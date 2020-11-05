DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast United Internet AG: On completion of the first nine months, United Internet is confirming its EBITDA guidance 2020 and updating its sales growth guidance from approx. 4% to approx. 3% 05-Nov-2020 / 23:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Customer contracts: + 670,000 to 25.41 million

- Sales: + 3.4% to EUR 3.985 billion; like-for-like adjusted sales + 3.8%

- EBITDA: - 5.0% to EUR 896.4 million; like-for-like adjusted EBITDA + 4.8%

- EBIT: - 7.8% to EUR 541.6 million; like-for-like adjusted EBIT + 8.0%



Montabaur, November 5, 2020. In the first nine months of 2020, United Internet invested heavily in new customer contracts and the expansion of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. As a result, the total number of fee-based customer contracts grew organically by 670,000 to 25.41 million contracts. Of this total, 350,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Access segment and 230,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. A further 90,000 contracts and 1.23 million ad-financed free accounts were gained in the Consumer Applications segment.

Consolidated sales grew by 3.4% in the first nine months of 2020, from EUR 3,855.0 million in the previous year to EUR 3,984.7 million.

Sales growth was slowed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. These effects had a particularly negative impact on the Consumer Access and Consumer Applications segments. There were opposing positive effects in the Business Access segment. Adjusted for these pandemic effects, like-for-like sales rose by 3.8% on the previous year.

There was a significant 5.0% decline in consolidated EBITDA to EUR 896.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior-year figure (EUR 944.0 million).

This decrease resulted from the Consumer Access segment. In this segment, Telefónica Germany presented 1&1 Drillisch AG with a price increase as of July 1, 2020 for network capacities within the framework of the MBA MVNO agreement. 1&1 Drillisch AG regards the invoiced wholesale prices as excessive and not in compliance with the voluntary commitments of Telefónica as part of the European Commission's clearance of its merger with E-Plus, as well as the MBA MVNO agreement. 1&1 Drillisch will take the necessary steps to safeguard its rights (including possible claims for damages) in order to seek a review of the unjustified portion of the invoiced price increase ("excessive MBA invoicing").