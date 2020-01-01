1&1 Drillisch AG: At the end of the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch confirms its EBITDA forecast and specifies its revenue forecast for growth of approx. 3% and an increase in high-margin service revenues of approx. 2.5%

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Change in Forecast 1&1 Drillisch AG: At the end of the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch confirms its EBITDA forecast and specifies its revenue forecast for growth of approx. 3% and an increase in high-margin service revenues of approx. + 2.5% 05-Nov-2020 / 23:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9-month figures 2020:

- 350,000 new customer contracts to 14.68 million

- Revenue: EUR 2.814 billion (+3.1% versus previous year), like-for-like adjusted revenue +3.7%

- Service revenue: EUR 2.258 billion (+2.6% versus previous year), like-for-like adjusted service revenue +3,4%

- EBITDA: EUR 456.6 million (-10.2% versus previous year), like-for-like adjusted EBITDA1 +3,2%

Maintal, 5 November 2020 - In the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) increased the number of customer contracts across all customer groups by 350,000 to 14.68 million contracts compared with 31 December 2019. Compared with 30 September 2019, the total number of customer contracts increased by 560,000 or respectively 4.0%.

Revenue in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 3.1% to EUR 2.814 billion (9M-2019: EUR 2.730 billion). High-margin service revenues increased by 2.6% to EUR 2.258 billion (9M-2019: EUR 2.200 billion). Without negative effects of -EUR 16.4 million as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (in particular: lack of international roaming revenues), revenues would have increased by 3.7%, service revenues would have increased by 3.4%.