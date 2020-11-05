LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2020 Third Quarter

Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President and CEO, stated, “Our third quarter results reflected the ongoing drag from weak fertilizer pricing and continued headwinds to industrial and mining demand resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. economic activity. We remain acutely focused on managing and executing on the aspects of business under our control. In this regard, our plants continued to perform well, and we were able to offset much of the year-over-year declines in pricing with stronger sales volumes. Notably, had pricing been in line with the 2019 third quarter and industrial and mining demand been consistent with the pre-pandemic levels of early 2020, we would have posted an EBITDA increase of over 70% relative to the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, as we previously announced, we recently signed a long-term agreement to supply between 70,000 to 100,000 additional tons of nitric acid on an annual basis, which we expect to yield meaningful incremental EBITDA in 2021.”

“Our plant operations remained stable during the third quarter. Our Pryor facility once again delivered a record operating performance which led to a significant increase in UAN production and sales volume as a result of the installation of a new urea reactor in late 2019. We also benefitted from the absence of any turnaround activity in the 2020 third quarter which translated into year-over-year volume improvement as we performed turnarounds at both our Pryor and El Dorado facilities in the 2019 third quarter.

“The oversupply of ammonia that has persisted for the past 18 months continued to pressure the nitrogen chemical industry in the third quarter. Pricing for all major fertilizer categories was impacted by the continued oversupply of ammonia and UAN in our primary end markets. Pricing for our industrial products was also impacted by excess ammonia inventory in the U.S. distribution channel which continues to be impacted by lower demand for industrial ammonia applications.”

Mr. Behrman continued, “Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021, we are cautiously optimistic that emerging demand trends point to improving sales volume and pricing in the coming months. On the agricultural side of our business, the fall harvest is currently picking up momentum after some delay resulting from warm weather throughout much of the country. Additionally, we have seen a recent rise in corn prices as a result of the USDA making downward adjustments to its corn crop and ending corn stock forecasts and strong corn exports. We expect stronger corn prices to result in higher plantings in 2021 which could translate into a robust fall ammonia application in the coming weeks and boost demand for orders of UAN and HDAN for the 2021 spring planting season. In our industrial and mining business, while the effects of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions continue to weigh on the U.S. economy, we are seeing gradual improvement in demand for nitric acid, industrial ammonia and ammonium nitrate as sectors such as automotive manufacturing, home building, and copper mining have increased activity. If the situation remains stable, stronger demand in the agricultural and industrial sectors should drive greater consumption of ammonia in the U.S. market, reducing the current inventory buildup and allowing the Tampa ammonia benchmark to rise, benefitting our selling prices. Our outlook for a strengthening end market environment, our expectations for continued operating performance improvement, and our recently announced new customer agreements makes us cautiously optimistic about prospects for growth in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and in 2021.”

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net Sales by Market Sector Net

Sales Sector

Mix Net

Sales Sector

Mix % Change Agricultural $ 31,986 43% $ 35,494 47% (10) % Industrial 32,372 44% 30,552 40% 6 % Mining 9,611 13% 9,449 13% 2 % $ 73,969 $ 75,495 (2) %

Comparison of 2020 to 2019 quarterly periods:

Net sales of our agricultural products were down during the quarter relative to the prior year period driven by weaker pricing for agricultural ammonia, HDAN, and UAN. Agricultural ammonia prices continued to be negatively affected by a buildup of inventory in our primary geographies, resulting from a combination of factors including: the impact of extremely wet weather over the course of 2019 that reduced ammonia fertilizer application for the year , the closure of the Magellan Pipeline beginning in September 2019, which kept a significant volume of ammonia in our Pryor facility’s market that would normally be transported to other areas, and the impact of ammonia producers selling ammonia that would otherwise have been sold into the industrial market but was instead sold into the agricultural market due to the pandemic-related slowdown of the industrial market. Additionally, very hot and dry weather across the Southern Plains delayed the shipment of HDAN fill tons during the quarter. Partially offsetting the weaker selling prices and lower HDAN volumes were greater UAN sales volumes, largely reflecting the upgrades made to the Pryor facility in late 2019.

Net sales of our industrial and mining products, other than Nitric acid, increased as several key end markets for our products, including automotive, home building, power generation, and mining markets have started to recover, although not yet reaching pre-pandemic levels.Nitric Acid sales continue to be impacted by pandemic related market weakness.

The year-over-year change in operating loss and adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of the weaker selling prices partially offset by higher volumes and improved fixed cost absorption.

The following tables provide key sales metrics for our Agricultural products:

Three Months Ended September 30, Product (tons sold) 2020 2019 % Change Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) 140,524 105,847 33 % High density ammonium nitrate (HDAN) 27,800 32,248 (14) % Ammonia 20,181 19,420 4 % Other 2,824 3,434 (18) % 191,329 160,949 19 % Average Selling Prices (price per ton) (A) UAN $ 130 $ 163 (20) % HDAN $ 201 $ 263 (24) % Ammonia $ 182 $ 252 (28) %

(A) Average selling prices represent “net back” prices which are calculated as sales less freight expenses divided by product sales volume in tons.

The following table indicates the volumes sold of our major Industrial products:

Three Months Ended September 30, Product (tons sold) 2020 2019 % Change Ammonia 68,366 56,854 20 % Nitric acid 20,254 25,304 (20) % Other Industrial Products 13,031 8,046 62 % 101,651 90,204 13 % Tampa Ammonia Benchmark (price per metric ton) $ 207 $ 221 (6) %

The following table indicates the volumes sold of our major Mining products:

Three Months Ended September 30, Product (tons sold) 2020 2019 % Change LDAN/HDAN/AN solution 41,469 39,305 6 % Input Costs Average natural gas cost/MMBtu $ 1.98 $ 2.35 (16) %

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

As of September 30, 2020, our total cash position was $42.1 million. Additionally, we had approximately $36.3 million of borrowing availability under our Working Capital Revolver giving us total liquidity of approximately $78.4 million. During the third quarter, we paid off the outstanding Revolver balance in full. Total long-term debt, including the current portion, was $486.0 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $459.0 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in long-term debt primarily reflects the refinance of ammonia storage assets completed during the third quarter. The aggregate liquidation value of the Series E Redeemable Preferred at September 30, 2020, inclusive of accrued dividends of $128.9 million, was $268.7 million.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.6 million compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Capital expenditures were approximately $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the full year of 2020, total capital expenditures related to capital work performed in 2020 are expected to be between $25 million and $30 million, inclusive of investments for margin enhancement purposes.

LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan to,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, and include but are not limited to: financial performance improvement; view on sales to mining customers; estimates of consolidated depreciation and amortization and future Turnaround expenses; our expectation of production consistency and enhanced reliability at our Facilities; our projections of trends in the fertilizer market; improvement of our financial and operational performance; our planned capital expenditures for the remainder of 2020 and 2021; volume outlook and our ability to complete plant repairs as anticipated.

Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties. Though we believe that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectation will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those set forth under “Risk Factors” and “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and, if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by applicable law.

LSB Industries, Inc. Financial Highlights Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Net sales $ 73,969 $ 75,495 $ 262,413 $ 291,174 Cost of sales 75,028 85,228 241,900 273,912 Gross profit (loss) (1,059 ) (9,733 ) 20,513 17,262 Selling, general and administrative expense 7,068 9,115 25,578 24,705 Other expense, net 875 383 240 372 Operating loss (9,002 ) (19,231 ) (5,305 ) (7,815 ) Interest expense, net 12,554 12,007 38,509 34,309 Non-operating other expense (income), net 216 39 (587 ) (605 ) Loss before benefit for income taxes (21,772 ) (31,277 ) (43,227 ) (41,519 ) Benefit for income taxes (1,370 ) (483 ) (3,008 ) (5,816 ) Net loss (20,402 ) (30,794 ) (40,219 ) (35,703 ) Dividends on convertible preferred stocks 75 75 225 225 Dividends on Series E redeemable preferred stock 8,889 7,764 25,885 22,609 Accretion of Series E redeemable preferred stock 508 500 1,517 1,493 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (29,874 ) $ (39,133 ) $ (67,846 ) $ (60,030 ) Basic and dilutive net loss per common share $ (1.06 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (2.41 ) $ (2.14 )

LSB Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (In Thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,094 $ 22,791 Accounts receivable 39,945 40,203 Allowance for doubtful accounts (392 ) (261 ) Accounts receivable, net 39,553 39,942 Inventories: Finished goods 17,637 21,738 Raw materials 1,565 1,573 Total inventories 19,202 23,311 Supplies, prepaid items and other: Prepaid insurance 1,478 11,837 Precious metals 7,179 5,568 Supplies 25,174 24,689 Other 3,349 2,735 Total supplies, prepaid items and other 37,180 44,829 Total current assets 138,029 130,873 Property, plant and equipment, net 899,613 936,474 Other assets: Operating lease assets 25,356 15,330 Intangible and other assets, net 6,927 5,812 32,283 21,142 $ 1,069,925 $ 1,088,489

LSB Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (In Thousands) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,192 $ 58,477 Short-term financing 751 9,929 Accrued and other liabilities 40,957 25,484 Current portion of long-term debt 15,203 9,410 Total current liabilities 98,103 103,300 Long-term debt, net 470,751 449,634 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 19,249 11,404 Other noncurrent accrued and other liabilities 5,596 6,214 Deferred income taxes 32,663 35,717 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Redeemable preferred stocks: Series E 14% cumulative, redeemable Class C preferred stock, no par value, 210,000 shares issued; 139,768 outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $268,685,000 ($242,800,000 at December 31, 2019) 262,295 234,893 Series F redeemable Class C preferred stock, no par value, 1 share issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $100 — — Stockholders' equity: Series B 12% cumulative, convertible preferred stock, $100 par value; 20,000 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,205,000 ($3,025,000 at December 31, 2019) 2,000 2,000 Series D 6% cumulative, convertible Class C preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $1,297,000 ($1,252,000 at December 31, 2019) 1,000 1,000 Common stock, $.10 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized, 31,283,210 shares issued 3,128 3,128 Capital in excess of par value 198,013 196,833 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (9,989 ) 57,632 194,152 260,593 Less treasury stock, at cost: Common stock, 1,966,042 shares (2,009,566 shares at December 31, 2019) 12,884 13,266 Total stockholders' equity 181,268 247,327 $ 1,069,925 $ 1,088,489

LSB Industries, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our consolidated financial statements.

EBITDA Reconciliation

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus loss on extinguishment of debt, plus depreciation and amortization (D&A) (which includes D&A of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible and other assets), plus provision for income taxes. We believe that certain investors consider EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA for the periods indicated.

LSB Consolidated ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ ($20,402 ) $ ($30,794 ) $ (40,219 ) $ (35,703 ) Plus: Interest expense 12,554 12,007 38,509 34,309 Depreciation and amortization 17,700 17,975 52,903 52,511 Benefit for income taxes (1,370 ) (483 ) (3,008 ) (5,816 ) EBITDA $ 8,482 $ (1,295 ) $ 48,185 $ 45,301

LSB Industries, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (continued)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is reported to show the impact of one time/non-cash or non-operating items-such as, loss (gain) on sale of a business and other property and equipment, one-time income or fees, certain fair market value adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation, and consulting costs associated with reliability and purchasing initiatives. We historically have performed Turnaround activities on an annual basis; however, we have moved towards extending Turnarounds to a two or three-year cycle. Rather than being capitalized and amortized over the period of benefit, our accounting policy is to recognize the costs as incurred. Given these Turnarounds are essentially investments that provide benefits over multiple years, they are not reflective of our operating performance in a given year. As a result, we believe it is more meaningful for investors to exclude them from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA used to assess our performance. We believe that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about certain items. The following tables provide reconciliations of EBITDA excluding the impact of the supplementary adjustments.

LSB Consolidated ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA: $ 8,482 $ (1,295 ) $ 48,185 $ 45,301 Stock-based compensation 447 502 1,627 1,800 Unrealized gain on commodity contracts (669 ) - (538 ) - Legal fees (Leidos) 901 3,330 5,143 5,758 Loss on disposal of assets 887 425 610 653 Fair market value adjustment on preferred stock embedded derivatives 141 403 (616 ) (121 ) Consulting costs associated with reliability and purchasing initiatives 2 494 578 912 Turnaround costs 34 7,232 45 7,836 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,225 $ 11,091 $ 55,034 $ 62,139

Agricultural Sales Price Reconciliation

The following table provides a reconciliation of total agricultural net sales as reported under GAAP in our consolidated financial statement reconciled to netback sales which is calculated as net sales less freight expenses. We believe this provides a relevant industry comparison among our peer group.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Agricultural net sales ($ in thousands) $ 31,986 $ 35,494 $ 138,441 $ 154,790 Less freight 2,172 2,185 11,638 10,771 Agricultural netback sales $ 29,814 $ 33,309 $ 126,803 $ 144,019

