FTS International Announces Successful Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization

Under the terms of the Confirmed Plan, which was approved at a hearing on November 4, 2020, the Company accomplished the elimination of all of its prepetition funded debt, approximately $437 million. Importantly, the Confirmed Plan ensures that the Company’s vendors, suppliers, and customers will remain unaffected by the reorganization. The Company’s existing equity holders will also receive a recovery under the Confirmed Plan. Additionally, on November 3, 2020, the Company settled its dispute with Covia Holdings Corporation.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) (“FTSI” or the “Company”), today announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division has confirmed its Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization (the "Confirmed Plan").

"I am pleased to have reached an agreement with all parties involved and look forward to emerging from Chapter 11 in the next couple of weeks," said Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer of FTSI. “The overwhelming support by all parties involved and confirmation by the court will allow FTSI to emerge from the process debt-free and in an ideal position to navigate the current environment and take advantage of future opportunities. I appreciate our customers, our vendors, and our employees for working through this process with us and am excited that FTSI will be better positioned than ever before and continue being a leader in the well completions space."

The Company anticipates finalizing the Confirmed Plan over the coming weeks, subject to standard and customary closing procedures and conditions. FTSI anticipates full emergence from Chapter 11 proceedings by the end of November of 2020.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP are acting as legal counsel, Lazard is acting as financial advisor, and Alvarez & Marsal LLP is acting as restructuring advisor to the Company in connection with the restructuring. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal counsel and Ducera Partners LLC and Silver Foundry, LP are acting as financial advisors to the ad hoc group of secured noteholders. Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP is acting as legal counsel to the ad hoc group of term lenders.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS is an independent hydraulic fracturing service company and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America.

