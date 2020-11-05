CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) today announced that Tim Schools, President and CEO, Denis Duncan, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Tietz, Chief Credit Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Virtual Conference, which takes place November 9 – 10, 2020.



A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference will be available prior to the conference on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstarbank.com.