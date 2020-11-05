 

Prospect Capital Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (the “Company”) today announced it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-Q containing results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 09, 2020 after the close of the markets. The Company also expects to issue its earnings press release on Monday, November 09, 2020 after the close of the markets.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number will be 888-338-7333. A recording of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days. To hear a replay, call 877-344-7529 and use passcode 10149913.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company’s website, www.prospectstreet.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the conference call.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation (www.prospectstreet.com) is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Our investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

We have elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (“1940 Act”). We are required to comply with a series of regulatory requirements under the 1940 Act as well as applicable NASDAQ, federal and state rules and regulations. We have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made. We undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer
grier@prospectcap.com
Telephone (212) 448-0702


