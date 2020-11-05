NHC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $12,849,000 compared to $19,461,000 for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $13,475,000 compared to $12,934,000 for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.2% (*) . For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the reported GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.84 and the adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.88 (*) .

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC ), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and CARES Act funding for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 totaled $250,626,000 compared to $247,067,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 1.4%. The CARES Act funding is intended to partially offset COVID-19 expenses and lost revenues. Excluding the CARES Act funding recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net operating revenues would have decreased 3.5% compared to the third quarter of 2019.

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 76 skilled nursing facilities with 9,633 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital and 35 homecare programs. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company’s operations and measure the Company’s performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 227,383 $ 235,090 $ 697,149 $ 706,465 Other revenues 11,111 11,977 34,463 36,038 Government stimulus income 12,132 - 36,780 - Net operating revenues and grant income 250,626 247,067 768,392 742,503 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 151,564 152,175 455,947 441,441 Other operating 70,887 66,730 213,416 203,760 Facility rent 10,320 10,167 30,972 30,602 Depreciation and amortization 10,548 10,663 31,531 31,515 Interest 285 764 1,150 2,644 Total costs and expenses 243,604 240,499 733,016 709,962 Income from operations 7,022 6,568 35,376 32,541 Non-operating income 6,478 6,663 20,578 20,936 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities (241 ) 9,312 (40,580 ) 16,096 Income before income taxes 13,259 22,543 15,374 69,573 Income tax provision (391 ) (3,167 ) (800 ) (15,284 ) Net income 12,868 19,376 14,574 54,289 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (19 ) 85 (253 ) 152 Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation $ 12,849 $ 19,461 $ 14,321 $ 54,441 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.84 $ 1.27 $ 0.94 $ 3.57 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 1.27 $ 0.93 $ 3.55 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,310,754 15,275,709 15,304,235 15,267,250 Diluted 15,371,311 15,373,617 15,368,775 15,350,308 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 1.56 $ 1.54 Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) Sept. 30 Dec. 31 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable equity securities $ 296,638 $ 202,787 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities 154,393 158,082 Current assets 422,228 341,053 Property and equipment, net 530,616 535,430 Total assets 1,338,779 1,286,648 Current liabilities 259,673 194,763 NHC stockholders' equity 773,960 778,593

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 521.50 $ 468.09 $ 513.29 $ 462.10 Managed Care 413.11 396.05 405.68 393.79 Medicaid 215.13 198.41 208.44 196.99 Private Pay and Other 248.76 236.75 249.34 242.76 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 286.91 $ 267.40 $ 281.17 $ 269.73 Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 94,158 103,575 290,597 325,569 Managed Care 53,319 63,442 165,544 188,735 Medicaid 320,734 344,157 998,456 988,677 Private Pay and Other 151,841 169,766 485,025 523,575 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 620,052 680,940 1,939,622 2,026,556 The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 12,849 $ 19,461 $ 14,321 $ 54,441 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities 241 (9,312 ) 40,580 (16,096 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 87 152 401 884 Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments - - (1,707 ) (1,975 ) Stock-based compensation expense 518 340 1,807 1,448 Provision of income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (220 ) 2,293 (10,681 ) 4,092 Non-GAAP Net income $ 13,475 $ 12,934 $ 44,721 $ 42,794 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.84 $ 1.27 $ 0.93 $ 3.55 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized gains on marketable equity securities 0.01 (0.45 ) 1.95 (0.78 ) Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1) 0.01 - 0.02 0.04 Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments - - (0.08 ) (0.09 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.07 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.84 $ 2.91 $ 2.79 (1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2020 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2018 through 2020 (one memory care facility). The newly opened facilities for the 2019 period presented consist of facilities opened from 2017 through 2019 (one skilled nursing facility, two assisted living facilities, and one memory care facility).

