 

Seth Ross Joins Ceridian as GM, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services

Industry leader’s consumer banking and financial wellness experience to accelerate Dayforce Wallet globally

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY) (TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced that it has hired Seth Ross as General Manager, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services.

Dayforce Wallet is an industry-first solution that enables employees to access earned wages on-demand, with no direct fees to employers or employees, by loading earned pay onto their Dayforce Card. It was recently recognized as a “Top HR Product” by Human Resource Executive.

Ross, who has deep experience creating embedded financial services products serving both the banked and underbanked communities, will lead the Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services team, with the mission to expand wallet and financial wellness features, and scale the offering globally.

He comes to Ceridian from Green Dot Corporation, where he led the company’s banking-as-a-service business. Prior to that, he held executive roles at American Express, and was a strategy consultant for nearly a decade.

“Seth is a seasoned payments and strategy executive, who has successfully driven innovative fintech solutions for a wide range of enterprise companies,” said Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ceridian. “His expertise will be invaluable as we scale Dayforce Wallet, which is disrupting the traditional payday, and as we extend the Wallet platform to enter new business-to-consumer markets around the world.”

“I share the Ceridian team’s passion for developing solutions that make people’s work lives and financial lives better on a global scale,” said Ross. “I am thrilled to join this thriving, ambitious company. With 80 percent of people in America living paycheck to paycheck, we have a tremendous opportunity to remove the friction of traditional pay periods for millions of consumers.”

Ross has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate business degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University. 

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Teri Murphy
647.883.8041
Teri.Murphy@Ceridian.com

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Johnson
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
1-844-829-9499
investors@ceridian.com


Disclaimer

