.3 million.

During the third quarter, the Company entered into contracts to acquire three self-storage facilities in Missouri, New Jersey, and New York for an aggregate purchase price of $37.9 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company entered into contracts to acquire five self-storage facilities in Florida (2), South Carolina (2) and California (1) for an aggregate purchase price of $59.6 million. The purchases of these facilities are subject to customary conditions to closing, and there is no assurance that any of these facilities will be acquired.

THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT:

The Company continues to aggressively and profitably grow its third-party management platform. During the quarter, the Company added 30 stores. As of quarter end, the Company managed 317 facilities in total, including those in which it owns a minority interest.

FINANCIAL POSITION:

At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $110.2 million of cash on hand, and approximately $500 million available on its line of credit.

On September 23, 2020, the Company completed an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.2% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030. The proceeds were used to fund a portion of the 25-store portfolio acquisition noted above, for general corporate purposes and to fund the October 2020 repayment of a $100 million term note due August 2021 and a related $4.0 million make-whole expense.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company issued 1,285,546 shares of common stock under its continuous equity offering program at a weighted average issue price of $105.51 per share, generating net proceeds after expenses of $134.2 million.

Below are key financial ratios at September 30, 2020:

• Debt to Enterprise Value (at $105.27/share) 31.2% • Debt to Book Cost of Storage Facilities 44.4% • Debt to Recurring Annualized EBITDA 5.8x • Debt Service Coverage 4.3x

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND:

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, or $4.28 annualized. The dividend was paid on October 26, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 13, 2020.

YEAR 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE:

Continued uncertainties resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruption across the country and its impact on customer demand in individual markets, continue to make it challenging to provide an outlook and guidance with reasonable accuracy. However, the Company believes it is well positioned to continue to strengthen its share of the resilient self-storage markets it serves due to its disciplined business model and a strong balance sheet to support its strategic initiatives.

The Company will continue with suspension of quantitative guidance and revisit this practice next quarter.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

When used in this news release, the words “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the effect of competition from new self-storage facilities, which would cause rents and occupancy rates to decline; risks associated with the COVID-19 global health crisis or similar events, including but not limited to (i) the impact to the health of our employees and/or customers, (ii) the negative impacts to the economy and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, (iii) reducing or eliminating our ability to increase rents charged to our current or future customers, (iv) limiting our ability to collect rent from or evict past due customers, (v) we could see an increase in move-outs of longer-term customers due to the economic uncertainty and significant rise in unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 global health crisis which could lead to lower occupancies and reduced average rental rates as longer-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates, and (vi) potential negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity which could have a negative impact on our capital and growth plans; the Company’s ability to evaluate, finance and integrate acquired self-storage facilities into the Company’s existing business and operations; the Company’s ability to effectively compete in the industry in which it does business; the Company’s existing indebtedness may mature in an unfavorable credit environment, preventing refinancing or forcing refinancing of the indebtedness on terms that are not as favorable as the existing terms; interest rates may fluctuate, impacting costs associated with the Company’s outstanding floating rate debt; the Company’s ability to comply with debt covenants; any future ratings on the Company’s debt instruments; regional concentration of the Company’s business may subject it to economic downturns in the states of Florida and Texas; the Company’s reliance on its call center; and tax law changes that may change the taxability of future income.

CONFERENCE CALL:

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com.

Life Storage, Inc. Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Investment in storage facilities: Land $ 937,030 $ 884,235 Building, equipment and construction in progress 4,263,222 3,865,238 5,200,252 4,749,473 Less: accumulated depreciation (842,592 ) (756,333 ) Investment in storage facilities, net 4,357,660 3,993,140 Cash and cash equivalents 110,247 17,458 Accounts receivable 13,970 12,218 Receivable from joint ventures 3,223 1,302 Investment in joint ventures 143,633 154,984 Prepaid expenses 10,601 7,771 Intangible asset - in-place customer leases 5,685 2,910 Trade name 16,500 16,500 Other assets 27,536 26,681 Total Assets $ 4,689,055 $ 4,232,964 Liabilities Line of credit $ - $ 65,000 Term notes, net 2,254,783 1,858,271 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 107,980 103,942 Deferred revenue 16,204 11,699 Mortgages payable 34,352 34,851 Total Liabilities 2,413,319 2,073,763 Noncontrolling redeemable Operating Partnership Units at redemption value 25,848 26,307 Equity Common stock 482 467 Additional paid-in capital 2,533,402 2,376,723 Accumulated deficit (278,726 ) (238,338 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,270 ) (5,958 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,249,888 2,132,894 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,689,055 $ 4,232,964

Life Storage, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) July 1, 2020 July 1, 2019 January 1, 2020 January 1, 2019 to to to to (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenues Rental income $ 135,965 $ 128,565 $ 393,701 $ 381,625 Other operating income 15,827 13,260 43,458 35,405 Management and acquisition fee income 4,518 3,809 13,107 10,156 Total operating revenues 156,310 145,634 450,266 427,186 Expenses Property operations and maintenance 36,199 32,215 101,297 96,809 Real estate taxes 17,729 16,116 52,751 48,427 General and administrative 13,369 11,554 38,498 34,401 Payments for rent - 75 - 358 Depreciation and amortization 31,960 26,055 86,524 77,561 Amortization of in-place customer leases 1,058 799 3,811 1,678 Total operating expenses 100,315 86,814 282,881 259,234 Gain on sale of storage facilities - 100,222 - 100,222 Gain on sale of real estate - - 302 1,076 Income from operations 55,995 159,042 167,687 269,250 Other income (expense) Interest expense (A) (20,544 ) (19,760 ) (61,056 ) (56,339 ) Interest income 8 289 14 340 Equity in income of joint ventures 1,829 1,175 3,915 3,095 Net income 37,288 140,746 110,560 216,346 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (193 ) (744 ) (576 ) (1,148 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 37,095 $ 140,002 $ 109,984 $ 215,198 Earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.78 $ 3.00 $ 2.34 $ 4.62 Earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.78 $ 2.99 $ 2.34 $ 4.61 Common shares used in basic earnings per share calculation 47,223,842 46,586,030 46,915,323 46,577,704 Common shares used in diluted earnings per share calculation 47,299,906 46,657,105 46,985,647 46,641,673 Dividends declared per common share $ 1.07 $ 1.00 $ 3.21 $ 3.00 (A) Interest expense for the period ending September 30 consists of the following Interest expense $ 19,948 $ 19,146 $ 59,258 $ 54,625 Amortization of debt issuance costs 596 614 1,798 1,714 Total interest expense $ 20,544 $ 19,760 $ 61,056 $ 56,339

Life Storage, Inc. Computation of Funds From Operations (FFO) (1) (unaudited) July 1, 2020 July 1, 2019 January 1, 2020 January 1, 2019 to to to to (dollars in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 37,095 $ 140,002 $ 109,984 $ 215,198 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 193 744 576 1,148 Depreciation of real estate and amortization of intangible assets exclusive of debt issuance costs 32,417 26,269 88,557 77,797 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,024 1,598 4,502 4,468 Gain on sale of storage facilities - (100,222 ) - (100,222 ) Funds from operations allocable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership (367 ) (360 ) (1,060 ) (1,055 ) Funds from operations available to common shareholders 70,362 68,031 202,559 197,334 FFO per share - diluted $ 1.49 $ 1.46 $ 4.31 $ 4.23 Adjustments to FFO Uninsured damages and customer reinsurance claims, net $ 1,546 $ - $ 1,546 $ - Lawsuit settlement $ - $ - $ - (1,651 ) Gain on sale of land - - (302 ) (1,076 ) Acquisition fee - - (217 ) - Costs related to officer's retirement - - - 443 Funds from operations resulting from non-recurring items allocable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership (8 ) - (5 ) 12 Adjusted funds from operations available to common shareholders 71,900 68,031 203,581 195,062 Adjusted FFO per share - diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.46 $ 4.33 $ 4.18 Common shares - diluted 47,299,906 46,657,105 46,985,647 46,641,673

Life Storage, Inc. Computation of Net Operating Income (2) (unaudited) July 1, 2020 July 1, 2019 January 1, 2020 January 1, 2019 to to to to (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net Income $ 37,288 $ 140,746 $ 110,560 $ 216,346 General and administrative 13,369 11,554 38,498 34,401 Payments for rent - 75 - 358 Depreciation and amortization 33,018 26,854 90,335 79,239 Gain on sale of storage facilities - (100,222 ) - (100,222 ) Gain on sale of real estate - - (302 ) (1,076 ) Interest expense 20,544 19,760 61,056 56,339 Interest income (8 ) (289 ) (14 ) (340 ) Equity in income of joint ventures (1,829 ) (1,175 ) (3,915 ) (3,095 ) Net operating income $ 102,382 $ 97,303 $ 296,218 $ 281,950 Same store (4) $ 84,303 $ 83,949 $ 243,549 $ 241,594 Net operating income related to tenant reinsurance 7,059 6,768 21,254 19,286 Other stores and management fee income 11,020 6,586 31,415 21,070 Total net operating income $ 102,382 $ 97,303 $ 296,218 $ 281,950

Life Storage, Inc. Quarterly Same Store Data (3) (4) 515 mature stores owned since 12/31/18 (unaudited) July 1, 2020 July 1, 2019 to to Percentage (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Change Revenues: Rental income $ 124,614 $ 123,162 $ 1,452 1.2 % Other operating income 1,781 1,764 17 1.0 % Total operating revenues 126,395 124,926 1,469 1.2 % Expenses: Payroll and benefits 9,218 9,460 (242 ) -2.6 % Real estate taxes 16,209 15,241 968 6.4 % Utilities 4,085 4,359 (274 ) -6.3 % Repairs and maintenance 3,564 3,583 (19 ) -0.5 % Office and other operating expense 3,751 3,817 (66 ) -1.7 % Insurance 1,466 1,478 (12 ) -0.8 % Advertising 62 113 (51 ) -45.1 % Internet marketing 3,737 2,926 811 27.7 % Total operating expenses 42,092 40,977 1,115 2.7 % Net operating income (2) $ 84,303 $ 83,949 $ 354 0.4 % QTD Same store move ins 55,365 49,859 5,506 QTD Same store move outs 51,043 55,325 (4,282 )

Other Comparable Quarterly Same Store Data (4) (unaudited) July 1, 2020 July 1, 2019 to to Percentage September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Change 2019 Same store pool (502 stores) Revenues $ 123,760 $ 122,404 $ 1,356 1.1 % Expenses 41,000 39,929 1,071 2.7 % Net operating income $ 82,760 $ 82,475 $ 285 0.3 % 2018 Same store pool (486 stores) Revenues $ 119,378 $ 118,137 $ 1,241 1.1 % Expenses 39,318 38,400 918 2.4 % Net operating income $ 80,060 $ 79,737 $ 323 0.4 %

Life Storage, Inc. Year to Date Same Store Data (3) (4) 515 mature stores owned since 12/31/18 (unaudited) January 1, 2020 January 1, 2019 to to Percentage (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Change Revenues: Rental income $ 363,209 $ 360,660 $ 2,549 0.7 % Other operating income 4,641 5,155 (514 ) -10.0 % Total operating revenues 367,850 365,815 2,035 0.6 % Expenses: Payroll and benefits 27,879 29,353 (1,474 ) -5.0 % Real estate taxes 48,436 45,697 2,739 6.0 % Utilities 10,738 11,699 (961 ) -8.2 % Repairs and maintenance 10,801 12,692 (1,891 ) -14.9 % Office and other operating expense 10,838 11,696 (858 ) -7.3 % Insurance 4,407 4,431 (24 ) -0.5 % Advertising 186 708 (522 ) -73.7 % Internet marketing 11,016 7,945 3,071 38.7 % Total operating expenses 124,301 124,221 80 0.1 % Net operating income (2) $ 243,549 $ 241,594 $ 1,955 0.8 % YTD Same store move ins 152,499 148,987 3,512 YTD Same store move outs 135,953 147,009 (11,056 )

Life Storage, Inc. Other Data - unaudited Same Store (3) All Stores (5) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Weighted average quarterly occupancy 93.0 % 90.7 % 92.3 % 89.2 % Occupancy at September 30 93.2 % 90.3 % 92.4 % 88.8 % Rent per occupied square foot $ 14.43 $ 14.79 $ 14.44 $ 14.71

Life Storage, Inc. Other Data - unaudited (continued) Investment in Storage Facilities: (unaudited) The following summarizes activity in storage facilities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020: Beginning balance $ 4,749,473 Property acquisitions 413,022 Improvements and equipment additions: Expansions 31,650 Roofing, paving, and equipment: Stabilized stores 12,191 Recently acquired stores 47 Change in construction in progress (Total CIP $22.4 million) (5,884 ) Dispositions and Impairments (247 ) Storage facilities at cost at period end $ 5,200,252 Comparison of Selected G&A Costs (unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Management and administrative salaries and benefits $ 7,792 $ 6,557 Training 173 296 Call center 814 744 Life Storage Solutions costs 205 255 Income taxes 961 490 Legal, accounting and professional 945 944 Other administrative expenses (6) 2,479 2,268 $ 13,369 $ 11,554 Net rentable square feet September 30, 2020 Wholly owned properties 42,689,838 Joint venture properties 6,701,445 Third party managed properties 16,463,115 65,854,398 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Common shares outstanding 48,199,008 46,656,891 Operating Partnership Units outstanding 243,966 247,466

(1) We believe that Funds from Operations (“FFO”) provides relevant and meaningful information about our operating performance that is necessary, along with net earnings and cash flows, for an understanding of our operating results. FFO adds back historical cost depreciation, which assumes the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably in the future. In fact, real estate asset values increase or decrease with market conditions. Consequently, we believe FFO is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating our operating performance by disregarding (or adding back) historical cost depreciation. Funds from operations is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”) as net income available to common shareholders computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), excluding gains or losses on sales of properties, plus impairment of real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. We believe that to further understand our performance, FFO should be compared with our reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, or as an indicator of our ability to make cash distributions. (2) Net operating income or "NOI" is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure that we define as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income: interest expense, impairment and casualty losses, operating lease expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, any losses on sale of real estate, acquisition related costs, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income: income from discontinued operations, interest income, any gains on sale of real estate, and equity in income of joint ventures. We believe that NOI is a meaningful measure to investors in evaluating our operating performance, because we utilize NOI in making decisions with respect to capital allocations, in determining current property values, and in comparing period-to-period and market-to-market property operating results. Additionally, NOI is widely used in the real estate industry and the self-storage industry to measure the performance and value of real estate assets without regard to various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending on accounting methods and book value of assets. NOI should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues, operating income and net income. (3) Includes the stores owned and/or managed by the Company for the entire periods presented that are consolidated in our financial statements. Does not include unconsolidated joint ventures or other stores managed by the Company. (4) Revenues and expenses do not include items related to tenant reinsurance. (5) Does not include unconsolidated joint venture stores or other stores managed by the Company. (6) Other administrative expenses include office rent, travel expense, investor relations and miscellaneous other expenses.

