IntelGenx to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020 – Conference Call to Follow

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

An accompanying conference call will be hosted by Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Andre Godin, President and Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the results and provide a business update. Details of the conference call and webcast are below:

Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Details:
   
Date:  Thursday, November 12, 2020
   
Time:  4:30 p.m. ET
   
Live Call: 1-800‑459‑5346 (Canada and the United States)
  1-203‑518‑9544 (International)

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.intelgenx.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm and VetaFilm, as well as its transdermal development and manufacturing capabilities, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx's operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx's plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions, including, without limitation, anticipated commencement of commercial production of cannabis-infused VersaFilm and how long operations can be funded based on current assets. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on IntelGenx’s operations, the demand for its products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

For IntelGenx:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
(514) 331-7440 ext 232
stephen@intelgenx.com

Or

Andre Godin, CPA, CA
President and CFO
IntelGenx Corp.
(514) 331-7440 ext 203
andre@intelgenx.com



