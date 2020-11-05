 

Fanhua Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 24, 2020 Eastern Time.

Mr. Chunlin Wang, chairman & CEO and Mr. Peng Ge, CFO will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results at:

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on November 24, 2020
   
  or 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 25, 2020

Conference Call Preregistration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3674096

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at Fanhua’s investor relations website: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2enqmuag

The Company also provided its preliminary unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s new life insurance business in annualized premiums equivalent is estimated to be approximately RMB330 million; revenues are estimated to be approximately RMB810 million, and adjusted operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses is estimated to be approximately RMB70 million for the third quarter of 2020.

The Company had originally expected a strong finish to the third quarter of 2020, following the post Covid-19 economic recovery in China. However, the industry was in a more challenging situation than the Company had anticipated. In the past two years, the industry has seen a gradual transformation in the insurance distribution model, a trend that has been further accelerated by the pandemic. In response, both insurance companies and our competitors have been aggressively recruiting and retaining agents. By contrast, due to the changing internal and external environment of China’s post-pandemic insurance industry, Fanhua has further refined its business strategy with an increased focus on the quality of its agents by building a “a professional sales force, digital capability and open platform”, shifting from its previous expansion model that largely focused on increasing headcount. With intensified competition amid industry downturn and the Company’s strategy refinement, the Company’s agent recruitment slowed in the third quarter of 2020 and as a result, the Company’s premium growth during the quarter was negatively affected. The Company anticipates over time the increased agent productivity will be a core driver of increased profit growth.

