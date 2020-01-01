 

DGAP-Adhoc 1&1 Drillisch AG: At the end of the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch confirms its EBITDA forecast and specifies its revenue forecast for growth of approx. 3% and an increase in high-margin service revenues of approx. + 2.5%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 23:04  |  82   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Change in Forecast
1&1 Drillisch AG: At the end of the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch confirms its EBITDA forecast and specifies its revenue forecast for growth of approx. 3% and an increase in high-margin service revenues of approx. + 2.5%

05-Nov-2020 / 23:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1&1 Drillisch AG: At the end of the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch confirms its EBITDA forecast and specifies its revenue forecast for growth of approx. 3% and an increase in high-margin service revenues of approx. 2.5%

9-month figures 2020:

- 350,000 new customer contracts to 14.68 million

- Revenue: EUR 2.814 billion (+3.1% versus previous year), like-for-like adjusted revenue +3.7%

- Service revenue: EUR 2.258 billion (+2.6% versus previous year), like-for-like adjusted service revenue +3,4%

- EBITDA: EUR 456.6 million (-10.2% versus previous year), like-for-like adjusted EBITDA1 +3,2%

Maintal, 5 November 2020 - In the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch AG (ISIN DE 0005545503) increased the number of customer contracts across all customer groups by 350,000 to 14.68 million contracts compared with 31 December 2019. Compared with 30 September 2019, the total number of customer contracts increased by 560,000 or respectively 4.0%.

Revenue in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 3.1% to EUR 2.814 billion (9M-2019: EUR 2.730 billion). High-margin service revenues increased by 2.6% to EUR 2.258 billion (9M-2019: EUR 2.200 billion). Without negative effects of -EUR 16.4 million as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (in particular: lack of international roaming revenues), revenues would have increased by 3.7%, service revenues would have increased by 3.4%.

Seite 1 von 3
1&1 Drillisch Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Drillisch - Eine Investition in die Zukunft oder ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc 1&1 Drillisch AG: At the end of the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch confirms its EBITDA forecast and specifies its revenue forecast for growth of approx. 3% and an increase in high-margin service revenues of approx. + 2.5% DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Change in Forecast 1&1 Drillisch AG: At the end of the first nine months of 2020, 1&1 Drillisch confirms its EBITDA forecast and specifies its revenue …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies sichert sich im Oktober ...
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma kündigt Präsentationen von verschiedenen Forschungsergebnissen zur ...
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE continues its dynamic growth course and again raises its 2020 guidance.
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: exceet Group SCA: Financial Result Nine Months 2020
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
DGAP-News: Commerzbank trotz Corona mit stabilem Kundengeschäft und starker Kapitalquote
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
Norsemont Mining vor Abschluß einer Bodenbildungsphase? Deutet sich eine Turnaroundformation an?
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-Adhoc: Plötzlicher Todesfall: SNP trauert um CEO und Unternehmensgründer
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:30 Uhr
United Internet senkt wegen 1&1 Drillisch Umsatzprognose
23:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch bestätigt nach Abschluss der ersten 9 Monate EBITDA-Prognose 2020 und präzisiert Prognose zum Umsatzwachstum auf ca. 3%, bzw. auf ca. 2,5% beim margenstarken Service-Umsatz (deutsch)
23:04 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch bestätigt nach Abschluss der ersten 9 Monate EBITDA-Prognose 2020 und präzisiert Prognose zum Umsatzwachstum auf ca. 3%, bzw. auf ca. 2,5% beim margenstarken Service-Umsatz
03.11.20
JEFFERIES belässt 1&1 Drillisch AG auf 'Hold'
27.10.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt 1&1 Drillisch AG auf 'Buy'
27.10.20
UBS belässt 1&1 Drillisch AG auf 'Neutral'
27.10.20
CREDIT SUISSE belässt 1&1 Drillisch AG auf 'Underperform'
16.10.20
Weiter Streit um Beteiligung von Huawei an 5G-Ausbau
14.10.20
ROUNDUP: Apple bringt das iPhone in die 5G-Ära
13.10.20
ROUNDUP 2: Apple bringt das iPhone in die 5G-Ära

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
17.721
Drillisch - Eine Investition in die Zukunft oder ?
12.02.20
3
1&1 Drillisch: Aktie dreht ab, Boden wahrscheinlich!
26.11.19
2
1&1 Drillisch: Millennium International Management startet Short-Attacke! Aktiennews
12.11.19
3
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt 1&1 Drillisch AG auf 'Neutral'