 

DGAP-Adhoc United Internet AG: On completion of the first nine months, United Internet is confirming its EBITDA guidance 2020 and updating its sales growth guidance from approx. 4% to approx. 3%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 23:05  |  80   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
United Internet AG: On completion of the first nine months, United Internet is confirming its EBITDA guidance 2020 and updating its sales growth guidance from approx. 4% to approx. 3%

05-Nov-2020 / 23:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9-month figures 2020

- Customer contracts: + 670,000 to 25.41 million

- Sales: + 3.4% to EUR 3.985 billion; like-for-like adjusted sales + 3.8%

- EBITDA: - 5.0% to EUR 896.4 million; like-for-like adjusted EBITDA + 4.8%

- EBIT: - 7.8% to EUR 541.6 million; like-for-like adjusted EBIT + 8.0%


Montabaur, November 5, 2020. In the first nine months of 2020, United Internet invested heavily in new customer contracts and the expansion of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. As a result, the total number of fee-based customer contracts grew organically by 670,000 to 25.41 million contracts. Of this total, 350,000 contracts were added in the Consumer Access segment and 230,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. A further 90,000 contracts and 1.23 million ad-financed free accounts were gained in the Consumer Applications segment.

Consolidated sales grew by 3.4% in the first nine months of 2020, from EUR 3,855.0 million in the previous year to EUR 3,984.7 million.

Sales growth was slowed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. These effects had a particularly negative impact on the Consumer Access and Consumer Applications segments. There were opposing positive effects in the Business Access segment. Adjusted for these pandemic effects, like-for-like sales rose by 3.8% on the previous year.

There was a significant 5.0% decline in consolidated EBITDA to EUR 896.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the prior-year figure (EUR 944.0 million).

This decrease resulted from the Consumer Access segment. In this segment, Telefónica Germany presented 1&1 Drillisch AG with a price increase as of July 1, 2020 for network capacities within the framework of the MBA MVNO agreement. 1&1 Drillisch AG regards the invoiced wholesale prices as excessive and not in compliance with the voluntary commitments of Telefónica as part of the European Commission's clearance of its merger with E-Plus, as well as the MBA MVNO agreement. 1&1 Drillisch will take the necessary steps to safeguard its rights (including possible claims for damages) in order to seek a review of the unjustified portion of the invoiced price increase ("excessive MBA invoicing").

Seite 1 von 4
United Internet Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: United Internet - Eine Internetperle mit großer Zukunft ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc United Internet AG: On completion of the first nine months, United Internet is confirming its EBITDA guidance 2020 and updating its sales growth guidance from approx. 4% to approx. 3% DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast United Internet AG: On completion of the first nine months, United Internet is confirming its EBITDA guidance 2020 and updating its sales growth guidance from approx. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies sichert sich im Oktober ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma kündigt Präsentationen von verschiedenen Forschungsergebnissen zur ...
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues its dynamic growth course and again raises its 2020 guidance.
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
DGAP-News: Commerzbank trotz Corona mit stabilem Kundengeschäft und starker Kapitalquote
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:30 Uhr
United Internet senkt wegen 1&1 Drillisch Umsatzprognose
23:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet bestätigt nach Abschluss der ersten 9 Monate EBITDA-Prognose 2020 und konkretisiert Prognose zum Umsatzwachstum von ca. 4% auf ca. 3% (deutsch)
23:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet bestätigt nach Abschluss der ersten 9 Monate EBITDA-Prognose 2020 und konkretisiert Prognose zum Umsatzwachstum von ca. 4% auf ca. 3%
18:55 Uhr
Tech-Market Report: NASDAQ setzt Erholung fort; Apple (APC), Tesla (TL0) und Nvidia (NVD) stark; Dialog Semi (DLG) unter Druck
04.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Rally bei Facebook (FB2A), Alphabet (ABEC) und Amazon.com (AMZ); TecDAX fest
03.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Rally bei Tesla (TL0); Dialog Semi (DLG) und Infineon (IFX) stark
03.11.20
JEFFERIES belässt UNITED INTERNET AG auf 'Hold'
02.11.20
Tech-Market Report: Manz (M5Z) und LPKF Laser (LPK) sehr fest, Tesla (TL0) erholt
02.11.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.11.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
02.11.20
Telekom wird Partner beim Login-Dienst netID

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
12.330
United Internet - Eine Internetperle mit großer Zukunft ?
29.11.19
2
Tele Columbus kämpft weiter mit Umsatzschwund - Aktie gefragt