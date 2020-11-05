Element Announces TSX Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid, Furthering Capital Return Strategy

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved the Company’s notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) for its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) in furtherance of its capital return strategy.

As previously announced, Element’s return of capital plan includes a 44% dividend increase from $0.18 to $0.26 annually per Common Share – effective October 27, 2020 and therefore to be reflected in the Company’s Q4 2020 dividend to be paid on January 15, 2021 – and the establishment of the NCIB.

Under the NCIB approved by the TSX, the Company may purchase on the open market (or otherwise as permitted) up to 43,929,594 Common Shares, representing approximately 10% of the “public float” of the Common Shares, at its discretion during the period commencing on November 10, 2020 and ending on the earlier of November 9, 2021 and the completion of purchases under the NCIB. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of such purchases will be determined by management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX.

Under the rules of the TSX, during the six months ended October 31, 2020, the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX was 1,181,195, and, accordingly, daily purchases on the TSX pursuant to the NCIB will be limited to 295,298 Common Shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception. As of October 30, 2020, the Company had 440,329,308 Common Shares issued and outstanding and a “public float” of 439,295,949 Common Shares.

Purchases made pursuant to the NCIB are expected to be made through the facilities of the TSX, or such other permitted means (including through alternative trading systems in Canada), at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted. The NCIB will be funded using existing cash resources and any Common Shares repurchased by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled. The Company believes that the NCIB is in the best interests of the Company and constitutes a desirable use of its funds.