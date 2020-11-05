iBio to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on Monday, November 16 ,2020

BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results after market close on Monday, November 16, 2020. iBio management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.ibioinc.com under “News and Events” in the Investors section. The live call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0651 (domestic) or (929) 517-0227 (international) and entering conference code: 2546666.