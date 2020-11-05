 

Solar Alliance to Issue Options

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 23:01  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’) or (the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) announces the Board of Directors has granted stock incentive options of a total of 1,800,000 common shares to certain Directors and Officers, exercisable for up to five years at a price of C$0.05 per share.


For more information:

Solar Alliance
Myke Clark, CEO
416-848-7744
mclark@solaralliance.com  

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)
Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."


Disclaimer

