Herbalife Nutrition Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Roles

“With the creation of this new office, our company will become best-in-class in risk management, controls and compliance,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition. “Our goal is to create a model corporate culture with world class processes. Bosco Chiu, with his extensive experience in finance, accounting and audit, is the ideal executive to serve as our first Chief Risk Officer. In his new role, Bosco will work across all business units to lead our enterprise risk management, internal controls, ethics and compliance strategy.”

The Board of Directors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) today announced that Bosco Chiu, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will serve as the company’s first-ever Chief Risk Officer, effective November 9, 2020. Simultaneously, Alex Amezquita, Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategic Planning, has been elevated to Chief Financial Officer. Both will report directly to the CEO and continue to serve on the Executive Committee.

In conjunction with this move, Herbalife Nutrition has promoted Alex Amezquita—who just this week celebrated his three-year anniversary with the company—to Chief Financial Officer. Amezquita’s new role is yet another example of the company’s forward-looking succession planning. He is now responsible for all corporate financial functions at the highest level.

“We have many wonderful opportunities ahead to continue to help millions of people around the world improve their nutrition with personalized support from our distributor network,” said Chiu. “I look forward to my new role leading our Herbalife Nutrition team in maximizing our growth opportunities while ensuring focus on managing risk and compliance.”

Amezquita added, “Our business has never been stronger and I look forward to working with our executive team and distributors around the world in advancing our financial and strategic strength to create value for all stakeholders.”

About Bosco Chiu

Bosco Chiu has been with Herbalife Nutrition for 27 years, holding progressive roles and responsibilities over various accounting and finance functions. With the significant growth of Herbalife Nutrition’s business over the years, he has played a major role in expanding and strengthening accounting infrastructure including developing strong controllership teams, enhancing financial systems, processes and controls, implementing new accounting rules, and providing technical accounting support to significant transactions and company business initiatives.