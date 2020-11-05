 

Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Announces Claresholm Solar Project Financing

05.11.2020   

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) (the "Corporation" or "Capstone") is pleased to announce a Claresholm Solar Project financing update.

On July 9, 2020, Claresholm signed a credit agreement with ATB Financial, Fiera Infrastructure Private Debt Fund LP and Telus Pensions Liability Hedging Master Trust to provide up to $115 million of construction to term financing for the 132 MWac Claresholm Solar Project, located in the Municipal District of Willow Creek, Alberta. Along with our partner, Denmark-based Obton A/S (“Obton”), we are excited to announce that all the funding conditions have been met and construction is in full swing.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts and support of our lenders at ATB, Fiera and Telus, who also share our strong belief in the project and the province of Alberta. The financing represents a major milestone in delivering this groundbreaking project, which, when complete, will be Canada’s largest solar facility.” Andrew Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer, Capstone.

“We are also very pleased to have now secured this important financing of the Alberta solar farm Claresholm, and we appreciate the Lenders continuous support, as we can pair the climate conditions and sunny days with cutting edge solar technology. Obton is ready to invest more in similar Canadian projects over the next years." Mikkel Berthelsen, Chief Legal Officer, Obton.

“We are excited to partner with Capstone, Obton, ATB and Telus to provide financing for Claresholm Solar, helping lead Alberta’s transition to clean electricity generation and supporting one of the most significant renewable energy projects in Canada.” Andrew Shannon, Managing Director, Fiera Private Debt.

About Capstone Infrastructure Corporation
Capstone's mission is to power society, protect the environment, contribute to communities, and create value for its shareholders. Capstone owns and operates, approximately net 541 MW of installed capacity across 24 facilities in Canada, including wind, hydro, solar, biomass, and natural gas power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

Notice to Readers
Certain of the statements contained within this document are forward-looking and reflect management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business of the Corporation based on information currently available to the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements use forward-looking words, such as "anticipate", "continue", "could", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "believe" or other similar words. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements within this document are based on information currently available and what the Corporation currently believes are reasonable assumptions.

The forward-looking statements within this document reflect current expectations of the Corporation as at the date of this document and speak only as at the date of this document. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This document is not an offer or invitation for the subscription or purchase of or a recommendation of securities. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any investors. Before making an investment in the Corporation, an investor or prospective investor should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to their particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances and consult an investment adviser if necessary.

Contact Information:
Capstone Infrastructure Corporation
Andrew Kennedy
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 649-1300
akennedy@capstoneinfra.com




