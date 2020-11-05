 

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record October Revenues and Record Active Sales Consultant Count

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:31  |  50   |   |   

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) reports that the Company has achieved record monthly net revenues in October in excess of $23 million and grew to over 56,000 active sales consultants in the Company’s Usborne Books and More (UBAM) Sales Division at the end of October.

Randall White, CEO of Educational Development Corporation, announced the milestones yesterday in a weekly update to the UBAM consultant sales force.
   
Per Mr. White, “Yes, October sales broke even more records this year. Sales for the UBAM Division were record-breaking (probably until we finish November) with over $22.3 million worth of orders, a 62% increase over October last year. We had record shipping days, one day shipping over $1.5 million in books!”

Mr. White also announced that the Company had reached a milestone in number of active sales consultants in the Company’s UBAM Division. “I am thankful for each and every one of our Consultants and Leaders who are part of our 56,000 member field sales force. What you do is important, and I appreciate each and every one who is part of our literacy mission.”

Mr. White concluded, “I am very happy to report revenues from our Retail Division were also up 14% for the month, which I believe is excellent in today’s market.”

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (“Usborne”) and we also exclusively publish books through our ownership of Kane Miller Book Publisher (“Kane Miller”); both international award-winning publishers of children’s books. EDC’s current catalog contains over 2,000 titles, with new additions semi-annually. Both Usborne and Kane Miller products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and by independent consultants, who hold book showings in individual homes, book fairs with school and public libraries as well as sales over the internet.

Contact:
        Educational Development Corporation
        Randall White, (918) 622-4522

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the “Safe Harbor” Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.    

The information discussed in this Press Release includes “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will be achieved. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our success in recruiting and retaining new consultants, our ability to locate and procure desired books, our ability to ship the volume of orders that are received without creating backlogs, our ability to obtain adequate financing for working capital and capital expenditures, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory changes and other uncertainties, as well as those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 29, 2020, all of which are difficult to predict. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed may not occur. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements in this paragraph and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 29, 2020 and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise. 


Educational Development Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Educational Development Corporation Announces Record October Revenues and Record Active Sales Consultant Count TULSA, Okla., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) (http://www.edcpub.com) reports that the Company has achieved record monthly net revenues in October in excess of $23 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter and Year to Date Results Along With Increase in Quarterly Dividend