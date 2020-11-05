Life Storage, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, reported operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Highlights for the Third Quarter Included:
- Generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $37.1 million, or $0.78 per fully diluted common share.
- Achieved adjusted funds from operations (“FFO”)(1) per fully diluted common share of $1.52, a 4.1% increase over the same period in 2019.
- Increased same store revenue by 1.2% and same store net operating income (“NOI”)(2) by 0.4%, year-over-year.
- Achieved 11th straight quarter of less than 1% increase year-over-year growth of same store operating expense (excluding property taxes).
- Acquired 25 stabilized stores from two of our joint ventures for a total valuation of $326.7 million.
- Added 30 stores to the Company’s third-party management platform.
- Completed a $400 million offering of 2.2% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030.
- Bolstered Warehouse Anywhere’s ecommerce solution through a partnership with Deliverr, a leading technology-enabled fulfillment organization, with the build-out of a micro-fulfillment center in Las Vegas and a second planned in Chicago.
Joe Saffire, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We had a great quarter on many fronts. Our stores returned to positive top line revenue and NOI growth. We achieved record third quarter same store occupancy, up 290 basis points year-over-year at quarter end. We acquired 25 stores from two of our strategic joint venture partners and our acquisition pipeline remains robust. We added 30 stores to our third-party management platform as owners are drawn to our technology platforms and peer-leading same store performance. Our B2B platform, Warehouse Anywhere, achieved several positive customer pilot outcomes. And our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong and support our ability to execute on our strategic initiatives.”
COVID-19 PANDEMIC:
The COVID-19 global health crisis and related economic disruption has had an adverse effect on the Company’s year-to-date financial results in 2020. However, the Company experienced several positive trends in the third quarter and October, which include:
- Same store move-ins were 11.0% higher and same store move-outs were 7.7% lower in the third quarter of 2020 than the same period last year, resulting in weighted average quarterly occupancy of 93.0% compared to 90.7% in the third quarter of 2019. Same store occupancy was 93.2% at both September 30, 2020 and October 31, 2020.
- The impact of delayed auctions continued to decrease as auction activities have resumed in nearly all markets. Had normal auction activity occurred, the Company estimates same store occupancy would have been approximately 92.5% as of September 30, 2020 and 92.8% at October 31, 2020.
- Cash collection rates have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $37.1 million or $0.78 per fully diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $140.0 million, or $2.99 per fully diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net income in the same quarter last year benefited from a $100.2 million gain on sale of storage facilities.
Funds from operations for the quarter were $1.49 per fully diluted common share compared to $1.46 for the same period last year. After adjusting for the $1.5 million impact of uninsured damages and customer reinsurance claims associated with hurricane damage in September 2020, adjusted FFO per fully diluted common share for the quarter was $1.52, compared to $1.46 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
OPERATIONS:
Same store revenues for the stabilized stores wholly owned by the Company since December 31, 2018 increased 1.2% from the third quarter of 2019. The increase resulted from the net impact of a 230 basis point increase in average occupancy and a 2.4% decline in realized rental rates.
Same store operating expenses increased 2.7% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year period, the result of increased real estate taxes and internet marketing costs. The increases were offset by decreases in payroll and benefits, repair and maintenance, utilities, advertising, insurance and office and other operating expenses. This is the eighth straight quarter of declining payroll and benefits when comparing to the same period of the prior year. Same store NOI increased 0.4% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019.
The Company’s 2020 same store pool consists of the 515 stabilized stores wholly owned since December 31, 2018. Two stores that were damaged from hurricanes in September 2020 were removed from the same store pool in the third quarter. Twenty-two of the stores purchased through December 31, 2019 at certificate of occupancy or that were in the early stages of lease-up are not included, regardless of their current occupancies. The Company believes that occupancy levels achieved during the lease-up period, using discounted rates, are not truly indicative of a new store’s performance, and therefore do not result in a meaningful year-over-year comparison in future years. The Company will include such stores in its same store pool in the second year after the stores achieve 80% sustained occupancy using market rates and incentives.
PORTFOLIO TRANSACTIONS:
During the quarter, the Company acquired 25 stabilized stores in New Jersey (6), Ohio (6), Texas (5), Pennsylvania (4), Florida (3), and Georgia (1) for a total purchase price of $326.7 million. Seventeen of the properties were acquired from Sovran HHF Storage Holdings LLC, a joint venture in which the Company has a 20% common interest, and eight of the properties were acquired from Sovran HHF Storage Holdings II LLC, a joint venture in which the Company has a 15% common interest. The net investment to acquire the properties was $295.3 million.
During the third quarter, the Company entered into contracts to acquire three self-storage facilities in Missouri, New Jersey, and New York for an aggregate purchase price of $37.9 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2020, the Company entered into contracts to acquire five self-storage facilities in Florida (2), South Carolina (2) and California (1) for an aggregate purchase price of $59.6 million. The purchases of these facilities are subject to customary conditions to closing, and there is no assurance that any of these facilities will be acquired.
THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT:
The Company continues to aggressively and profitably grow its third-party management platform. During the quarter, the Company added 30 stores. As of quarter end, the Company managed 317 facilities in total, including those in which it owns a minority interest.
FINANCIAL POSITION:
At September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $110.2 million of cash on hand, and approximately $500 million available on its line of credit.
On September 23, 2020, the Company completed an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.2% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030. The proceeds were used to fund a portion of the 25-store portfolio acquisition noted above, for general corporate purposes and to fund the October 2020 repayment of a $100 million term note due August 2021 and a related $4.0 million make-whole expense.
During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company issued 1,285,546 shares of common stock under its continuous equity offering program at a weighted average issue price of $105.51 per share, generating net proceeds after expenses of $134.2 million.
Below are key financial ratios at September 30, 2020:
|
•
|
Debt to Enterprise Value (at $105.27/share)
|
31.2%
|
•
|
Debt to Book Cost of Storage Facilities
|
44.4%
|
•
|
Debt to Recurring Annualized EBITDA
|
5.8x
|
•
|
Debt Service Coverage
|
4.3x
COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND:
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, or $4.28 annualized. The dividend was paid on October 26, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 13, 2020.
YEAR 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE:
Continued uncertainties resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruption across the country and its impact on customer demand in individual markets, continue to make it challenging to provide an outlook and guidance with reasonable accuracy. However, the Company believes it is well positioned to continue to strengthen its share of the resilient self-storage markets it serves due to its disciplined business model and a strong balance sheet to support its strategic initiatives.
The Company will continue with suspension of quantitative guidance and revisit this practice next quarter.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
When used in this news release, the words “intends,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the effect of competition from new self-storage facilities, which would cause rents and occupancy rates to decline; risks associated with the COVID-19 global health crisis or similar events, including but not limited to (i) the impact to the health of our employees and/or customers, (ii) the negative impacts to the economy and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, (iii) reducing or eliminating our ability to increase rents charged to our current or future customers, (iv) limiting our ability to collect rent from or evict past due customers, (v) we could see an increase in move-outs of longer-term customers due to the economic uncertainty and significant rise in unemployment resulting from the COVID-19 global health crisis which could lead to lower occupancies and reduced average rental rates as longer-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates, and (vi) potential negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity which could have a negative impact on our capital and growth plans; the Company’s ability to evaluate, finance and integrate acquired self-storage facilities into the Company’s existing business and operations; the Company’s ability to effectively compete in the industry in which it does business; the Company’s existing indebtedness may mature in an unfavorable credit environment, preventing refinancing or forcing refinancing of the indebtedness on terms that are not as favorable as the existing terms; interest rates may fluctuate, impacting costs associated with the Company’s outstanding floating rate debt; the Company’s ability to comply with debt covenants; any future ratings on the Company’s debt instruments; regional concentration of the Company’s business may subject it to economic downturns in the states of Florida and Texas; the Company’s reliance on its call center; and tax law changes that may change the taxability of future income.
CONFERENCE CALL:
Life Storage will hold its Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 6, 2020. To help avoid connection delays, participants are encouraged to pre-register using this link. Anyone unable to pre-register may access the conference call at 844-707-6940 (domestic) or 412-317-5702 (international). Management will accept questions from registered financial analysts after prepared remarks; all others are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast by accessing the investor relations tab at lifestorage.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of six months.
ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:
Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit http://invest.lifestorage.com.
|Life Storage, Inc.
|Balance Sheet Data
|(unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|Assets
|Investment in storage facilities:
|Land
|
$
|
937,030
|
|
$
|
884,235
|
|Building, equipment and construction in progress
|
|
4,263,222
|
|
|
3,865,238
|
|
|
5,200,252
|
|
|
4,749,473
|
|Less: accumulated depreciation
|
|
(842,592
|
)
|
|
(756,333
|
)
|Investment in storage facilities, net
|
|
4,357,660
|
|
|
3,993,140
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
110,247
|
|
|
17,458
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
13,970
|
|
|
12,218
|
|Receivable from joint ventures
|
|
3,223
|
|
|
1,302
|
|Investment in joint ventures
|
|
143,633
|
|
|
154,984
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|
10,601
|
|
|
7,771
|
|Intangible asset - in-place customer leases
|
|
5,685
|
|
|
2,910
|
|Trade name
|
|
16,500
|
|
|
16,500
|
|Other assets
|
|
27,536
|
|
|
26,681
|
|Total Assets
|
$
|
4,689,055
|
|
$
|
4,232,964
|
|Liabilities
|Line of credit
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
65,000
|
|Term notes, net
|
|
2,254,783
|
|
|
1,858,271
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
107,980
|
|
|
103,942
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
16,204
|
|
|
11,699
|
|Mortgages payable
|
|
34,352
|
|
|
34,851
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
2,413,319
|
|
|
2,073,763
|
|Noncontrolling redeemable Operating Partnership Units at redemption value
|
|
25,848
|
|
|
26,307
|
|Equity
|Common stock
|
|
482
|
|
|
467
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,533,402
|
|
|
2,376,723
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(278,726
|
)
|
|
(238,338
|
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(5,270
|
)
|
|
(5,958
|
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
2,249,888
|
|
|
2,132,894
|
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
4,689,055
|
|
$
|
4,232,964
|
|Life Storage, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|July 1, 2020
|July 1, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2019
|to
|to
|to
|to
|(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Revenues
|Rental income
|
$
|
135,965
|
|
$
|
128,565
|
|
$
|
393,701
|
|
$
|
381,625
|
|Other operating income
|
|
15,827
|
|
|
13,260
|
|
|
43,458
|
|
|
35,405
|
|Management and acquisition fee income
|
|
4,518
|
|
|
3,809
|
|
|
13,107
|
|
|
10,156
|
|Total operating revenues
|
|
156,310
|
|
|
145,634
|
|
|
450,266
|
|
|
427,186
|
|Expenses
|Property operations and maintenance
|
|
36,199
|
|
|
32,215
|
|
|
101,297
|
|
|
96,809
|
|Real estate taxes
|
|
17,729
|
|
|
16,116
|
|
|
52,751
|
|
|
48,427
|
|General and administrative
|
|
13,369
|
|
|
11,554
|
|
|
38,498
|
|
|
34,401
|
|Payments for rent
|
|
-
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
358
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
31,960
|
|
|
26,055
|
|
|
86,524
|
|
|
77,561
|
|Amortization of in-place customer leases
|
|
1,058
|
|
|
799
|
|
|
3,811
|
|
|
1,678
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
100,315
|
|
|
86,814
|
|
|
282,881
|
|
|
259,234
|
|Gain on sale of storage facilities
|
|
-
|
|
|
100,222
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
100,222
|
|Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
302
|
|
|
1,076
|
|Income from operations
|
|
55,995
|
|
|
159,042
|
|
|
167,687
|
|
|
269,250
|
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense (A)
|
|
(20,544
|
)
|
|
(19,760
|
)
|
|
(61,056
|
)
|
|
(56,339
|
)
|Interest income
|
|
8
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
340
|
|Equity in income of joint ventures
|
|
1,829
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
|
3,915
|
|
|
3,095
|
|Net income
|
|
37,288
|
|
|
140,746
|
|
|
110,560
|
|
|
216,346
|
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
|
|
(193
|
)
|
|
(744
|
)
|
|
(576
|
)
|
|
(1,148
|
)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
37,095
|
|
$
|
140,002
|
|
$
|
109,984
|
|
$
|
215,198
|
|Earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders - basic
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
$
|
3.00
|
|
$
|
2.34
|
|
$
|
4.62
|
|Earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders - diluted
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
$
|
2.99
|
|
$
|
2.34
|
|
$
|
4.61
|
|Common shares used in basic earnings per share calculation
|
|
47,223,842
|
|
|
46,586,030
|
|
|
46,915,323
|
|
|
46,577,704
|
|Common shares used in diluted earnings per share calculation
|
|
47,299,906
|
|
|
46,657,105
|
|
|
46,985,647
|
|
|
46,641,673
|
|Dividends declared per common share
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
$
|
3.21
|
|
$
|
3.00
|
|(A) Interest expense for the period ending September 30 consists of the following
|Interest expense
|
$
|
19,948
|
|
$
|
19,146
|
|
$
|
59,258
|
|
$
|
54,625
|
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
596
|
|
|
614
|
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
1,714
|
|Total interest expense
|
$
|
20,544
|
|
$
|
19,760
|
|
$
|
61,056
|
|
$
|
56,339
|
|Life Storage, Inc.
|Computation of Funds From Operations (FFO) (1)
|(unaudited)
|July 1, 2020
|July 1, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2019
|to
|to
|to
|to
|(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
37,095
|
|
$
|
140,002
|
|
$
|
109,984
|
|
$
|
215,198
|
|Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership
|
|
193
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
576
|
|
|
1,148
|
|Depreciation of real estate and amortization of intangible
|assets exclusive of debt issuance costs
|
|
32,417
|
|
|
26,269
|
|
|
88,557
|
|
|
77,797
|
|Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
|
1,024
|
|
|
1,598
|
|
|
4,502
|
|
|
4,468
|
|Gain on sale of storage facilities
|
|
-
|
|
|
(100,222
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(100,222
|
)
|Funds from operations allocable to noncontrolling
|interest in Operating Partnership
|
|
(367
|
)
|
|
(360
|
)
|
|
(1,060
|
)
|
|
(1,055
|
)
|Funds from operations available to common shareholders
|
|
70,362
|
|
|
68,031
|
|
|
202,559
|
|
|
197,334
|
|FFO per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.49
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
$
|
4.31
|
|
$
|
4.23
|
|Adjustments to FFO
|Uninsured damages and customer reinsurance claims, net
|
$
|
1,546
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,546
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Lawsuit settlement
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
(1,651
|
)
|Gain on sale of land
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(302
|
)
|
|
(1,076
|
)
|Acquisition fee
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(217
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Costs related to officer's retirement
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
443
|
|Funds from operations resulting from non-recurring items
|allocable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
12
|
|Adjusted funds from operations available to common shareholders
|
|
71,900
|
|
|
68,031
|
|
|
203,581
|
|
|
195,062
|
|Adjusted FFO per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
$
|
1.46
|
|
$
|
4.33
|
|
$
|
4.18
|
|Common shares - diluted
|
|
47,299,906
|
|
|
46,657,105
|
|
|
46,985,647
|
|
|
46,641,673
|
|Life Storage, Inc.
|Computation of Net Operating Income (2)
|(unaudited)
|July 1, 2020
|July 1, 2019
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2019
|to
|to
|to
|to
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Net Income
|
$
|
37,288
|
|
$
|
140,746
|
|
$
|
110,560
|
|
$
|
216,346
|
|General and administrative
|
|
13,369
|
|
|
11,554
|
|
|
38,498
|
|
|
34,401
|
|Payments for rent
|
|
-
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
358
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
33,018
|
|
|
26,854
|
|
|
90,335
|
|
|
79,239
|
|Gain on sale of storage facilities
|
|
-
|
|
|
(100,222
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(100,222
|
)
|Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(302
|
)
|
|
(1,076
|
)
|Interest expense
|
|
20,544
|
|
|
19,760
|
|
|
61,056
|
|
|
56,339
|
|Interest income
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(289
|
)
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
(340
|
)
|Equity in income of joint ventures
|
|
(1,829
|
)
|
|
(1,175
|
)
|
|
(3,915
|
)
|
|
(3,095
|
)
|Net operating income
|
$
|
102,382
|
|
$
|
97,303
|
|
$
|
296,218
|
|
$
|
281,950
|
|Same store (4)
|
$
|
84,303
|
|
$
|
83,949
|
|
$
|
243,549
|
|
$
|
241,594
|
|Net operating income related to tenant reinsurance
|
|
7,059
|
|
|
6,768
|
|
|
21,254
|
|
|
19,286
|
|Other stores and management fee income
|
|
11,020
|
|
|
6,586
|
|
|
31,415
|
|
|
21,070
|
|Total net operating income
|
$
|
102,382
|
|
$
|
97,303
|
|
$
|
296,218
|
|
$
|
281,950
|
|Life Storage, Inc.
|Quarterly Same Store Data (3) (4) 515 mature stores owned since 12/31/18
|(unaudited)
|July 1, 2020
|July 1, 2019
|to
|to
|Percentage
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Change
|Change
|Revenues:
|Rental income
|
$
|
124,614
|
$
|
123,162
|
$
|
1,452
|
|
1.2
|
%
|Other operating income
|
|
1,781
|
|
1,764
|
|
17
|
|
1.0
|
%
|Total operating revenues
|
|
126,395
|
|
124,926
|
|
1,469
|
|
1.2
|
%
|Expenses:
|Payroll and benefits
|
|
9,218
|
|
9,460
|
|
(242
|
)
|
-2.6
|
%
|Real estate taxes
|
|
16,209
|
|
15,241
|
|
968
|
|
6.4
|
%
|Utilities
|
|
4,085
|
|
4,359
|
|
(274
|
)
|
-6.3
|
%
|Repairs and maintenance
|
|
3,564
|
|
3,583
|
|
(19
|
)
|
-0.5
|
%
|Office and other operating expense
|
|
3,751
|
|
3,817
|
|
(66
|
)
|
-1.7
|
%
|Insurance
|
|
1,466
|
|
1,478
|
|
(12
|
)
|
-0.8
|
%
|Advertising
|
|
62
|
|
113
|
|
(51
|
)
|
-45.1
|
%
|Internet marketing
|
|
3,737
|
|
2,926
|
|
811
|
|
27.7
|
%
|Total operating expenses
|
|
42,092
|
|
40,977
|
|
1,115
|
|
2.7
|
%
|Net operating income (2)
|
$
|
84,303
|
$
|
83,949
|
$
|
354
|
|
0.4
|
%
|QTD Same store move ins
|
|
55,365
|
|
49,859
|
|
5,506
|
|QTD Same store move outs
|
|
51,043
|
|
55,325
|
|
(4,282
|
)
|Other Comparable Quarterly Same Store Data (4)
|(unaudited)
|July 1, 2020
|July 1, 2019
|to
|to
|Percentage
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Change
|Change
|2019 Same store pool (502 stores)
|Revenues
|
$
|
123,760
|
$
|
122,404
|
$
|
1,356
|
1.1
|
%
|Expenses
|
|
41,000
|
|
39,929
|
|
1,071
|
2.7
|
%
|Net operating income
|
$
|
82,760
|
$
|
82,475
|
$
|
285
|
0.3
|
%
|2018 Same store pool (486 stores)
|Revenues
|
$
|
119,378
|
$
|
118,137
|
$
|
1,241
|
1.1
|
%
|Expenses
|
|
39,318
|
|
38,400
|
|
918
|
2.4
|
%
|Net operating income
|
$
|
80,060
|
$
|
79,737
|
$
|
323
|
0.4
|
%
|Life Storage, Inc.
|Year to Date Same Store Data (3) (4) 515 mature stores owned since 12/31/18
|(unaudited)
|January 1, 2020
|January 1, 2019
|to
|to
|Percentage
|(dollars in thousands)
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Change
|Change
|Revenues:
|Rental income
|
$
|
363,209
|
$
|
360,660
|
$
|
2,549
|
|
0.7
|
%
|Other operating income
|
|
4,641
|
|
5,155
|
|
(514
|
)
|
-10.0
|
%
|Total operating revenues
|
|
367,850
|
|
365,815
|
|
2,035
|
|
0.6
|
%
|Expenses:
|Payroll and benefits
|
|
27,879
|
|
29,353
|
|
(1,474
|
)
|
-5.0
|
%
|Real estate taxes
|
|
48,436
|
|
45,697
|
|
2,739
|
|
6.0
|
%
|Utilities
|
|
10,738
|
|
11,699
|
|
(961
|
)
|
-8.2
|
%
|Repairs and maintenance
|
|
10,801
|
|
12,692
|
|
(1,891
|
)
|
-14.9
|
%
|Office and other operating expense
|
|
10,838
|
|
11,696
|
|
(858
|
)
|
-7.3
|
%
|Insurance
|
|
4,407
|
|
4,431
|
|
(24
|
)
|
-0.5
|
%
|Advertising
|
|
186
|
|
708
|
|
(522
|
)
|
-73.7
|
%
|Internet marketing
|
|
11,016
|
|
7,945
|
|
3,071
|
|
38.7
|
%
|Total operating expenses
|
|
124,301
|
|
124,221
|
|
80
|
|
0.1
|
%
|Net operating income (2)
|
$
|
243,549
|
$
|
241,594
|
$
|
1,955
|
|
0.8
|
%
|YTD Same store move ins
|
|
152,499
|
|
148,987
|
|
3,512
|
|YTD Same store move outs
|
|
135,953
|
|
147,009
|
|
(11,056
|
)
|Life Storage, Inc.
|Other Data - unaudited
|
Same Store (3)
|
All Stores (5)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|Weighted average quarterly occupancy
|
|
93.0
|
%
|
|
90.7
|
%
|
|
92.3
|
%
|
|
89.2
|
%
|Occupancy at September 30
|
|
93.2
|
%
|
|
90.3
|
%
|
|
92.4
|
%
|
|
88.8
|
%
|Rent per occupied square foot
|
$
|
14.43
|
|
$
|
14.79
|
|
$
|
14.44
|
|
$
|
14.71
|
|Life Storage, Inc.
|Other Data - unaudited (continued)
|Investment in Storage Facilities: (unaudited)
|The following summarizes activity in storage facilities during the nine months ended September 30, 2020:
|Beginning balance
|
$
|
4,749,473
|
|Property acquisitions
|
|
413,022
|
|Improvements and equipment additions:
|Expansions
|
|
31,650
|
|Roofing, paving, and equipment:
|Stabilized stores
|
|
12,191
|
|Recently acquired stores
|
|
47
|
|Change in construction in progress (Total CIP $22.4 million)
|
|
(5,884
|
)
|Dispositions and Impairments
|
|
(247
|
)
|Storage facilities at cost at period end
|
$
|
5,200,252
|
|Comparison of Selected G&A Costs (unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Management and administrative salaries and benefits
|
$
|
7,792
|
|
$
|
6,557
|Training
|
|
173
|
|
|
296
|Call center
|
|
814
|
|
|
744
|Life Storage Solutions costs
|
|
205
|
|
|
255
|Income taxes
|
|
961
|
|
|
490
|Legal, accounting and professional
|
|
945
|
|
|
944
|Other administrative expenses (6)
|
|
2,479
|
|
|
2,268
|
$
|
13,369
|
|
$
|
11,554
|Net rentable square feet
|September 30, 2020
|Wholly owned properties
|
|
42,689,838
|
|Joint venture properties
|
|
6,701,445
|
|Third party managed properties
|
|
16,463,115
|
|
|
65,854,398
|
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|Common shares outstanding
|
|
48,199,008
|
|
|
46,656,891
|Operating Partnership Units outstanding
|
|
243,966
|
|
|
247,466
|(1) We believe that Funds from Operations (“FFO”) provides relevant and meaningful information about our operating performance that is necessary, along with net earnings and cash flows, for an understanding of our operating results. FFO adds back historical cost depreciation, which assumes the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably in the future. In fact, real estate asset values increase or decrease with market conditions. Consequently, we believe FFO is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating our operating performance by disregarding (or adding back) historical cost depreciation.
|Funds from operations is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”) as net income available to common shareholders computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), excluding gains or losses on sales of properties, plus impairment of real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. We believe that to further understand our performance, FFO should be compared with our reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.
|Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, or as an indicator of our ability to make cash distributions.
|(2) Net operating income or "NOI" is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure that we define as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income: interest expense, impairment and casualty losses, operating lease expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, any losses on sale of real estate, acquisition related costs, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income: income from discontinued operations, interest income, any gains on sale of real estate, and equity in income of joint ventures. We believe that NOI is a meaningful measure to investors in evaluating our operating performance, because we utilize NOI in making decisions with respect to capital allocations, in determining current property values, and in comparing period-to-period and market-to-market property operating results. Additionally, NOI is widely used in the real estate industry and the self-storage industry to measure the performance and value of real estate assets without regard to various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending on accounting methods and book value of assets. NOI should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues, operating income and net income.
|(3) Includes the stores owned and/or managed by the Company for the entire periods presented that are consolidated in our financial statements. Does not include unconsolidated joint ventures or other stores managed by the Company.
|(4) Revenues and expenses do not include items related to tenant reinsurance.
|(5) Does not include unconsolidated joint venture stores or other stores managed by the Company.
|(6) Other administrative expenses include office rent, travel expense, investor relations and miscellaneous other expenses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006154/en/Life Storage Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare