 

Hub Group Awarded Eighth EPA SmartWay Excellence Award

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) was honored with its eighth SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a true industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency. Through multimodal supply chain offerings like intermodal conversion, LTL consolidation and network optimization, Hub Group helped achieve sustainability goals like saving gallons of diesel fuel and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

“We’re proud to receive the SmartWay Excellence Award for the eighth time,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “Sustainability is a core part of our organization and we are grateful for this outstanding recognition.”

Hub Group takes a carbon-friendly approach to supply chain transportation by helping customers measure and reduce their carbon footprint. In the end, their customers benefit from a more efficient network, eliminating unnecessary CO2 emissions while reducing supply chain costs.

Hub Group was one of 58 truck and multimodal carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s 3,700 Partners. This year’s awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders and media in attendance.

“EPA is pleased to honor these SmartWay Partners with a 2020 Excellence Award,” said Karl Simon, Director, EPA’s Transportation & Climate Division. “These carrier award recipients continue to lead through these challenging times, working diligently to deliver to our families the goods and supplies we need each day, while contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for our children.”

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group is the premier, customer-centric supply chain company offering comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (NASDAQ: HUBG) with $3.7 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of "The Way Ahead" - a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

ABOUT SMARTWAY: EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million metric tons of harmful air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees 

CONTACT: Contact: J Telek 630 795 3731 of Hub Group Inc.

